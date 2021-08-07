The build script (
bin/build.sh) can be used to configure several aspects of the SDK:
The global export that the SDK is exported on. This is kept consistent between the full source and the loader's stub.
> bin/build.sh --GLOBAL=AlternateSDK
var sdk = new AlternateSDK()
The filename to be output, in both full and minified code. This is largely a convenience, and defaults to
td
> bin/build.sh --FILENAME=foo
...
> ls dist/
foo.js foo.min.js loader.min.js
The URL of the hosted file. This will be defaulted to the URL for the Treasure Data CDN-hosted file.
> bin/build.sh --URL=//cdn.yourdomain.com/sdk/foo.min.js
Install td-js-sdk on your page by copying the appropriate JavaScript snippet below and pasting it into your page's
<head> tag:
<script type="text/javascript">
!function(t,e){if(void 0===e[t]){e[t]=function(){e[t].clients.push(this),this._init=[Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments)]},e[t].clients=[];for(var r=["addRecord","blockEvents","fetchServerCookie","fetchGlobalID","fetchUserSegments","resetUUID","ready","setSignedMode","setAnonymousMode","set","trackEvent","trackPageview","trackClicks","unblockEvents"],s=0;s<r.length;s++){var c=r[s];e[t].prototype[c]=function(t){return function(){return this["_"+t]=this["_"+t]||[],this["_"+t].push(Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments)),this}}(c)}var n=document.createElement("script");n.type="text/javascript",n.async=!0,n.src=("https:"===document.location.protocol?"https:":"http:")+"//cdn.treasuredata.com/sdk/3.0/td.min.js";var o=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];o.parentNode.insertBefore(n,o)}}("Treasure",this);
</script>
Does not work with NodeJS. Browser only.
npm install --save td-js-sdk
Exports Treasure class using CommonJS. The entry point is
lib/treasure.js. Usable with a build tool such as Browserify or Webpack.
var Treasure = require('td-js-sdk')
Log in to Treasure Data and go to your profile. The API key should show up right next to your full-access key.
Our library works by creating an instance per database, and sending data into tables.
First install the library using any of the ways provided above.
After installing, initializing it is as simple as:
var foo = new Treasure({
database: 'foo',
writeKey: 'your_write_only_key'
});
If you're an administrator, databases will automatically be created for you. Otherwise you'll need to ask an administrator to create the database and grant you
import only or
full access on it, otherwise you will be unable to send events.
// Configure an instance for your database
var company = new Treasure({...});
// Create a data object with the properties you want to send
var sale = {
itemId: 101,
saleId: 10,
userId: 1
};
// Send it to the 'sales' table
company.addRecord('sales', sale);
Send as many events as you like. Each event will fire off asynchronously.
td-js-sdk provides a way to track page impressions and events, as well as client information.
Each client requires a uuid. It may be set explicitly by setting
clientId on the configuration object. Otherwise we search the cookies for a previously set uuid. If unable to find one, a uuid will be generated.
A cookie is set in order to track the client across sessions.
Tracking page impressions is as easy as:
/* insert javascript snippet */
var td = new Treasure({...});
td.trackPageview('pageviews');
This will send all the tracked information to the pageviews table.
In addition to tracking pageviews, you can track events. The syntax is similar to
addRecord, with the difference being that
trackEvent will include all the tracked information.
var td = new Treasure({});
var buttonEvent1 = function () {
td.trackEvent('button', {
number: 1
});
// doButtonEvent(1);
};
var buttonEvent2 = function () {
td.trackEvent('button', {
number: 2
});
// doButtonEvent(2);
};
Every time a track functions is called, the following information is sent:
Certain values cannot be obtained from the browser. For these values, we send matching keys and values, and the server replaces the values upon receipt. For examples:
{"td_ip": "td_ip"} is sent by the browser, and the server will update it to something like
{"td_ip": "1.2.3.4"}
All server values except
td_ip are found by parsing the user-agent string. This is done server-side to ensure that it can be kept up to date.
* This is a personally identifiable column, and will be affected by whether or not the user is in Signed or Anonymous Mode.
Set default values on a table by using
Treasure#set. Set default values on all tables by passing
$global as the table name.
Using
Treasure#get you can view all global properties by passing the table name
$global.
When a record is sent, an empty record object is created and properties are applied to it in the following order:
$global properties are applied to
record object
record object, overwriting
$global properties
addRecord function are applied to
record object, overwriting table properties
Treasure Data's SDK enables compliance with many common requirements of the EU's GDPR laws. Several methods have been enabled to help you comply with newer and more stringent data privacy policies:
blockEvents /
unblockEvents - non-argument methods to shut down or re-enable all sending of events to Treasure Data. No messages will be sent, no calls will be cached. Default is for events to be unblocked. See documentation around these methods:
blockEvents,
unblockEvents,
areEventsBlocked
setSignedMode - non-argument method to enter "Signed Mode", where some PII may be collected automatically by the SDK. The data sent to Treasure Data will include
td_ip,
td_client_id, and
td_global_id, if specified. See documentation around this method:
setSignedMode
setAnonymousMode - non-argument method to enter "Anonymous Mode", where PII will not be collected automatically by the SDK. These data will specifically omit
td_ip,
td_client_id, and
td_global_id, if specified. This is the default behavior. See documentation around this method:
setAnonymousMode
resetUUID - method to reset the
td_client_id value. This will overwrite the original value stored on the user's cookie, and will likely appear in your data as a brand-new user. It's possible to specify a client ID while resetting, as well as custom expiration times by passing in appropriate values. See documentation around this method:
resetUUID
A new configuration property has also been added:
config.startInSignedMode. This configuration option tells the SDK that, if no express decision has been made on whether the user wants to be in Signed or Anonymous modes, it should default into Signed Mode. The default behavior is to default the user into Anonymous Mode.
Suppose a user first accesses your site, and you need to know if they have agreed to tracking for marketing purposes. You contract with a Consent Management Vendor to maintain this information, and want to set appropriate values once you know their consent information.
var foo = new Treasure({
database: 'foo',
writeKey: 'your_write_only_key'
});
td.trackClicks()
var successConsentCallback = function (consented) {
if (consented) {
td.setSignedMode()
} else {
td.setAnonymousMode()
}
}
var failureConsentCallback = function () {
// error occurred, consent unknown
td.setAnonymousMode()
}
ConsentManagementVendor.getConsent(userId, successConsentCallback, failureConsentCallback)
In this scenario, the Consent Management Vendor returns a true or false value in the callback based on whether or not the user associated with the
userId has consented to their PII being used for marketing purposes. Non-PII data may still be collected.
Now suppose your Consent Management Vendor provides strings based on the consent level:
MARKETING,
NON-MARKETING,
REFUSED, for "Consented to PII being used for marketing purposes", "Consented to data being collected for non-marketing purposes", and "Refused all data collection". There's only a minor change to make in the
successConsentCallback:
var successConsentCallback = function (consented) {
if (consented === 'MARKETING') {
td.unblockEvents()
td.setSignedMode()
} else if (consented === 'NON-MARKETING') {
td.unblockEvents()
td.setAnonymousMode()
} else if (consented === 'REFUSED') {
td.blockEvents()
}
}
This way, when emerging from Signed or Anonymous mode, you can be sure you'll actually be collecting data in Treasure Data. If the customer has refused all tracking, their events are blocked, and this status will be persisted across page refreshes.
⚠️ WARNING: If you see the warnings about
SameSitecookies in Chrome or Firefox, please upgrade the TreasureData JS SDK to version of at least
2.4.2
In recent releases of Chrome and Firefox, they begin enforcing a new secure-by-default cookie classification system, treating cookies that have no declared SameSite value as
SameSite=Lax cookies. Only cookies set as
SameSite=None; Secure will be available in third-party contexts, provided they are being accessed from secure connections.
This affects the td_client_id and td_global_id cookies in previous versions of TreasureData JS SDK (< 2.4.2) as they are not set as secured cookies.
Starting from version
2.4.2, TreasureData JS SDK uses
SameSite=None; Secure cookies as default to adapt the new cookie enforcement.
