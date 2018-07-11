tcurl

A command line utility for sending requests to TChannel services.

(This project is no longer under active development. Check out yab instead.)

usage : tcurl <service> [ Sends one or more TChannel requests. <service> The name of the TChannel/Hyperbahn service to send requests to . < method > The name of the endpoint to send requests to or method to call . [<body>] :jshon The Thrift or JSON argument in SHON or JSON format . [ The application headers as SHON or JSON arguments. [-p| The peer or peers to connect . [-P| The path to a file containing a JSON list of peers. The -H and [-r| Use the raw argument scheme. [ Use the HTTP argument scheme with given method . [-j| Use the JSON argument scheme. The -J flag is deprecated. [-t| Where to find Thrift IDL files. [ Disable strict Thrift parsing. [ Fake an alternate caller service name . tcurl is the default . [ Ringpop shard key The [ Forward to the given service for application-specific routing. [ Timeout in milliseconds [ Number of requests to make [ Request rate in requests per second [ Delay between requests in milliseconds [ Benchmark duration in milliseconds [ Hit the health endpoint for the service [-h]* short help [ [-v| The [ -3 | in favor of passing <body> as JSON or SHON as a positional argument. The [ -2 | in favor of the

Click here for full usage docs.

Installation

npm install tcurl

Examples

Thrift

For the purposes of these examples, let's assume that you have a TChannel server listening on localhost:1234 . The server registers handlers for the thrift interface saved as services/chamber.thrift and defined as:

struct EchoRequest { 1 : required string input; } service Chamber { string echo( 1 : required EchoRequest request; ) }

You could use TCurl to query this service by running:

tcurl -p localhost:1234 chamber Chamber::echo -t ./services -3 '{ "request" : { "input" : "foo" }}'

localhost caveat

For TChannel and Hyperbahn to work together effectively, most tchannel services need to listen on the external IP of the host they are running on.

This means when you use 127.0.0.1 you cannot reach the service with tcurl as it's not listening on loopback.

To make supporting external IPs easier we've made localhost resolve to the external IP of the machine. This means if your listening on loopback you have to use 127.0.0.1 and not localhost

tcurlrc

TCurl can be configured with default parameters using a either /etc/tcurlrc or a .tcurlrc in the current working directory or any of its parent directories. The rc file may be in INI or JSON format.

{ "hostlist" : "/etc/ringpop/hosts.json" }

Exit Codes

0: for all successful requests

1: timeout

2: cancelled

3: busy

4: declined

5: unexpected error

6: bad request

7: network error

8: unhealthy (broken circuit)

124: unhealthy / not OK thrift response

125: misc tcurl / tchannel internal error

126: response not ok error

127: fatal protocol error

NPM scripts

npm run add-licence This will add the licence headers.

This will add the licence headers. npm run cover This runs the tests with code coverage

This runs the tests with code coverage npm run lint This will run the linter on your code

This will run the linter on your code npm test This will run the tests.

This will run the tests. npm run trace This will run your tests in tracing mode.

This will run your tests in tracing mode. npm run travis This is run by travis.CI to run your tests

This is run by travis.CI to run your tests npm run view-cover This will show code coverage in a browser

Contributors

Raynos

ShanniLi

kriskowal

MIT Licenced