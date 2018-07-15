Features

Compatibility

tcomb-react has been tested and found working on the following targets. The list is not exhaustive and tcomb-react will probably work on other versions that haven't been listed.

React: ^0.13.0 , ^0.14.0 , ^15.0.0

Prop types

The @props decorator (ES7)

For an equivalent implementation in ES5, or for Stateless Components, see the propTypes function below.

Signature

type Props = {[key: string]: TcombType}; type PropsType = TcombStruct | TcombInterface; type Type = Props | PropsType | Refinement<PropsType>; type Options = { strict?: boolean }; @props(type: Type, options?: Options)

where

type can be a map string -> TcombType , a tcomb struct, a tcomb interface, a refinement of a tcomb struct / interface, a refinement of a tcomb interface

can be a map , a struct, a interface, a refinement of a struct / interface, a refinement of a interface options : strict: boolean (default true ) if true checks for unwanted additional props

:

Example (ES7)

import t from 'tcomb' import { props } from 'tcomb-react' const Gender = t.enums.of([ 'Male' , 'Female' ], 'Gender' ) const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith( 'http' ), 'URL' ) @props({ name : t.String, surname : t.maybe(t.String), age : t.Number, gender : Gender, avatar : URL }) class Card extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < p > {this.props.name} </ p > ... </ div > ) } }

Unwanted additional props

By default tcomb-react checks for unwanted additional props:

@props({ name : t.String }) class Person extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < p > {this.props.name} </ p > </ div > ) } } ... <Person name= "Giulio" surname= "Canti" />

Output

Warning : Failed propType: [tcomb] Invalid additional prop(s): [ "surname" ] supplied to Person .

Note. You can opt-out passing the option argument { strict: false } .

The propTypes function

Signature

Same as @props .

Stateless Component Example

import { propTypes } from 'tcomb-react' const MyComponentProps = t.interface({ name : t.String, }); const MyComponent = ( props ) => ( < div /> ); MyComponent.propTypes = propTypes(MyComponentProps);

ES5 React.createClass Example

var t = require ( 'tcomb' ); var propTypes = require ( 'tcomb-react' ).propTypes; var Gender = t.enums.of([ 'Male' , 'Female' ], 'Gender' ); var URL = t.refinement(t.String, function ( s ) { return s.startsWith( 'http' ); }, 'URL' ); var Card = React.createClass({ propTypes : propTypes({ name : t.String, surname : t.maybe(t.String), age : t.Number, gender : Gender, avatar : URL }), render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < p > {this.props.name} </ p > ... </ div > ); } });

How it works

The @props decorator sets propTypes on the target component to use a custom validator function built around tcomb types for each specified prop.

For example, the following:

const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith( 'http' ), 'URL' ); @props({ name : t.String, url : URL, }) class MyComponent extends React . Component { }

is roughly equivalent to:

const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith( 'http' ), 'URL' ); class MyComponent extends React . Component { } MyComponent.propTypes = { name : function ( props, propName, componentName ) { if (!t.validate(props[propName], t.String).isValid()) { return new Error ( '...' ); } }, url : function ( props, propName, componentName ) { if (!t.validate(props[propName], URL).isValid()) { return new Error ( '...' ); } }, }

The babel plugin

Using babel-plugin-tcomb you can express propTypes as Flow type annotations:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import type { $Refinement } from 'tcomb' import { props } from 'tcomb-react' type Gender = 'Male' | 'Female' ; const isUrl = ( s ) => s.startsWith( 'http' ) type URL = string & $Refinement< typeof isUrl>; type Props = { name : string, surname : ?string, age : number, gender : Gender, avatar : URL }; @props(Props) class Card extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < p > {this.props.name} </ p > ... </ div > ) } }

Extract documentation from your components

The parse function

Given a path to a component file returns a JSON / JavaScript blob containing props types, default values and comments.

Signature

(path: string | Array <string>) => Object

Example

Source

import t from 'tcomb' import { props } from 'tcomb-react' @props({ name : t.String, surname : t.maybe(t.String) }) export default class Card extends React . Component { static defaultProps = { surname : 'Canti' } render() { return ( < div > < p > {this.props.name} </ p > < p > {this.props.surname} </ p > </ div > ) } }

Usage

import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse' const json = parse( './components/Card.js' ) console .log( JSON .stringify(json, null , 2 ))

Output

{ "name" : "Card" , "description" : "Component description here" , "props" : { "name" : { "kind" : "irreducible" , "name" : "String" , "required" : true , "description" : "name description here" }, "surname" : { "kind" : "irreducible" , "name" : "String" , "required" : false , "defaultValue" : "Canti" , "description" : "surname description here" } } }

Note. Since parse uses runtime type introspection, your components should be require able from your script (you may be required to shim the browser environment).

Parsing multiple components

import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse' import path from 'path' import glob from 'glob' function getPath ( file ) { return path.resolve(process.cwd(), file); } parse(glob.sync( './components/*.js' ).map(getPath));

The toMarkdown function

Given a JSON / JavaScript blob returned by parse returns a markdown containing the components documentation.

Signature

(json: Object ) => string

Example

Usage

import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse' import toMarkdown from 'tcomb-react/lib/toMarkdown' const json = parse( './components/Card.js' ) console .log(toMarkdown(json));

Output

## Card Component description here **Props** - `name: String` name description here - `surname: String` (optional, default: `"Canti"` ) surname description here

Augmented pre-defined types

tcomb-react exports some useful pre-defined types:

ReactElement

ReactNode

ReactChild

ReactChildren

Example

import { props, ReactChild } from 'tcomb-react' ; @props({ children : ReactChild }) class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > {this.props.children} </ div > ); } }

Support for babel-plugin-tcomb

The following types for Flow are exported:

ReactElementT

ReactNodeT

ReactChildT

ReactChildrenT