For more information:
Firefox:
Changes to SameSite Cookie Behavior
Chrome:
SameSite Cookie Changes in February 2020: What You Need to Know
Creates a new Treasure logger instance. If the database does not exist and you have permissions, it will be created for you.
Parameters:
Core parameters:
_, must be longer than or equal to 3 chars, and the total length of database and table must be shorter than 129 chars.
/js/v3/events
in.treasuredata.com
false
true
_td_global
false
10000
false
Track/Storage parameters:
none it will disable cookie storage
_td
63072000 (2 years)
document.location.hostname
Server Side Cookie:
false
window.location.hostname
ssc.${sscDomain}
Personalization parameters
Returns:
Example:
var foo = new Treasure({
database: 'foo',
writeKey: 'your_write_only_key'
});
Sends an event to Treasure Data. If the table does not exist it will be created for you.
Records will have additional properties applied to them if
$global or table-specific attributes are configured using
Treasure#set.
Parameters:
_, must be longer than or equal to 3 chars, the total length of database and table must be shorter than 129 chars.
Example:
var company = new Treasure({...});
var sale = {
itemId: 100,
saleId: 10,
userId: 1
};
var successCallback = function () {
// celebrate();
};
var errorCallback = function () {
// cry();
}
company.addRecord('sales', sale, successCallback, errorCallback);
Parameters:
Cookie options:
{
path: '/',
domain: 'abc.com',
secure: true|false,
maxAge: Number | String | Date,
sameSite: 'None | Lax | Strict'
}
Note:
If you set the
sameSite value to
None, the
Secure property of the cookie will be set to true (it overwrites the
secure option). More details on SameSite cookies.
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
var successCallback = function (globalId) {
// celebrate();
};
var errorCallback = function (error) {
// cry();
}
td.fetchGlobalID(successCallback, errorCallback)
// with cookie options
td.fetchGlobalID(successCallback, errorCallback, false, {
path: '/',
secure: true,
maxAge: 5 * 60 // 5 minutes,
sameSite: 'None'
})
Parameters:
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
var successCallback = function (values) {
/* values format => [... {
key: {
[key]:value
},
values: ["1234"],
attributes: {
age: 30
},
} ... ]*/
// celebrate();
};
var errorCallback = function (error) {
// cry();
};
td.fetchUserSegments({
audienceToken: ['token1', 'token2'],
keys: {
someKey: 'someValue',
someOtherKey: 'someOtherValue',
}
}, successCallback, errorCallback)
N.B. This feature is not enabled on accounts by default, please contact support for more information.
Block all events from being sent to Treasure Data.
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.trackEvent('customevent')
td.blockEvents()
td.trackEvent('willnotbetracked')
Unblock all events; events will be sent to Treasure Data.
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.blockEvents()
td.trackEvent('willnotbetracked')
td.unblockEvents()
td.trackEvent('willbetracked')
Informational method, expressing whether events are blocked or not.
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.areEventsBlocked() // false, default
td.blockEvents()
td.areEventsBlocked() // true
Permit sending of Personally Identifying Information over the wire: td_ip, td_client_id, and td_global_id
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.setSignedMode()
td.trackEvent('willbetracked') // will send td_ip and td_client_id; td_global_id will also be sent if set.
Prohibit sending of Personally Identifying Information over the wire: td_ip, td_client_id, and td_global_id
Parameters:
By default
setAnonymousMode will remove all cookies that are set by Treasure Data JavaScript SDK, you can set
keepIdentifier parameter to
true to not remove the cookies.
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.setAnonymousMode()
td.trackEvent('willbetracked') // will NOT send td_ip and td_client_id; td_global_id will also NOT be sent if set.
Informational method, indicating whether
trackEvents method will automatically collect td_ip, td_client_id, and td_global_id if set.
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.inSignedMode() // false, default
td.trackEvent('willbetracked') // will NOT send td_ip and td_client_id; td_global_id will also NOT be sent if set.
td.setSignedMode()
td.inSignedMode() // true
td.trackEvent('willbetracked') // will send td_ip and td_client_id; td_global_id will also be sent if set.
This functionality complies with ITP 1.2 tracking. Contact customer support for enabling this feature.
