openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tp

tcp-ping

by Adam Paszke
0.1.1 (see all)

TCP ping utility for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.6K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tcp-ping

TCP ping utility for node.js. You can test if chosen address accepts connections at desired port and find out your latency. Great for service availability testing.

Why not ping wrapper?
  • It's much faster than ping tool (as soon as connection gets accepted, it's dropped and a new measure is conducted immediately), so there's no unnecessary waiting between requests.
  • It allows you to test a specific service, not the whole connection
  • Some servers drop ICMP echo without any response, even when online. TCP can work in such cases.

Install

npm install tcp-ping

Functions

ping(options, callback)

options is an object, which may contain several properties:

  • address (address to ping; defaults to localhost)
  • port (defaults to 80)
  • timeout (in ms; defaults to 5s)
  • attempts (how many times to measure time; defaults to 10)

callback should be a function with arguments in node convention - function(err, data).

Returned data is an object which looks like this:

{
  address: '46.28.246.123',
  port: 80,
  attempts: 10,
  avg: 19.7848844,
  max: 35.306233,
  min: 16.526067,
  results:
   [
    { seq: 0, time: 35.306233 },
    { seq: 1, time: 16.585919 },
    ...
    { seq: 9, time: 17.625968 }
   ]
}
probe(address, port, callback)

callback is a node style callback function(err, data), where data is true if the server is available and false otherwise.

Usage

var tcpp = require('tcp-ping');

tcpp.probe('46.28.246.123', 80, function(err, available) {
    console.log(available);
});

tcpp.ping({ address: '46.28.246.123' }, function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial