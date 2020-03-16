A javascript technical indicators written in typescript.
npm install --save technicalindicators
const SMA = require('technicalindicators').SMA;
For nodejs version below 10 use 1.x versions of this library.
Make sure you have the following in your config file.
module.exports = {
resolve: {
mainFields: ["module", "main"]
}
}
For browsers install using npm,
For ES6 browsers use
npm install --save technicalindicators
<script src="node_modules/technicalindicators/dist/browser.es6.js"></script>
For ES5 support it is necessary to include the babel-polyfill and respective file browser.js otherwise you will get an error. For example see index.html
npm install --save technicalindicators
npm install --save babel-polyfill
<script src="node_modules/babel-polyfill/browser.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/technicalindicators/dist/browser.js"></script>
Pattern detection is removed from version 3.0, if you need pattern detection use v2.0
All indicators will be available in window object. So you can just use
sma({period : 5, values : [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9], reversedInput : true});
or
SMA.calculate({period : 5, values : [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]});
Playground with code completion
or
Search for all bullish or bearish using
var twoDayBullishInput = {
open: [23.25,15.36],
high: [25.10,30.87],
close: [21.44,27.89],
low: [20.82,14.93],
}
var bullish = require('technicalindicators').bullish;
bullish(twoDayBullishInput) //true
There are three ways you can use to get the indicator results.
Every indicator has a static method
calculate which can be used to calculate the indicator without creating an object.
const sma = require('technicalindicators').sma;
var prices = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,12,13,15];
var period = 10;
sma({period : period, values : prices})
or
const SMA = require('technicalindicators').SMA;
var prices = [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,12,13,15];
var period = 10;
SMA.calculate({period : period, values : prices})
nextValue method is used to get the next indicator value.
var sma = new SMA({period : period, values : []});
var results = [];
prices.forEach(price => {
var result = sma.nextValue(price);
if(result)
results.push(result)
});
This a merge of calculate and nextValue. The usual use case would be
Initialize indicator with available price value
Get results for initialized values
Use nextValue to get next indicator values for further tick.
var sma = new SMA({period : period, values : prices});
sma.getResult(); // [5.5, 6.6, 7.7, 8.9]
sma.nextValue(16); // 10.1
Note: Calling nextValue will not update getResult() value.
This uses regular javascript numbers, so there can be rounding errors which are negligible for a technical indicators, you can set precision by using the below config. By default there is no precision set.
const technicalIndicators = require('technicalindicators');
technicalIndicators.setConfig('precision', 10);
Create issues about anything you want to report, change of API's, or request for adding new indicators. You can also create pull request with new indicators.
Typescript: Use typescript 2.0.0 other you might get max call stack reached error.
npm install -g typescript@2.0.0
TechnicalIndicators depends on the
canvas package, which requires some dependencies to be installed. You can find the instructions to do that here. If you do not install these dependencies, expect to get this error message during the installation of TechnicalIndicators:
> canvas@1.6.6 install /Users/balupton/Projects/trading/technicalindicators/node_modules/canvas
> node-gyp rebuild
./util/has_lib.sh: line 31: pkg-config: command not found
gyp: Call to './util/has_lib.sh freetype' returned exit status 0 while in binding.gyp. while trying to load binding.gyp
git clone git@github.com:anandanand84/technicalindicators.git # or use your fork
cd technicalindicators
npm run start
npm test
npm run cover
index.js and
src/index.ts
npm run build-lib && npm run generateDts && npm run start
README.md, with the link to the runkit url containing the sample.
package.json and
bower.json
node testdocs.js
open "http://localhost:5444/testdocs.html"