Parameters:
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
var successCallback = function (serverSideId) {
// celebrate();
};
var errorCallback = function (error) {
// cry();
}
td.fetchServerCookie(successCallback, errorCallback)
Parameters:
Reset the client's UUID, set to Treasure Data as
td_client_id. You can specify custom storage and custom client id.
See Track/Storage parameters section for more information on storage's configuration
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.resetUUID() // set td_client_id as random uuid
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.resetUUID(
{
name: '_td', // cookie name
expires: 63072000,
domain: 'domain',
customDomain: true/false
path: '/'
},
'xxx-xxx-xxxx' // client id
)
Setup an event listener to automatically log clicks. The event will be hooked only follows
role=button or
role=link
<a>
<button>
<input>). exclude for
<input type='password'>
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.trackClicks({
element : '...'
extendClickData : '...'
ignoreAttribute : '...'
tableName : '...'
})
window.document. Default setting will observe all elements above. You can set an element if you want to focus on a particular element.
function(e: event, elementData: ElementObject).
"td-ignore" You can set attribute name to ignore element. (e.g.
<span role='button' class='button-design' id='button-id' td-ignore />)
"clicks". Click tracking event will be stored into
tableName in TreasureData
Helper function that calls trackEvent with an empty record.
Parameters:
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...});
td.trackPageview('pageviews');
Creates an empty object, applies all tracked information values, and applies record values. Then it calls
addRecord with the newly created object.
Parameters:
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...});
td.trackEvent('events');
/* Sends:
{
"td_ip": "192.168.0.1",
...
}
*/
td.trackEvent('events', {td_ip: '0.0.0.0'});
/* Sends:
{
"td_ip": "0.0.0.0",
...
}
*/
Default value setter for tables. Set default values for all tables by using
$global as the setter's table name.
Useful when you want to set a single value.
Parameters:
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.set('table', 'foo', 'bar');
td.addRecord('table', {baz: 'qux'});
/* Sends:
{
"foo": "bar",
"baz": "qux"
}
*/
Useful when you want to set multiple values.
Parameters:
Example:
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.set('table', {foo: 'foo', bar: 'bar'});
td.addRecord('table', {baz: 'baz'});
/* Sends:
{
"foo": "foo",
"bar": "bar",
"baz": "baz"
}
*/
Takes a table name and returns an object with its default values.
NOTE: This is only available once the library has loaded. Wrap any getter with a
Treasure#ready callback to ensure the library is loaded.
Parameters:
Example:
var td = new Treasure({..});
td.set('table', 'foo', 'bar');
td.get('table');
// {foo: 'bar'}
Takes a callback which gets called one the library and DOM have both finished loading.
Parameters:
/* javascript snippet here */
var td = new Treasure({...})
td.set('table', 'foo', 'bar');
td.ready(function(){
td.get('table');
// {foo: 'bar'}
});
Need a hand with something? Shoot us an email at support@treasuredata.com
The async script snippet will create a fake Treasure object on the window and inject the async script tag with the td-js-sdk url. This fake Treasure object includes a fake of all the public methods exposed by the real version. As you call different methods, they will be buffered in memory until the real td-js-sdk has loaded. Upon td-js-sdk loading, it will look for existing clients and process their buffered actions.
The unminified script loader can be seen in src/loader.js. The code to load existing clients and their buffered actions once td-js-sdk has been loaded can be seen in lib/loadClients.js.
domready is kept at
0.3.0 for IE6 and above support
First you'll need to install
BrowserStackTunnel. You can download the binary from the BrowserStack website. If you're on Mac OS you can install it through homebrew:
brew install caskroom/cask/browserstacklocal.
Next, you'll need to set the appropriate environment variables:
BROWSER_STACK_BINARY_BASE_PATH: This should be the directory you put the
BrowserStackTunnel binary in. If you installed with homebrew you can run
which browserstacklocal to find the directory.
BROWSER_STACK_USERNAME: You can find this under the Automate section of
the BrowserStack account settings page
BROWSER_STACK_ACCESS_KEY: You can find this under the Automate section of
the BrowserStack account settings page
Now, you can run the command
npm run test-full.