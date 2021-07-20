openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tow

tcp-over-websockets

by Jannis R
2.0.0 (see all)

Tunnel TCP through WebSockets.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39

GitHub Stars

655

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js TCP, Node.js Tunneling

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tcp-over-websockets

Tunnel TCP through WebSockets. Access anything you want, even from a crappy WiFi which only allows HTTPS.

Note: chisel is probably the same thing but better. @mdslab/wstun is similar.

npm version ISC-licensed support me via GitHub Sponsors chat with me on Twitter

tunneling client

Using npx:

npx tcp-over-websockets wss://example.org github.com:22 8022

Or by installing manually:

npm install -g tcp-over-websockets
tcp-over-websockets wss://example.org github.com:22 8022

This will expose github.com:22 on localhost:8022, tunneled through a tunneling server at example.org.

Works like ssh -N -L 8022:github.com:22 user@example.org, except that it's TCP over WebSockets instead of TCP over SSH.

tunneling server

Using npx:

npx -p tcp-over-websockets tcp-over-websockets-server

Or by installing manually:

npm i -g tcp-over-websockets
tcp-over-websockets-server

Contributing

If you have a question, found a bug or want to propose a feature, have a look at the issues page.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ms
modbus-serialA pure JavaScript implemetation of MODBUS-RTU (and TCP) for NodeJS
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
net
netcat:computer: Netcat client and server modules written in pure Javascript for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jsmodbusModbus TCP Client/Server implementation for Node.JS
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
6K
tcp-baseTCP client base
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
33K
rnt
react-native-tcpnode's net api in react-native
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4K
mt
modbus-tcpNodeJS Modbus TCP/IP
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
220
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial