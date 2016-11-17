Team directory

A read/write interface for team data managed on GitHub.

Features

List filtering/sorting with stored params

vCard downloads (single or entire team)

Stats display based on team data

User/admin only editing access

Customization

Your own data. Provide a json document of form field objects and team directory renders each one into submittable fields for each user.

Listing display. Limit fields that are displayed on the main listing by opting for which ones are used in a template.

Stats display

Sorting

List filtering

Form validation

Value normalization

Light admin access

If an admin key is set to true on a user they are granted additional features: