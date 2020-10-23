A UI library for react native, provides 20+ pure JS(ES6) components, focusing on content display and action control.
npm install --save teaset
Clone teaset project from github (or download zip file):
git clone https://github.com/rilyu/teaset.git
cd teaset/example
npm install
To run example on iOS:
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
react-native run-ios
To run example on Android:
react-native run-android
Tips: In the Android system, the animations is not smooth, switch to the release mode can be resolved.
iPhoneX and iPhoneXS are fully supported after 0.6.0, and this option is true by default.
If SafeAreaView is used, please use
Theme.set({fitIPhoneX: false}) to manually turn off it.
If you use Redux, you need to use the
<TopView> package container (thanks @Alexorz ).
import { TopView } from 'teaset';
container => () => <Provider store={store}><TopView>{container}</TopView></Provider>
The document is being written, please refer to the example source code.
MIT