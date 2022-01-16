Tiny, easy and powerful React state management library
yarn add teaful
# or
npm install teaful --save
Each store has to be created with the
createStore function. This function returns all the methods that you can use to consume and update the store properties.
import createStore from "teaful";
const { useStore } = createStore();
Or also with an initial store:
const initialStore = {
cart: { price: 0, items: [] },
};
const { useStore, getStore } = createStore(initialStore);
Or also with an event that is executed after every update:
const initialStore = {
cart: { price: 0, items: [] },
};
function onAfterUpdate({ store, prevStore }) {
console.log("This callback is executed after an update");
}
const { useStore } = createStore(initialStore, onAfterUpdate);
Input:
|name
|type
|required
|description
initialStore
object<any>
false
|Object with your initial store.
onAfterUpdate
function
false
|Function that is executed after each property change. More details.
Output:
|name
|type
|description
|example
useStore
Proxy
|Proxy hook to consume and update store properties inside your components. Each time the value changes, the component is rendered again with the new value. More info.
const [price, setPrice] = useStore.cart.price()
getStore
Proxy
|Similar to
useStore but without subscription. You can use it as a helper outside (or inside) components. Note that if the value changes, it does not cause a rerender. More info.
const [price, setPrice] = getStore.cart.price()
setStore
Proxy
|It's a proxy helper to modify a store property outside (or inside) components. More info.
setStore.user.name('Aral') or
setStore.cart.price(price => price + 10)
withStore
Proxy
|HoC with
useStore inside. Useful for components that are not functional. More info.
withStore.cart.price(MyComponent)
We recommend using this type of export:
// ✅
export const { useStore, getStore, withStore } = createStore({
cart: { price: 0, items: [] },
});
This way you can import it with:
// ✅
import { useStore } from '../store'
Avoid using a default export with all:
// ❌
export default createStore({ cart: { price: 0, items: [] } });
Because then you won't be able to do this:
// ❌ It's not working well with proxies
import { useStore } from '../store'
It's recommended to use the
useStore hook as a proxy to indicate exactly what portion of the store you want. This way you only subscribe to this part of the store avoiding unnecessary re-renders.
import createStore from "teaful";
const { useStore } = createStore({
username: "Aral",
count: 0,
age: 31,
cart: {
price: 0,
items: [],
},
});
function Example() {
const [username, setUsername] = useStore.username();
const [cartPrice, setCartPrice] = useStore.cart.price();
return (
<>
<button onClick={() => setUsername("AnotherUserName")}>
Update {username}
</button>
<button onClick={() => setCartPrice((v) => v + 1)}>
Increment price: {cartPrice}€
</button>
</>
);
}
However, it's also possible to use the
useStore hook to use all the store.
function Example() {
const [store, setStore] = useStore();
return (
<>
<button
onClick={() =>
setStore((s) => ({
...s,
username: "AnotherUserName",
}))
}
>
Update {store.username}
</button>
<button
onClick={() =>
setStore((s) => ({
...s,
cart: { ...s.cart, price: s.cart.price + 1 },
}))
}
>
Increment price: {store.cart.price}€
</button>
</>
);
}
Input:
|name
|type
|description
|example
|Initial value
any
|This parameter is not mandatory. It only makes sense for new store properties that have not been defined before within the
createStore. If the value has already been initialized inside the
createStore this parameter has no effect.
const [price, setPrice] = useStore.cart.price(0)
|event after an update
function
|This parameter is not mandatory. Adds an event that is executed every time there is a change inside the indicated store portion.
const [price, setPrice] = useStore.cart.price(0, onAfterUpdate)
And the function:
function onAfterUpdate({ store, prevStore }){ console.log({ store, prevStore }) }
Output:
Is an
Array with 2 items:
|name
|type
|description
|example
|value
any
|The value of the store portion indicated with the proxy.
|A store portion
All store:
const [price] = useStore.cart.price()
const [store] = useStore()
|update value
function
|Function to update the store property indicated with the proxy.
|Updating a store portion:
Way 1:
const [count, setCount] = useStore.count(0)
Way 1:
setCount(count + 1)
setCount(c => c + 1)
-------Updating all store:
Way 1:
const [store, updateStore] = useStore()
Way 1:
updateStore({ ...store, count: 2 }))
updateStore(s => ({ ...s, count: 2 }))
Useful helper to modify the store from anywhere (outside/inside components).
