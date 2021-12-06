A comprehensive comparison library, for use in test frameworks. Walks an object once, generating both a simple true/false result, as well as a nicely formatted human-readable diff string.
const { match, same, strict, has, hasStrict, format } = require('tcompare')
// Result is an object with { Boolean match, String diff }
const result = match(object, pattern)
if (!result.match) {
console.log(`item did not match pattern`)
console.log(result.diff)
} else {
console.log(`it's a match!`)
}
format(object, [options]) - No comparisons performed. Just print out the
object. Returns just the string format.
same(object, pattern, [options]) - Ensure that all items in the pattern are
found in the object, and vice versa, matching loosely (so, for example
1
will match with
'1').
strict(object, pattern, [options]) - Ensure that all items in the pattern
are found in the object, and vice versa, matching strictly (so, for example
1 will not match with
'1'). Objects must have the same constructors,
and all fields will be matched recursively using the same
strict test.
has(object, pattern, [options]) - Ensure that all items in the pattern are
found in the object, but ignore additional items found in the object,
matching loosely.
hasStrict(object, pattern, [options]) - Ensure that all items in the
pattern are found in the object, but ignore additional items found in the
object, matching strictly. Constructors do not have to match between
objects, but if
constructor is set as an ownProperty on the pattern
object, then it will be checked.
match(object, pattern, [options]) - Verify that all items in
pattern are
found in
object, and that they match. This is the loosest possible
algorithm, allowing cases where we just want to verify that an object
contains a few important properties. The algorithm is the same as
the one used by tmatch. In a nutshell:
arguments objects), which are cast to Arrays.
There are classes exported to correspond to each of these. All of these are
instantiated like
new Format(object, options). An
expect option is
required for all classes except
Format. Call
obj.print() on the resulting
object to generate a diff. Once the diff (or format) is generated, it'll have
a
match boolean member.
Each method can take the following options.
includeEnumerable - Set to
true to walk over all enumerable
properties of a given object when comparing or formatting, rather than
the default of only showing enumerable own-properties. Note that
calling getter functions may be hazardous, as they may trigger
side-effects.
includeGetters - Set to
true to walk over all enumerable getters
on an object's prototype (but not from further down the prototype
chain), in addition to own-properties. This is useful in cases where
you want to compare or print an object with enumerable getters that
return internal values in a read-only manner. Note that calling
getter functions can be hazardous, as they may trigger side-effects.
sort - Set to
true to sort object keys. This is important when
serializing in a deterministic way.
style - Set to
pretty for a very human-readable style of object printing.
Set to
js for a copy-and-paste friendly valid JavaScript output. Set to
tight for a minimal white-space js format. Default is
pretty. Example:
// pretty style
Object {
"myMap": Map {
Object {
"a": 1,
} => Object {
"b": 2,
}
}
}
// js style
{
"myMap": new Map([
[{
"a": 1,
}, {
"b": 2,
}]
])
}
// tight style
{"myMap":new Map([[{"a":1,},{"b":2,}],]),}
Note that
tight is not suitable for comparisons, only formatting.
Circular references are displayed using YAML-like references, so it's easy to determine which item is circularly referenced.
When doing comparisons, a pattern and object will be considered matching if they contain the same circularity. So, for example, if a pattern refers to itself, then an object should refer to itself as well.
const a = {list: [], b: {}}
a.list.push(a)
a.list.push(a.b)
a.b.a = a
console.log(format(a))
/*
&ref_1 Object {
"list": Array [
<*ref_1>,
Object {
"a": <*ref_1>,
},
],
"b": Object {
"a": <*ref_1>,
},
}
*/
Note that circular references are never going to be valid JavaScript, even when
using the
js style.