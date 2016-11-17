Team directory
A read/write interface for team data managed on GitHub.
Features
- List filtering/sorting with stored params
- vCard downloads (single or entire team)
- Stats display based on team data
- User/admin only editing access
Customization
- Your own data. Provide a json document of form field objects and team
directory renders each one into submittable fields for each user.
- Listing display. Limit fields that are displayed on the main listing by opting
for which ones are used in a template.
- Stats display
- Sorting
- List filtering
- Form validation
- Value normalization
Light admin access
If an admin key is set to true on a user they are granted additional features:
- View/edit all users
- Download all fields from the team list as a CSV document.