TCP ping utility for node.js. You can test if chosen address accepts connections at desired port and find out your latency. Great for service availability testing.

Why not ping wrapper?

It's much faster than ping tool (as soon as connection gets accepted, it's dropped and a new measure is conducted immediately), so there's no unnecessary waiting between requests.

It allows you to test a specific service, not the whole connection

Some servers drop ICMP echo without any response, even when online. TCP can work in such cases.

Install

npm install tcp-ping

Functions

options is an object, which may contain several properties:

address (address to ping; defaults to localhost )

) port (defaults to 80 )

) timeout (in ms; defaults to 5s)

attempts (how many times to measure time; defaults to 10)

callback should be a function with arguments in node convention - function(err, data) .

Returned data is an object which looks like this:

{ address : '46.28.246.123' , port : 80 , attempts : 10 , avg : 19.7848844 , max : 35.306233 , min : 16.526067 , results : [ { seq : 0 , time : 35.306233 }, { seq : 1 , time : 16.585919 }, ... { seq : 9 , time : 17.625968 } ] }

callback is a node style callback function(err, data) , where data is true if the server is available and false otherwise.

Usage