Example:
const initialStore = { count: 0, name: 'Aral' }
const { setStore } = createStore(initialStore);
const resetStore = () => setStore(initialStore);
const resetCount = () => setStore.count(initialStore.count);
const resetName = () => setStore.name(initialStore.name);
// Component without any re-render (without useStore hook)
function Resets() {
return (
<>
<button onClick={resetStore}>
Reset store
</button>
<button onClick={resetCount}>
Reset count
</button>
<button onClick={resetName}>
Reset name
</button>
</>
);
}
Another example:
const { useStore, setStore } = createStore({
firstName: '',
lastName: ''
});
function ExampleOfForm() {
const [formFields] = useStore()
return Object.entries(formFields).map(([key, value]) => (
<input
defaultValue={value}
type="text"
key={key}
onChange={e => {
// Update depending the key attribute
setStore[key](e.target.value)
}}
/>
))
}
This second example only causes re-renders in the components that consume the property that has been modified.
In this way:
const [formFields, setFormFields] = useStore()
// ...
setFormFields(s => ({ ...s, [key]: e.target.value })) // ❌
This causes a re-render on all components that are consuming any of the form properties, instead of just the one that has been updated. So using the
setStore proxy helper is more recommended.
It works exactly like
useStore but with some differences:
It does not make a subscription. So it is no longer a hook and you can use it as a helper wherever you want.
It's not possible to register events that are executed after a change.
getStore.cart.price(0, onAfterPriceChange); // ❌
function onAfterPriceChange({ store, prevStore }) {
// ...
}
createStore:
const { getStore } = createStore(initialStore, onAfterUpdate); // ✅
function onAfterUpdate({ store, prevStore }) {
// ..
}
Very useful to use it:
const [, setCount] = getStore.count(), etc.
Example:
import { useState } from "react";
const initialStore = { count: 0 }
const { getStore } = createStore(initialStore);
function Example1() {
return (
<button onClick={() => {
const [, setStore] = getStore();
setStore(initialStore)
}}>
Reset store
</button>
);
}
function Example2() {
const [newCount, setNewCount] = useState();
function saveIncreasedCount(e) {
e.preventDefault();
const [count, setCount] = getStore.count();
if (newCount > count) setCount(newCount);
else alert("You should increase the value");
}
return (
<form onSubmit={saveIncreasedCount}>
<input
value={newCount}
onChange={(e) => setNewCount(e.target.valueAsNumber)}
type="number"
/>
<button>Save the increased count value</button>
</form>
);
}
It's a wrapper of the
useStore for non-functional components. Where you receive the same thing that the
useStore hook returns inside
this.props.store.
Example with a store portion:
const { withStore } = createStore();
class Counter extends Component {
render() {
const [count, setCount] = this.props.store;
return (
<div>
<h1>{count}</h1>
<button onClick={() => setCount((v) => v + 1)}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => setCount((v) => v - 1)}>-</button>
<button onClick={() => setCount(0)}>reset</button>
</div>
);
}
}
// Similar to useStore.counter.count(0)
const CounterWithStore = withStore.counter.count(Counter, 0);
Example with all store:
const { withStore } = createStore({ count: 0 });
class Counter extends Component {
render() {
const [store, setStore] = this.props.store;
return (
<div>
<h1>{store.count}</h1>
<button onClick={() => setStore({ count: store.count + 1 })}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => setStore({ count: store.count - 1 })}>-</button>
<button onClick={() => setStore({ count: 0 })}>reset</button>
</div>
);
}
}
// Similar to useStore()
const CounterWithStore = withStore(Counter);
The only difference with the
useStore is that instead of having 2 parameters (initialValue, onAfterUpdate), it has 3 where the first one is mandatory and the other 2 are not (Component, initialValue, onAfterUpdate).
It is possible to register an event after each update. This can be useful for validating properties, storing error messages, optimistic updates...
There are 2 ways to register:
Permanent events: Inside
createStore. This event will always be executed for each change made within the store.
export const { useStore, getStore } = createStore(
initialStore,
onAfterUpdate
);
function onAfterUpdate({ store, prevStore }) {
// Add an error msg
if (store.count > 99 && !store.errorMsg) {
const [, setErrorMsg] = getStore.errorMsg();
setErrorMsg("The count value should be lower than 100");
return;
}
// Remove error msg
if (store.count <= 99 && store.errorMsg) {
const [, setErrorMsg] = getStore.errorMsg();
setErrorMsg();
}
}
Temporal events: Inside
useStore /
withStore. These events will be executed for each change in the store (or indicated portion) only during the life of the component, when the component is unmounted the event is removed.
function Count() {
const [count, setCount] = useStore.count(0, onAfterUpdate);
const [errorMsg, setErrorMsg] = useStore.errorMsg();
// The event lasts as long as this component lives
function onAfterUpdate({ store, prevStore }) {
// Add an error msg
if (store.count > 99 && !store.errorMsg) {
setErrorMsg("The count value should be lower than 100");
return;
}
// Remove error msg
if (store.count >= 99 && store.errorMsg) {
setErrorMsg();
}
}
return (
<>
{errorMsg && <div className="erorMsg">{errorMsg}</div>}
<div className="count">{count}</div>
<button onClick={() => setCount((v) => v + 1)}>Increment</button>
</>
);
}
You can use
useStore /
getStore /
withStore even if the property does not exist inside the store, and create it on the fly.
const { useStore } = createStore({ username: "Aral" });
function CreateProperty() {
const [price, setPrice] = useStore.cart.price(0); // 0 as initial value
return <div>Price: {price}</div>;
}
function OtherComponent() {
// store now is { username: 'Aral', cart: { price: 0 } }
const [store] = useStore();
console.log(store.cart.price); // 0
// ...
}
It's not mandatory to indicate the initial value, you can create the property in a following step with the updater.
const { useStore } = createStore({ username: "Aral" });
function CreateProperty() {
const [cart, setCart] = useStore.cart();
useEffect(() => {
initCart();
}, []);
async function initCart() {
const newCart = await fetch("/api/cart");
setCart(newCart);
}
if (!cart) return null;
return <div>Price: {cart.price}</div>;
}
You can have as many stores as you want. The only thing you have to do is to use as many
createStore as stores you want.
store.js
import createStore from "teaful";
export const { useStore: useCart } = createStore({ price: 0, items: [] });
export const { useStore: useCounter } = createStore({ count: 0 });
Cart.js
import { useCart } from "./store";
export default function Cart() {
const [price, setPrice] = useCart.price();
// ... rest
}
Counter.js
import { useCounter } from "./store";
export default function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useCounter.count();
// ... rest
}
If you do this it causes a rerender to all the properties of the store:
// 😡
const [store, setStore] = useStore();
setStore({ ...store, count: 10, username: "" });
And if you do the next, you convert the whole store into only 2 properties (
{ count: 10, username: '' }), and you will remove the rest:
// 🥵
const [store, setStore] = useStore();
setStore({ count: 10, username: "" });
If you have to update several properties and you don't want to disturb the rest of the components that are using other store properties you can create a helper with
getStore.
export const { useStore, setStore } = createStore(initialStore);
export function setFragmentedStore(fields) {
Object.entries(fields).forEach(([key, value]) => {
setStore[key](value);
});
}
And use it wherever you want:
// 🤩
import { setStore } from "./store";
// ...
setStore({ count: 10, username: "" });
It's possible to use the
setStore together with the function that is executed after each update to have store properties calculated from others.
In this example the cart price value will always be a value calculated according to the array of items:
export const { useStore, setStore } = createStore(
{
cart: {
price: 0,
items: [],
},
},
onAfterUpdate
);
function onAfterUpdate({ store }) {
const { items, price } = store.cart;
const calculatedPrice = items.length * 3;
// Price always will be items.length * 3
if (price !== calculatedPrice) {
setStore.cart.price(calculatedPrice);
}
}
It's an anti-pattern? Not in Teaful 😊. As only the fragments of the store are updated and not the whole store, it is the same as updating both properties (
cart.items and
cart.price) instead of just
cart.items. The anti-pattern comes when it causes unnecessary rerenders, but this is not the case. Only the components that use
cart.items and
cart.price are rerendered and not the others.
To debug your stores, you can use Teaful DevTools.
To facilitate the creation of libraries that extend Teaful (such as
teaful-devtools), we allow the possibility to add an extra that:
createStore consumed:
getStore,
useStore,
withStore.
createStore. It's optional, if nothing is returned it will continue to return the usual. If, for example, you return
{ getCustomThing } will do an assign with what is currently returned by the
createStore.
createStore.
For that, use the
createStore.ext function.
teaful-yourlib:
import createStore from 'teaful'
createStore.ext(({ getStore, }, subscription) => {
// s = subscribe (minified by Teaful)
// "." -> all store
// ".cart" -> only inside cart
// ".cart.price" -> only inside cart.price
// n = notify (minified by Teaful)
// u = unsubscribe (minified by Teaful)
subscription.s(".", ({ store, prevStore }) => {
// This will be executed in any store (".") change.
});
// optional
return { getCustomThing: () => console.log('example') }
})
Then, your library should be imported at the top:
import 'teaful-yourlib'
import { render } from 'preact';
import App from './components/App';
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
We will expand the examples over time. For now you can use this Codesandbox:
For 1.0:
Optional for 1.0 (else +1.0):
If you think that there is something that should be preindicated by version 1.0 please report it as an issue or discussion 🙏
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Aral Roca Gomez
🚧 💻
|
Danielo Artola
🚇 💻
|
Yuki Shindo
🚇
|
YONGJAE LEE(이용재)
🐛
|
niexq
📖 🚇
|
nekonako
📖
|
Shubham
📖
|
Siddharth Borderwala
📖 🚇 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!