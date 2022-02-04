Tealium React Native

This repository contains the necessary assets for exposing Tealium's native Android and iOS mobile libraries to the JavaScript code in your React Native project. This includes code for exposing the native APIs for both platforms through React Native's bridging system, and a basic helper class in JavaScript to create a single cross platform API.

You can also find a example application demonstrating how everything is put together and how the API gets called in JavaScript.

Example App Instructions

In order to run the example application, follow these steps using yarn:

$ cd example

$ yarn add ../npm-package

iOS

$ cd ios && pod install && cd ..

$ react-native start

In a separate terminal tab (but still in the example app directory):

$ yarn ios

Android

$ react-native start

In a separate terminal tab (but still in the example app directory):

$ yarn android

Documentation

For full documentation, please see the Tealium Developer Docs website:

Tealium React Native Documentation

License

Use of this software is subject to the terms and conditions of the license agreement contained in the file titled "LICENSE.txt". Please read the license before downloading or using any of the files contained in this repository. By downloading or using any of these files, you are agreeing to be bound by and comply with the license agreement.

Copyright (C) 2012-2021, Tealium Inc.