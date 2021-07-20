Tunnel TCP through WebSockets. Access anything you want, even from a crappy WiFi which only allows HTTPS.

Note: chisel is probably the same thing but better. @mdslab/wstun is similar.

tunneling client

Using npx :

npx tcp-over-websockets wss://example.org github.com:22 8022

Or by installing manually:

npm install -g tcp-over-websockets tcp-over-websockets wss://example.org github.com:22 8022

This will expose github.com:22 on localhost:8022 , tunneled through a tunneling server at example.org .

Works like ssh -N -L 8022:github.com:22 user@example.org , except that it's TCP over WebSockets instead of TCP over SSH.

tunneling server

Using npx :

npx -p tcp-over-websockets tcp-over-websockets-server

Or by installing manually:

npm i -g tcp-over-websockets tcp-over-websockets-server

Contributing

