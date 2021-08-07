Table of Contents

Getting started

Tracking

Data privacy

SameSite Cookies

Consent Management

API

Others

Build

The build script ( bin/build.sh ) can be used to configure several aspects of the SDK:

GLOBAL

The global export that the SDK is exported on. This is kept consistent between the full source and the loader's stub.

> bin/build.sh --GLOBAL=AlternateSDK

var sdk = new AlternateSDK()

FILENAME

The filename to be output, in both full and minified code. This is largely a convenience, and defaults to td

> bin/build.sh --FILENAME=foo ... > ls dist/ foo.js foo.min.js loader.min.js

URL

The URL of the hosted file. This will be defaulted to the URL for the Treasure Data CDN-hosted file.

> bin/build.sh --URL=//cdn.yourdomain.com/sdk/foo.min.js

Installing

Script snippet

Install td-js-sdk on your page by copying the appropriate JavaScript snippet below and pasting it into your page's <head> tag:

< script type = "text/javascript" > ! function ( t,e ) { if ( void 0 ===e[t]){e[t]= function ( ) {e[t].clients.push( this ), this ._init=[ Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments )]},e[t].clients=[]; for ( var r=[ "addRecord" , "blockEvents" , "fetchServerCookie" , "fetchGlobalID" , "fetchUserSegments" , "resetUUID" , "ready" , "setSignedMode" , "setAnonymousMode" , "set" , "trackEvent" , "trackPageview" , "trackClicks" , "unblockEvents" ],s= 0 ;s<r.length;s++){ var c=r[s];e[t].prototype[c]= function ( t ) { return function ( ) { return this [ "_" +t]= this [ "_" +t]||[], this [ "_" +t].push( Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments )), this }}(c)} var n= document .createElement( "script" );n.type= "text/javascript" ,n.async=! 0 ,n.src=( "https:" === document .location.protocol? "https:" : "http:" )+ "//cdn.treasuredata.com/sdk/3.0/td.min.js" ; var o= document .getElementsByTagName( "script" )[ 0 ];o.parentNode.insertBefore(n,o)}}( "Treasure" , this ); </ script >

npm

Does not work with NodeJS. Browser only.

npm install --save td-js-sdk

Exports Treasure class using CommonJS. The entry point is lib/treasure.js . Usable with a build tool such as Browserify or Webpack.

var Treasure = require ( 'td-js-sdk' )

Getting started

Get your write-only API key

Log in to Treasure Data and go to your profile. The API key should show up right next to your full-access key.

Initializing

Our library works by creating an instance per database, and sending data into tables.

First install the library using any of the ways provided above.

After installing, initializing it is as simple as:

var foo = new Treasure({ database : 'foo' , writeKey : 'your_write_only_key' });

If you're an administrator, databases will automatically be created for you. Otherwise you'll need to ask an administrator to create the database and grant you import only or full access on it, otherwise you will be unable to send events.

Sending your first event

var company = new Treasure({...}); var sale = { itemId : 101 , saleId : 10 , userId : 1 }; company.addRecord( 'sales' , sale);

Send as many events as you like. Each event will fire off asynchronously.

Tracking

td-js-sdk provides a way to track page impressions and events, as well as client information.

Client ID and Storage

Each client requires a uuid. It may be set explicitly by setting clientId on the configuration object. Otherwise we search the cookies for a previously set uuid. If unable to find one, a uuid will be generated.

A cookie is set in order to track the client across sessions.

Page impressions

Tracking page impressions is as easy as:

var td = new Treasure({...}); td.trackPageview( 'pageviews' );

This will send all the tracked information to the pageviews table.

Event tracking

In addition to tracking pageviews, you can track events. The syntax is similar to addRecord , with the difference being that trackEvent will include all the tracked information.

var td = new Treasure({}); var buttonEvent1 = function ( ) { td.trackEvent( 'button' , { number : 1 }); }; var buttonEvent2 = function ( ) { td.trackEvent( 'button' , { number : 2 }); };

Tracked information

Every time a track functions is called, the following information is sent:

td_version - td-js-sdk's version

- td-js-sdk's version td_client_id - client's uuid*

- client's uuid* td_charset - character set

- character set td_description - description meta tag

- description meta tag td_language - browser language

- browser language td_color - screen color depth

- screen color depth td_screen - screen resolution

- screen resolution td_viewport - viewport size

- viewport size td_title - document title

- document title td_url - document url

- document url td_user_agent - browser user agent

- browser user agent td_platform - browser platform

- browser platform td_host - document host

- document host td_path - document pathname

- document pathname td_referrer - document referrer

- document referrer td_ip - request IP (server)*

- request IP (server)* td_browser - client browser (server)

- client browser (server) td_browser_version - client browser version (server)

- client browser version (server) td_os - client operating system (server)

- client operating system (server) td_os_version - client operating system version (server)

Certain values cannot be obtained from the browser. For these values, we send matching keys and values, and the server replaces the values upon receipt. For examples: {"td_ip": "td_ip"} is sent by the browser, and the server will update it to something like {"td_ip": "1.2.3.4"}

All server values except td_ip are found by parsing the user-agent string. This is done server-side to ensure that it can be kept up to date.

