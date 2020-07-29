openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

td

by treasure-data
0.4.0 (see all)

Node.js Client Library for Treasure Data

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

258

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.js Client for Treasure Data

npm version Dependency Status Circle CI Coverage Status

Overview

Many web/mobile applications generate huge amount of event logs (c,f. login, logout, purchase, follow, etc). Analyzing these event logs can be quite valuable for improving services. However, analyzing these logs easily and reliably is a challenging task.

Treasure Data Cloud solves the problem by having: easy installation, small footprint, plugins reliable buffering, log forwarding, the log analyzing, etc.

td-client-node is a node.js client.

How to Run

// Client class is exposed with the name TDClient
var TDClient = require('td').TDClient;
var client = new TDClient('TREASURE_DATA_API_KEY');

var fnPrint = function(err, results) {
  console.log(results);
};

client.listDatabase(function(err, results) {
  for (var i = 0; i < results.databases.length; i++) {
    client.listTables(results.databases[i].name, fnPrint);
  }
});

Requirements

node.js >= 4.8.4

Install

npm install td

Generate JSDoc site

make site

Test

make test

Examples

Please see: https://docs.treasuredata.com/articles/rest-api-node-client

More detail in API reference.

License

Apache Software License, Version 2.0

See LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial