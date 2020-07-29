Node.js Client for Treasure Data

Overview

Many web/mobile applications generate huge amount of event logs (c,f. login, logout, purchase, follow, etc). Analyzing these event logs can be quite valuable for improving services. However, analyzing these logs easily and reliably is a challenging task.

Treasure Data Cloud solves the problem by having: easy installation, small footprint, plugins reliable buffering, log forwarding, the log analyzing, etc.

Treasure Data website: https://www.treasuredata.com/

Treasure Data GitHub: https://github.com/treasure-data/

td-client-node is a node.js client.

How to Run

var TDClient = require ( 'td' ).TDClient; var client = new TDClient( 'TREASURE_DATA_API_KEY' ); var fnPrint = function ( err, results ) { console .log(results); }; client.listDatabase( function ( err, results ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < results.databases.length; i++) { client.listTables(results.databases[i].name, fnPrint); } });

Requirements

node.js >= 4.8.4

Install

npm install td

Generate JSDoc site

make site

Test

make test

Examples

Please see: https://docs.treasuredata.com/articles/rest-api-node-client

More detail in API reference.

License

Apache Software License, Version 2.0

See LICENSE file.