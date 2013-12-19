TeamCity Service Messages

From the TeamCity documentation:

If TeamCity doesn't support your testing framework or build runner out of the box, you can still avail yourself of many TeamCity benefits by customizing your build scripts to interact with the TeamCity server. This makes a wide range of features available to any team regardless of their testing frameworks and runners. Some of these features include displaying real-time test results and customized statistics, changing the build status, and publishing artifacts before the build is finished.

Installation

npm install teamcity-service-messages --save

Usage

Chainable API

var tsm = require ( "teamcity-service-messages" ); tsm.testStarted({ name : "my test" }).testFinished({ name : "my test" }); tsm.message({ text : "Finished step 1" }); tsm.message({ text : "Finished step 2" });

##teamcity[testStarted name = 'my test' flowId= '65345909446478' timestamp = '2013-12-19T19:54:24.449Z' ] ##teamcity[testFinished name = 'my test' flowId= '65345909446478' timestamp = '2013-12-19T19:54:24.449Z' ]

Methods

Full Documentation

blockOpened / blockClosed

/ buildNumber

buildProblem

buildStatisticValue

buildStatus

compilationStarted / compilationFinished

/ enableServiceMessages / disableServiceMessages

/ importData

inspection

inspectionType

message

progressMessage

progressStart / progressFinish

/ publishArtifacts

setParameter

testFinished

testIgnored

testMetadata

testStarted / testFailed

/ testStdErr

testStdOut

testSuiteStarted / testSuiteFinished

If you want the messages returned instead of printed to stdout, you can set tsm.stdout = false . The API will no longer be chainable, but instead, each method will return its generated message.

var tsm = require ( "teamcity-service-messages" ); tsm.stdout = false ; typeof tsm.message( "test" );

Low-level API

var Message = require ( "teamcity-service-messages" ).Message; var message = new Message( "testStarted" , { name : "my test" , }); console .log(message.toString());

##teamcity[testStarted name = 'my test' flowId= '65345909446478' timestamp = '2013-12-19T19:54:24.449Z' ]

Changelog

0.1.12 #22: Add TypeScript type definitions

0.1.11 #20: Fix reporting 0 as empty string

0.1.10 #17: Add testMetadata method

0.1.9 #16: Export inspectionType and inspection functions

0.1.8 #15: Escape only characters specified in teamcity docs

0.1.7 #13: escape now returns '' for undefined

0.1.6 #12: Added global option to disable automatic flow ids

0.1.5 #10: Fixed timestamp format: removed 'Z' at the end

0.1.4 #9: Correct unicode padding

0.1.3 #7: Single attribute messages #5: Added buildProblem method #6: Minimized npm package via .npmignore #4: Updating documentation links to TC8, fixing codestyle

0.1.2 #3: Allow timestamp to be overridden.

0.1.1 #2: Moved nodeunit to devDependencies #1: Mention repository in package.json

0.1.0 Chainable API Message class moved to Message namespace.

0.0.1 Initial release



License

Copyright (c) 2013 Aaron Forsander

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.