* This is a personally identifiable column, and will be affected by whether or not the user is in Signed or Anonymous Mode.

Default values

Set default values on a table by using Treasure#set . Set default values on all tables by passing $global as the table name.

Using Treasure#get you can view all global properties by passing the table name $global .

When a record is sent, an empty record object is created and properties are applied to it in the following order:

$global properties are applied to record object Table properties are applied to record object, overwriting $global properties Record properties passed to addRecord function are applied to record object, overwriting table properties

Data Privacy

Treasure Data's SDK enables compliance with many common requirements of the EU's GDPR laws. Several methods have been enabled to help you comply with newer and more stringent data privacy policies:

blockEvents / unblockEvents - non-argument methods to shut down or re-enable all sending of events to Treasure Data. No messages will be sent, no calls will be cached. Default is for events to be unblocked. See documentation around these methods: blockEvents , unblockEvents , areEventsBlocked

/ - non-argument methods to shut down or re-enable all sending of events to Treasure Data. No messages will be sent, no calls will be cached. Default is for events to be unblocked. See documentation around these methods: , , setSignedMode - non-argument method to enter "Signed Mode", where some PII may be collected automatically by the SDK. The data sent to Treasure Data will include td_ip , td_client_id , and td_global_id , if specified. See documentation around this method: setSignedMode

- non-argument method to enter "Signed Mode", where some PII may be collected automatically by the SDK. The data sent to Treasure Data will include , , and , if specified. See documentation around this method: setAnonymousMode - non-argument method to enter "Anonymous Mode", where PII will not be collected automatically by the SDK. These data will specifically omit td_ip , td_client_id , and td_global_id , if specified. This is the default behavior. See documentation around this method: setAnonymousMode

- non-argument method to enter "Anonymous Mode", where PII will not be collected automatically by the SDK. These data will specifically omit , , and , if specified. This is the default behavior. See documentation around this method: resetUUID - method to reset the td_client_id value. This will overwrite the original value stored on the user's cookie, and will likely appear in your data as a brand-new user. It's possible to specify a client ID while resetting, as well as custom expiration times by passing in appropriate values. See documentation around this method: resetUUID

A new configuration property has also been added: config.startInSignedMode . This configuration option tells the SDK that, if no express decision has been made on whether the user wants to be in Signed or Anonymous modes, it should default into Signed Mode. The default behavior is to default the user into Anonymous Mode.

Examples

Suppose a user first accesses your site, and you need to know if they have agreed to tracking for marketing purposes. You contract with a Consent Management Vendor to maintain this information, and want to set appropriate values once you know their consent information.

var foo = new Treasure({ database : 'foo' , writeKey : 'your_write_only_key' }); td.trackClicks() var successConsentCallback = function ( consented ) { if (consented) { td.setSignedMode() } else { td.setAnonymousMode() } } var failureConsentCallback = function ( ) { td.setAnonymousMode() } ConsentManagementVendor.getConsent(userId, successConsentCallback, failureConsentCallback)

In this scenario, the Consent Management Vendor returns a true or false value in the callback based on whether or not the user associated with the userId has consented to their PII being used for marketing purposes. Non-PII data may still be collected.

Now suppose your Consent Management Vendor provides strings based on the consent level: MARKETING , NON-MARKETING , REFUSED , for "Consented to PII being used for marketing purposes", "Consented to data being collected for non-marketing purposes", and "Refused all data collection". There's only a minor change to make in the successConsentCallback :

var successConsentCallback = function ( consented ) { if (consented === 'MARKETING' ) { td.unblockEvents() td.setSignedMode() } else if (consented === 'NON-MARKETING' ) { td.unblockEvents() td.setAnonymousMode() } else if (consented === 'REFUSED' ) { td.blockEvents() } }

This way, when emerging from Signed or Anonymous mode, you can be sure you'll actually be collecting data in Treasure Data. If the customer has refused all tracking, their events are blocked, and this status will be persisted across page refreshes.

SameSite cookies

⚠️ WARNING: If you see the warnings about SameSite cookies in Chrome or Firefox, please upgrade the TreasureData JS SDK to version of at least 2.4.2

In recent releases of Chrome and Firefox, they begin enforcing a new secure-by-default cookie classification system, treating cookies that have no declared SameSite value as SameSite=Lax cookies. Only cookies set as SameSite=None; Secure will be available in third-party contexts, provided they are being accessed from secure connections.

This affects the td_client_id and td_global_id cookies in previous versions of TreasureData JS SDK (< 2.4.2) as they are not set as secured cookies.

Starting from version 2.4.2 , TreasureData JS SDK uses SameSite=None; Secure cookies as default to adapt the new cookie enforcement.

For more information:

Firefox:

Changes to SameSite Cookie Behavior

Chrome:

SameSite Cookie Changes in February 2020: What You Need to Know

API

Creates a new Treasure logger instance. If the database does not exist and you have permissions, it will be created for you.

Parameters:

config : Object (required) - instance configuration

Core parameters:

config.database : String (required) - database name, must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and _ , must be longer than or equal to 3 chars, and the total length of database and table must be shorter than 129 chars.

: String (required) - database name, must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and , must be longer than or equal to 3 chars, and the total length of database and table must be shorter than 129 chars. config.writeKey : String (required) - write-only key, get it from your user profile

: String (required) - write-only key, get it from your user profile config.pathname : String (optional) - path to append after host. Default: /js/v3/events

: String (optional) - path to append after host. Default: config.host : String (optional) - host to which events get sent. Default: in.treasuredata.com

: String (optional) - host to which events get sent. Default: config.development : Boolean (optional) - triggers development mode which causes requests to be logged and not get sent. Default: false

: Boolean (optional) - triggers development mode which causes requests to be logged and not get sent. Default: config.logging : Boolean (optional) - enable or disable logging. Default: true

: Boolean (optional) - enable or disable logging. Default: config.globalIdCookie : String (optional) - cookie td_globalid name. Default: _td_global

: String (optional) - cookie td_globalid name. Default: config.startInSignedMode : Boolean (optional) - Tell the SDK to default to Signed Mode if no choice is already made. Default: false

: Boolean (optional) - Tell the SDK to default to Signed Mode if no choice is already made. Default: config.jsonpTimeout : Number (optional) - JSONP timeout (in milliseconds) Default: 10000

: Number (optional) - JSONP timeout (in milliseconds) Default: config.storeConsentByLocalStorage : Boolean (optional) - Tell the SDK to use localStorage to store user consent. Default: false

Track/Storage parameters:

config.clientId : String (optional) - uuid for this client. When undefined it will attempt fetching the value from a cookie if storage is enabled, if none is found it will generate a v4 uuid

: String (optional) - uuid for this client. When undefined it will attempt fetching the value from a cookie if storage is enabled, if none is found it will generate a v4 uuid config.storage : Object | String (optional) - storage configuration object. When none it will disable cookie storage

: Object | String (optional) - storage configuration object. When it will disable cookie storage config.storage.name : String (optional) - cookie name. Default: _td

: String (optional) - cookie name. Default: config.storage.expires : Number (optional) - cookie expiration in seconds. When 0 it will expire with the session. Default: 63072000 (2 years)

: Number (optional) - cookie expiration in seconds. When 0 it will expire with the session. Default: (2 years) config.storage.domain : String (optional) - cookie domain. Default: result of document.location.hostname

Server Side Cookie:

config.useServerSideCookie : Boolean (optional) - enables/disable using ServerSide Cookie. Default: false

: Boolean (optional) - enables/disable using ServerSide Cookie. Default: config.sscDomain : String | () => String (optional) - Domain against which the Server Side Cookie is set. Default: window.location.hostname

: String | () => String (optional) - Domain against which the Server Side Cookie is set. Default: config.sscServer : String | (String) => String (optional) - hostname to request server side cookie from. Default: ssc.${sscDomain}

Personalization parameters

config.cdpHost: String (optional) - The host to use for the Personalization API. Default: 'cdp.in.treasuredata.com'

Returns:

Treasure logger instance object

Example:

var foo = new Treasure({ database : 'foo' , writeKey : 'your_write_only_key' });

Sends an event to Treasure Data. If the table does not exist it will be created for you.

Records will have additional properties applied to them if $global or table-specific attributes are configured using Treasure#set .

Parameters:

table : String (required) - table name, must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and _ , must be longer than or equal to 3 chars, the total length of database and table must be shorter than 129 chars.

: String (required) - table name, must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and , must be longer than or equal to 3 chars, the total length of database and table must be shorter than 129 chars. record : Object (required) - Object that will be serialized to JSON and sent to the server

: Object (required) - Object that will be serialized to JSON and sent to the server success : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful

: Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful error : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful

Example:

var company = new Treasure({...}); var sale = { itemId : 100 , saleId : 10 , userId : 1 }; var successCallback = function ( ) { }; var errorCallback = function ( ) { } company.addRecord( 'sales' , sale, successCallback, errorCallback);

Parameters:

success : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful

: Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful error : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful

: Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful forceFetch : Boolean (optional) - Forces a refetch of global id and ignores cached version (default false)

: Boolean (optional) - Forces a refetch of global id and ignores cached version (default false) options : Object (optional) - Cookie options

Cookie options:

{ path : '/' , domain : 'abc.com' , secure : true | false , maxAge : Number | String | Date , sameSite : 'None | Lax | Strict' }

Note: If you set the sameSite value to None , the Secure property of the cookie will be set to true (it overwrites the secure option). More details on SameSite cookies.

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) var successCallback = function ( globalId ) { }; var errorCallback = function ( error ) { } td.fetchGlobalID(successCallback, errorCallback) td.fetchGlobalID(successCallback, errorCallback, false , { path : '/' , secure : true , maxAge : 5 * 60 sameSite : 'None' })

Parameters:

options : Object (required) - User Segment object options.audienceToken : String or Array (required) - Audience Token(s) for the userId options.keys : Object (required) - Key Value to be sent for this segment

: Object (required) - User Segment object success : Function (optional) - Callback for receiving the user key and segments

: Function (optional) - Callback for receiving the user key and segments error : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) var successCallback = function ( values ) { }; var errorCallback = function ( error ) { }; td.fetchUserSegments({ audienceToken : [ 'token1' , 'token2' ], keys : { someKey : 'someValue' , someOtherKey : 'someOtherValue' , } }, successCallback, errorCallback)

N.B. This feature is not enabled on accounts by default, please contact support for more information.

Block all events from being sent to Treasure Data.

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.trackEvent( 'customevent' ) td.blockEvents() td.trackEvent( 'willnotbetracked' )

Unblock all events; events will be sent to Treasure Data.

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.blockEvents() td.trackEvent( 'willnotbetracked' ) td.unblockEvents() td.trackEvent( 'willbetracked' )

Informational method, expressing whether events are blocked or not.

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.areEventsBlocked() td.blockEvents() td.areEventsBlocked()

Permit sending of Personally Identifying Information over the wire: td_ip, td_client_id, and td_global_id

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.setSignedMode() td.trackEvent( 'willbetracked' )

Prohibit sending of Personally Identifying Information over the wire: td_ip, td_client_id, and td_global_id

Parameters:

keepIdentifier: Boolean (optional) - Keep the cookies

By default setAnonymousMode will remove all cookies that are set by Treasure Data JavaScript SDK, you can set keepIdentifier parameter to true to not remove the cookies.

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.setAnonymousMode() td.trackEvent( 'willbetracked' )

Informational method, indicating whether trackEvents method will automatically collect td_ip, td_client_id, and td_global_id if set.

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.inSignedMode() td.trackEvent( 'willbetracked' ) td.setSignedMode() td.inSignedMode() td.trackEvent( 'willbetracked' )

This functionality complies with ITP 1.2 tracking. Contact customer support for enabling this feature.

Parameters:

success : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful

: Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful error : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful

: Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful forceFetch : Boolean (optional) - Forces a refetch of server side id and ignores cached version (default false)

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) var successCallback = function ( serverSideId ) { }; var errorCallback = function ( error ) { } td.fetchServerCookie(successCallback, errorCallback)

Parameters:

suggestedStorage : Object (optional) - Custom storage configuration

: Object (optional) - Custom storage configuration suggestedClientId : String (optional) - Custom client id

Reset the client's UUID, set to Treasure Data as td_client_id . You can specify custom storage and custom client id.

See Track/Storage parameters section for more information on storage's configuration

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.resetUUID()

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.resetUUID( { name : '_td' , expires : 63072000 , domain : 'domain' , customDomain : true / false path : '/' }, 'xxx-xxx-xxxx' )

Setup an event listener to automatically log clicks. The event will be hooked only follows

role=button or role=link

or <a>

<button>

<input>) . exclude for <input type='password'>

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.trackClicks({ element : '...' extendClickData : '...' ignoreAttribute : '...' tableName : '...' })

element: HTMLElement -> Default is window.document . Default setting will observe all elements above. You can set an element if you want to focus on a particular element.

. Default setting will observe all elements above. You can set an element if you want to focus on a particular element. extendClickData: Function -> Default is function to set element attributes. You can set function adding special tracking data by extending function(e: event, elementData: ElementObject) .

. ignoreAttribute: string -> Default is "td-ignore" You can set attribute name to ignore element. (e.g. <span role='button' class='button-design' id='button-id' td-ignore /> )

You can set attribute name to ignore element. (e.g. ) tableName: string -> Default tableName is "clicks" . Click tracking event will be stored into tableName in TreasureData

Helper function that calls trackEvent with an empty record.

Parameters:

table : String (required) - table name, must be between 3 and 255 characters and must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and _

: String (required) - table name, must be between 3 and 255 characters and must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and _ success : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful

: Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful error : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}); td.trackPageview( 'pageviews' );

Creates an empty object, applies all tracked information values, and applies record values. Then it calls addRecord with the newly created object.

Parameters:

table : String (required) - table name, must be between 3 and 255 characters and must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and _

: String (required) - table name, must be between 3 and 255 characters and must consist only of lower case letters, numbers, and _ record : Object (optional) - Additional key-value pairs that get sent with the tracked values. These values overwrite default tracking values

: Object (optional) - Additional key-value pairs that get sent with the tracked values. These values overwrite default tracking values success : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful

: Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is successful error : Function (optional) - Callback for when sending the event is unsuccessful

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}); td.trackEvent( 'events' ); td.trackEvent( 'events' , { td_ip : '0.0.0.0' });

Default value setter for tables. Set default values for all tables by using $global as the setter's table name.

Useful when you want to set a single value.

Parameters:

table : String (required) - table name

: String (required) - table name key : String (required) - property name

: String (required) - property name value : String | Number | Object (required) - property value

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.set( 'table' , 'foo' , 'bar' ); td.addRecord( 'table' , { baz : 'qux' });

Useful when you want to set multiple values.

Parameters:

table : String (required) - table name

: String (required) - table name properties : Object (required) - Object with keys and values that you wish applies on the table each time a record is sent

Example:

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.set( 'table' , { foo : 'foo' , bar : 'bar' }); td.addRecord( 'table' , { baz : 'baz' });

Takes a table name and returns an object with its default values.

NOTE: This is only available once the library has loaded. Wrap any getter with a Treasure#ready callback to ensure the library is loaded.

Parameters:

table : String (required) - table name

Example:

var td = new Treasure({..}); td.set( 'table' , 'foo' , 'bar' ); td.get( 'table' );

Takes a callback which gets called one the library and DOM have both finished loading.

Parameters:

fn : Function (required) - callback function

var td = new Treasure({...}) td.set( 'table' , 'foo' , 'bar' ); td.ready( function ( ) { td.get( 'table' ); });

Support

Need a hand with something? Shoot us an email at support@treasuredata.com

FAQ

How does the async script snippet work?

The async script snippet will create a fake Treasure object on the window and inject the async script tag with the td-js-sdk url. This fake Treasure object includes a fake of all the public methods exposed by the real version. As you call different methods, they will be buffered in memory until the real td-js-sdk has loaded. Upon td-js-sdk loading, it will look for existing clients and process their buffered actions.

The unminified script loader can be seen in src/loader.js. The code to load existing clients and their buffered actions once td-js-sdk has been loaded can be seen in lib/loadClients.js.

Other

Dependency version notes

domready is kept at 0.3.0 for IE6 and above support

is kept at for IE6 and above support td-js-sdk doesn't support IE6,7 on version 1.5.2 or later.

Contributing

Running the test suite on BrowserStack

First you'll need to install BrowserStackTunnel . You can download the binary from the BrowserStack website. If you're on Mac OS you can install it through homebrew: brew install caskroom/cask/browserstacklocal .

Next, you'll need to set the appropriate environment variables:

BROWSER_STACK_BINARY_BASE_PATH : This should be the directory you put the BrowserStackTunnel binary in. If you installed with homebrew you can run which browserstacklocal to find the directory.

: This should be the directory you put the binary in. If you installed with homebrew you can run to find the directory. BROWSER_STACK_USERNAME : You can find this under the Automate section of the BrowserStack account settings page

: You can find this under the Automate section of the BrowserStack account settings page BROWSER_STACK_ACCESS_KEY : You can find this under the Automate section of the BrowserStack account settings page