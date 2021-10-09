isomorphic-sdk for Teambition APIs

安装

npm install teambition-sdk --save-dev

如果要求在不支持 Fetch API 的浏览器运行，请安装 polyfill 如 whatwg-fetch。

开发

目前主分支是 release ，而 master 只应用于部分处于维护状态的老项目。常用命令如：

yarn npm run build_test npm test npm watch

发布

注意目前发布要求使用 NPM 二步验证，请参考文档，在发布命令后面跟随 --otp=验证码 。

npm run preversion npm version v0.12.68 npm version v0.12.69-alpha.0-readme npm run publish_sdk npm version xxx npm run publish_all

设计理念

SDK 主要解决的是数据同步的问题。通俗点讲，就是在前端使用数据模型模拟出数据库的增删改查等操作。

为什么会有这种需求? 以 https://api.teambition.com/tasks/:_id 为例， Teambition 的 API 会返回下面格式的数据:

{ "_id" : "001" , "name" : "task" , "executor" : { "_id" : "002" , "name" : "executor 1" , "avatarUrl" : "https://xxx" }, "subtasks" : [ { "_id" : "003" , "name" : "subtask" , "executor" : { "_id" : "004" , "name" : "executor 2" , "avatarUrl" : "https://xxx" } } ] }

而倘若这个任务中包含的子对象，比如 executor 字段对应的数据通过其它 API 进行了变更:

SubtasksAPI.update( '002' , { name: 'subtask update' }) .subscribe()

在前端，需要自行处理与此 subtask 相关的所有变更情况。例如:

包含这个子任务的列表中的这个子任务名字的变更。 包含这个子任务的任务的详情页中，该子任务名字的变更。

然而在现有的 Teambition 数据模型中，需要在每一个 Model 或者 Collection 或者 View 中手动监听与自己相关联的数据，例如:

class MyTasksView extends Backbone . View { ... listen() { this .listenTo(warehouse, ':change:task' , model => { }) this .listenTo(warehouse, ':change:subtask' , model => { }) } }

class SubtaskCollection extends Backbone . Collection { ... constructor() { this .on( 'add destroy remove change:isDone' , () => Socket.trigger( `:change:task/ ${ this ._boundToObjectId} ` , { subtaskCount : { total : this .length done : this .getDoneSubTaskCount() } }) ) } getDoneSubTaskCount() { this .where({ isDone : true }).length } } class TaskView extends Backbone . View { ... listen() { this .listenTo( this .taskModel, 'change' , this .render) } }

而在当前的设计中，所有的这种变更情况都在数据层处理，视图/业务 层只需要订阅一个数据源，这个数据源随后的所有变更都会通知到订阅者。 比如获取一个任务:

import 'rxjs/add/operator/distinctUntilKeyChanged' import 'teambition-sdk/apis/task' import { SDK } from 'teambition-sdk/SDK' import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core' ({ selector: 'task-detail' , template: ` <div> {{ task$?.name | async }} </div> <div> {{ subtaskCount$ | async }} </div> ` }) export default class TaskView { ( 'taskId' ) taskId: string private task$ = this .SDK.getTask( this .taskId) .publishReplay( 1 ) .refCount() private subtaskCount$ = this .task$ .distinctUntilKeyChanged( 'subtasks' ) .map( task => ({ total: task.subtasks.length, done: task.subtasks.filter( x => x.isDone).length })) }

如果更加纯粹的使用 RxJS，甚至可以组合多种数据和业务:

import 'rxjs/add/operator/distinctUntilKeyChanged' import 'rxjs/add/operator/distinctUntilChanged' import 'teambition-sdk/apis/permission' import 'teambition-sdk/apis/task' import 'teambition-sdk/apis/project' import { SDK } from 'teambition-sdk' import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core' import * as moment from 'moment' import { errorHandler } from '../errorHandler' ({ selector: 'task-detail' , template: ` <div [ngClass]="{'active': permission$.canEdit | async}"></div> <div> {{ task$?.name | async }} </div> <div> {{ subtaskCount$ | async }} </div> <div> {{ dueDate$ | async }} </div> ` }) export default class TaskView { ( 'taskId' ) taskId: string private task$ = SDK.getTask( this .taskId) .catch( err => errorHandler(err)) .publishReplay( 1 ) .refCount() private subtaskCount$ = this .task$ .distinctUntilKeyChanged( 'subtasks' ) .map( task => ({ total: task.subtasks.length, done: task.subtasks.filter( x => x.isDone).length })) private dueDate$ = this .task$ .map( task => moment(task.dueDate).format()) private project$ = this .task$ .distinctUntilKeyChanged( '_projectId' ) .switchMap( task => SDK.getProject(task._projectId)) .catch( err => errorHandler(err)) .publishReplay( 1 ) .refCount() private permission$ = this .task$ .distinctUntilChanged( ( before, after ) => { return before._executorId === after._executorId && before._projectId === after._projectId }) .switchMap( task => { return this .project$ .distinctUntilKeyChanged( '_defaultRoleId' ) .switchMap( project => { return SDK.getPermission(task, project) }) }) .catch( err => errorHandler(err)) .publishReplay( 1 ) .refCount()

在这种场景下，关于 task 的任何变更 (tasklist 变更，executor 变更，stage 变更等等，权限变化) 都能让相关的数据自动更新，从而简化 View 层的逻辑。