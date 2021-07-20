Tunnel TCP through WebSockets. Access anything you want, even from a crappy WiFi which only allows HTTPS.
Note: chisel is probably the same thing but better.
@mdslab/wstun is similar.
Using
npx:
npx tcp-over-websockets wss://example.org github.com:22 8022
Or by installing manually:
npm install -g tcp-over-websockets
tcp-over-websockets wss://example.org github.com:22 8022
This will expose
github.com:22 on
localhost:8022, tunneled through a tunneling server at
example.org.
Works like
ssh -N -L 8022:github.com:22 user@example.org, except that it's TCP over WebSockets instead of TCP over SSH.
Using
npx:
npx -p tcp-over-websockets tcp-over-websockets-server
Or by installing manually:
npm i -g tcp-over-websockets
tcp-over-websockets-server
