npm install teambition-sdk --save-dev
如果要求在不支持 Fetch API 的浏览器运行，请安装 polyfill 如 whatwg-fetch。
目前主分支是
release，而
master 只应用于部分处于维护状态的老项目。常用命令如：
yarn # 安装依赖
npm run build_test # 构建测试
npm test # 跑一遍完整测试
npm watch # 在开发时，以监听模式跑测试，每次代码修改都会重跑测试，帮助及时发现问题
注意目前发布要求使用 NPM 二步验证，请参考文档，在发布命令后面跟随
--otp=验证码。
# only publish sdk
npm run preversion # 查询 npm 官方库，获取当前发布的最新正式版本和最高的预发版本号，避免打版本时出错
npm version v0.12.68 # 打正式版本 0.12.68（包括创建相应标签）
npm version v0.12.69-alpha.0-readme # 打预发版本 0.12.69-alpha.0-readme（包括创建相应标签）
npm run publish_sdk # 在本地 build 当前代码并发布到 npm 官方库
# 完成发布后，推荐将相应标签（tag）推到远端，如 `git push origin v0.12.69-alpha.0-readme`
# publish sdk, mock and socket
npm version xxx
npm run publish_all
SDK 主要解决的是数据同步的问题。通俗点讲，就是在前端使用数据模型模拟出数据库的增删改查等操作。
为什么会有这种需求? 以
https://api.teambition.com/tasks/:_id 为例， Teambition 的 API 会返回下面格式的数据:
{
"_id": "001",
"name": "task",
"executor": {
"_id": "002",
"name": "executor 1",
"avatarUrl": "https://xxx"
},
"subtasks": [
{
"_id": "003",
"name": "subtask",
"executor": {
"_id": "004",
"name": "executor 2",
"avatarUrl": "https://xxx"
}
}
]
}
而倘若这个任务中包含的子对象，比如
executor 字段对应的数据通过其它 API 进行了变更:
/**
* @url https://api.teambition.com/subtasks/:_id
* @method put
* @body {name: 'executor test'}
*/
SubtasksAPI.update('002', {
name: 'subtask update'
})
.subscribe()
在前端，需要自行处理与此 subtask 相关的所有变更情况。例如:
然而在现有的 Teambition 数据模型中，需要在每一个
Model 或者
Collection 或者
View 中手动监听与自己相关联的数据，例如:
// 匹配第一种情况
class MyTasksView extends Backbone.View {
...
listen() {
this.listenTo(warehouse, ':change:task', model => {
// handler
})
this.listenTo(warehouse, ':change:subtask', model => {
// handler
})
}
}
// 匹配第二种情况
class SubtaskCollection extends Backbone.Collection {
...
constructor() {
this.on('add destroy remove change:isDone', () =>
Socket.trigger(`:change:task/${this._boundToObjectId}`, {
subtaskCount: {
total: this.length
done: this.getDoneSubTaskCount()
}
})
)
}
getDoneSubTaskCount() {
this.where({isDone: true}).length
}
}
class TaskView extends Backbone.View {
...
listen() {
this.listenTo(this.taskModel, 'change', this.render)
}
}
而在当前的设计中，所有的这种变更情况都在数据层处理，视图/业务 层只需要订阅一个数据源，这个数据源随后的所有变更都会通知到订阅者。 比如获取一个任务:
import 'rxjs/add/operator/distinctUntilKeyChanged'
import 'teambition-sdk/apis/task'
import { SDK } from 'teambition-sdk/SDK'
import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core'
@Component({
selector: 'task-detail',
template: `
<div> {{ task$?.name | async }} </div>
<div> {{ subtaskCount$ | async }} </div>
`
})
export default class TaskView {
@Input('taskId') taskId: string
private task$ = this.SDK.getTask(this.taskId)
.publishReplay(1)
.refCount()
private subtaskCount$ = this.task$
.distinctUntilKeyChanged('subtasks')
.map(task => ({
total: task.subtasks.length,
done: task.subtasks.filter(x => x.isDone).length
}))
}
如果更加纯粹的使用 RxJS，甚至可以组合多种数据和业务:
import 'rxjs/add/operator/distinctUntilKeyChanged'
import 'rxjs/add/operator/distinctUntilChanged'
import 'teambition-sdk/apis/permission'
import 'teambition-sdk/apis/task'
import 'teambition-sdk/apis/project'
import { SDK } from 'teambition-sdk'
import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core'
import * as moment from 'moment'
import { errorHandler } from '../errorHandler'
@Component({
selector: 'task-detail',
template: `
<div [ngClass]="{'active': permission$.canEdit | async}"></div>
<div> {{ task$?.name | async }} </div>
<div> {{ subtaskCount$ | async }} </div>
<div> {{ dueDate$ | async }} </div>
`
})
export default class TaskView {
@Input('taskId') taskId: string
private task$ = SDK.getTask(this.taskId)
.catch(err => errorHandler(err))
.publishReplay(1)
.refCount()
private subtaskCount$ = this.task$
.distinctUntilKeyChanged('subtasks')
.map(task => ({
total: task.subtasks.length,
done: task.subtasks.filter(x => x.isDone).length
}))
private dueDate$ = this.task$
.map(task => moment(task.dueDate).format())
private project$ = this.task$
.distinctUntilKeyChanged('_projectId')
.switchMap(task => SDK.getProject(task._projectId))
.catch(err => errorHandler(err))
.publishReplay(1)
.refCount()
private permission$ = this.task$
.distinctUntilChanged((before, after) => {
return before._executorId === after._executorId &&
before._projectId === after._projectId
})
.switchMap(task => {
return this.project$
.distinctUntilKeyChanged('_defaultRoleId')
.switchMap(project => {
return SDK.getPermission(task, project)
})
})
.catch(err => errorHandler(err))
.publishReplay(1)
.refCount()
在这种场景下，关于 task 的任何变更 (tasklist 变更，executor 变更，stage 变更等等，权限变化) 都能让相关的数据自动更新，从而简化 View 层的逻辑。