team-directory

by cutting-room-floor
1.6.5 (see all)

A rolodex for teams

npm
GitHub
CDN

25

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

18

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Team directory

npm version Circle CI

A read/write interface for team data managed on GitHub.

demo

Features

  • List filtering/sorting with stored params
  • vCard downloads (single or entire team)
  • Stats display based on team data
  • User/admin only editing access
Customization
  • Your own data. Provide a json document of form field objects and team directory renders each one into submittable fields for each user.
  • Listing display. Limit fields that are displayed on the main listing by opting for which ones are used in a template.
  • Stats display
  • Sorting
  • List filtering
  • Form validation
  • Value normalization
Light admin access

If an admin key is set to true on a user they are granted additional features:

  • View/edit all users
  • Download all fields from the team list as a CSV document.

Getting started

Contributing

