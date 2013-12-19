From the TeamCity documentation:
If TeamCity doesn't support your testing framework or build runner out of the box, you can still avail yourself of many TeamCity benefits by customizing your build scripts to interact with the TeamCity server. This makes a wide range of features available to any team regardless of their testing frameworks and runners. Some of these features include displaying real-time test results and customized statistics, changing the build status, and publishing artifacts before the build is finished.
npm install teamcity-service-messages --save
var tsm = require("teamcity-service-messages");
// It doesn't really make sense that it's chainable. WHATEVER.
tsm.testStarted({ name: "my test" }).testFinished({ name: "my test" });
// You'll more likely use it like this:
tsm.message({ text: "Finished step 1" });
// Do some stuff.
tsm.message({ text: "Finished step 2" });
##teamcity[testStarted name='my test' flowId='65345909446478' timestamp='2013-12-19T19:54:24.449Z']
##teamcity[testFinished name='my test' flowId='65345909446478' timestamp='2013-12-19T19:54:24.449Z']
blockOpened/
blockClosed
buildNumber
buildProblem
buildStatisticValue
buildStatus
compilationStarted/
compilationFinished
enableServiceMessages/
disableServiceMessages
importData
inspection
inspectionType
message
progressMessage
progressStart/
progressFinish
publishArtifacts
setParameter
testFinished
testIgnored
testMetadata
testStarted/
testFailed
testStdErr
testStdOut
testSuiteStarted/
testSuiteFinished
If you want the messages returned instead of printed to stdout, you can set
tsm.stdout = false.
The API will no longer be chainable, but instead, each method will return its generated message.
var tsm = require("teamcity-service-messages");
tsm.stdout = false;
typeof tsm.message("test"); // string
var Message = require("teamcity-service-messages").Message;
var message = new Message("testStarted", {
name: "my test",
});
console.log(message.toString());
##teamcity[testStarted name='my test' flowId='65345909446478' timestamp='2013-12-19T19:54:24.449Z']
