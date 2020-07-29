Many web/mobile applications generate huge amount of event logs (c,f. login, logout, purchase, follow, etc). Analyzing these event logs can be quite valuable for improving services. However, analyzing these logs easily and reliably is a challenging task.
Treasure Data Cloud solves the problem by having: easy installation, small footprint, plugins reliable buffering, log forwarding, the log analyzing, etc.
td-client-node is a node.js client.
// Client class is exposed with the name TDClient
var TDClient = require('td').TDClient;
var client = new TDClient('TREASURE_DATA_API_KEY');
var fnPrint = function(err, results) {
console.log(results);
};
client.listDatabase(function(err, results) {
for (var i = 0; i < results.databases.length; i++) {
client.listTables(results.databases[i].name, fnPrint);
}
});
node.js >= 4.8.4
npm install td
make site
make test
Please see: https://docs.treasuredata.com/articles/rest-api-node-client
More detail in API reference.
Apache Software License, Version 2.0
See LICENSE file.