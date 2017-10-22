TCP ping utility for node.js. You can test if chosen address accepts connections at desired port and find out your latency. Great for service availability testing.
ping tool (as soon as connection gets accepted, it's dropped and a new measure is conducted immediately), so there's no unnecessary waiting between requests.
npm install tcp-ping
options is an object, which may contain several properties:
localhost)
80)
callback should be a function with arguments in node convention - function(err, data).
function(err, data).
Returned data is an object which looks like this:
{
address: '46.28.246.123',
port: 80,
attempts: 10,
avg: 19.7848844,
max: 35.306233,
min: 16.526067,
results:
[
{ seq: 0, time: 35.306233 },
{ seq: 1, time: 16.585919 },
...
{ seq: 9, time: 17.625968 }
]
}
callback is a node style callback
function(err, data), where data is true if the server is available and false otherwise.
var tcpp = require('tcp-ping');
tcpp.probe('46.28.246.123', 80, function(err, available) {
console.log(available);
});
tcpp.ping({ address: '46.28.246.123' }, function(err, data) {
console.log(data);
});