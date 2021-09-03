Teacup is templates in CoffeeScript.
Compose DSL functions to build strings of HTML. Package templates and helpers in CommonJS, AMD modules, or vanilla coffeescript. Integrate with the tools you love: Express, Backbone, Rails, React, and more.
Use the
renderable helper to create a function that returns an HTML string when called.
{renderable, ul, li, input} = require 'teacup'
template = renderable (teas)->
ul ->
for tea in teas
li tea
input type: 'button', value: 'Steep'
console.log template(['Jasmine', 'Darjeeling'])
# Outputs <ul><li>Jasmine</li><li>Darjeeling</li></ul><input type="button" value="Steep"/>
Use the
render helper to render a template to a string immediately.
{render, ul, li} = require 'teacup'
output = render ->
ul ->
li 'Bergamont'
li 'Chamomile'
console.log output
# Outputs <ul><li>Bergamont</li><li>Chamomile</li></ul>
To use Teacup as your Express template engine:
Install from npm
$ npm install teacup
Register Teacup as a view engine.
express = require 'express'
teacup = require 'teacup/lib/express'
app = express()
app.configure ->
app.engine "coffee", teacup.renderFile
Then write your views as regular old coffee files that export a renderable template.
# views/example.coffee
{renderable, div, h1} = require 'teacup'
module.exports = renderable ({title}) ->
div '#example', ->
h1 "Hello, #{title}"
You can use Teacup templates even if your Express app is not using CoffeeScript.
If you are using connect-assets to compile your CoffeeScript in
an asset pipeline, you can use the Teacup middleware which registers connect-assets
js and
css helpers with Teacup.
Grab the module to get started
$ npm install teacup
Then configure the middleware
express = require 'express'
connectAssets = require 'teacup/lib/connect-assets'
app = express()
app.configure ->
app.use connectAssets(src: 'assets', jsDir: 'javascripts', cssDir: 'stylesheets')
And in your templates:
{renderable, js, css, html, head, body} = require 'teacup'
module.exports = renderable ->
html ->
head ->
js 'app'
css 'app'
body ->
# ...
The Teacup middleware passes the provided options to connect-assets and returns an instance of the connect-assets middleware.
To use for client-side rendering, all you need is teacup.js. You can
toss it in a script tag,
require() and browserify it, load it with an AMD loader, send it down an asset pipeline
like Rails or connect-assets, or use some sweet custom build process.
Teacup claims window.teacup if you arent using AMD or CommonJS.
{renderable, ul, li} = teacup
template = renderable (items)->
ul ->
li item for item in items
console.log template(['One', 'Two'])
Feel free to write your template in the same file as a Backbone View and call it from
view.render() like so:
{renderable, div, h1, ul, li, p, form, input} = teacup
template = renderable (kids) ->
div ->
h1 "Welcome to our tea party"
p "We have a few kids at the table..."
ul ->
kids.each (kid) ->
li kid.get 'name'
form ->
input placeholder: 'Add another'
class PartyView extends Backbone.View
constructor: (kids) ->
@kids = new Backbone.Collection kids
super()
render: ->
@$el.html template(@kids)
@$('form input').focus()
@
Check out teacup-backbone-example for a complete Backbone + Express app.
The Teacup::Rails gem makes Teacup available to the asset pipeline in Rails 3.1+.
Check out Teact for syntax-compatible integration with the react virtual DOM.
Pass a CSS selector as the first argument to a tag function to add ids and classes.
{render, div} = require 'teacup'
console.log render ->
div '#confirm.btn.btn-small'
# Outputs <div id="confirm" class="btn btn-small"></div>
Define tag attributes with object literals.
{render, button} = require 'teacup'
console.log render ->
button '.btn', type: 'button', disabled: true, 'Click Me'
# Outputs <button class="btn" type="button" disabled="disabled">Click Me</button>
Teacup escapes input by default. To disable escaping, use the
raw helper.
{render, raw, h1, div} = require 'teacup'
inner = render ->
h1 'Header'
console.log render ->
div inner
# Outputs <div><h1>Header</h1></div>
console.log render ->
div ->
raw inner
# Outputs <div><h1>Header</h1></div>
The text helper inserts a string in the template without wrapping it in a tag. It creates a text node.
{render, text, b, em, p} = require 'teacup'
console.log render ->
p ->
text 'Sometimes you just want '
b 'plain'
text ' text.'
# Outputs <p>Sometimes you just want <b>plain</b> text.</p>
You can define custom tags with the tag helper.
{render, tag} = require 'teacup'
console.log render ->
tag 'chart',
value: '5'
style: 'colored'
# Outputs <chart value="5" style="colored"></chart>
Write view helpers as renderable functions and require them as needed.
Here's a helpers file that defines a set of microformats.
# views/microformats.coffee
{renderable, span, text} = require 'teacup'
moment = require 'moment'
module.exports =
hcalendar: renderable ({date, location, summary}) ->
span ".vevent", ->
span ".summary", summary
text " on "
span ".dtstart", moment(date).format("YYYY-MM-DD")
text " was in "
span ".location", location
And a view that uses one of the helpers.
# views/events.coffee
{renderable, ul, li} = require 'teacup'
{hcalendar} = require './microformats'
module.exports = renderable ({events}) ->
ul ->
for event in events
li ->
hcalendar event
You can write helpers that support css selector classnames and ids using
normalizeArgs:
{normalizeArgs, input} = require 'teacup'
textInput = ->
{attrs, contents} = normalizeArgs arguments
attrs.type = 'text'
input attrs, contents
Just use the CoffeeScript compiler. Uglify will make em real small.
$ coffee -c -o build src
Use plugins with the
use method:
teacup = require 'teacup'
camelToKebab = require 'teacup-camel-to-kebab'
teacup.use camelToKebab()
Create your own teacup tag-like components:
caption = component (selector, attrs, renderContents) ->
div "#{selector}.caption", renderContents
caption '.photo-caption' -> text "A bird"
# Outputs <div class="photo-caption caption">A bird</div>
Components can also pass data along to their children:
modal = component (selector, attrs, renderContents) ->
closeButton = ->
button 'Close'
div '.modal', ->
renderContents(closeButton)
modal (closeButton) ->
text 'close me: '
closeButton()
# Outputs <div class="modal">close me: <button>Close</button></div>
How's this different from CoffeeCup?
CoffeeCup is the currently maintained fork of
CoffeeKup and is what we were using at Good Eggs before switching to Teacup.
The problem with CoffeeCup is that it uses some
eval magic to put the tag functions in scope. This magic breaks
closure scope so you can't actually write templates using the functional constructs that you'd expect.
Markaby begat CoffeeKup begat CoffeeCup and DryKup which begat Teacup.
$ git clone https://github.com/goodeggs/teacup && cd teacup
$ yarn install
$ yarn test