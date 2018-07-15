.isRequired
tcomb-react has been tested and found working on the following targets.
The list is not exhaustive and
tcomb-react will probably work on other versions that haven't been listed.
React:
^0.13.0,
^0.14.0,
^15.0.0
@props decorator (ES7)
For an equivalent implementation in ES5, or for Stateless Components, see the
propTypes function below.
Signature
type Props = {[key: string]: TcombType};
type PropsType = TcombStruct | TcombInterface;
type Type = Props | PropsType | Refinement<PropsType>;
type Options = {
strict?: boolean // default true
};
@props(type: Type, options?: Options)
where
type can be a map
string -> TcombType, a
tcomb struct, a
tcomb interface, a refinement of a
tcomb struct / interface, a refinement of a
tcomb interface
options:
strict: boolean (default
true) if
true checks for unwanted additional props
Example (ES7)
import t from 'tcomb'
import { props } from 'tcomb-react'
const Gender = t.enums.of(['Male', 'Female'], 'Gender')
const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith('http'), 'URL')
@props({
name: t.String, // a required string
surname: t.maybe(t.String), // an optional string
age: t.Number, // a required number
gender: Gender, // an enum
avatar: URL // a refinement
})
class Card extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>{this.props.name}</p>
...
</div>
)
}
}
Unwanted additional props
By default
tcomb-react checks for unwanted additional props:
@props({
name: t.String
})
class Person extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>{this.props.name}</p>
</div>
)
}
}
...
<Person name="Giulio" surname="Canti" />
Output
Warning: Failed propType: [tcomb] Invalid additional prop(s):
[
"surname"
]
supplied to Person.
Note. You can opt-out passing the
option argument
{ strict: false }.
propTypes function
Signature
Same as
@props.
Stateless Component Example
import { propTypes } from 'tcomb-react'
const MyComponentProps = t.interface({
name: t.String,
});
const MyComponent = (props) => (
<div />
);
MyComponent.propTypes = propTypes(MyComponentProps);
ES5
React.createClass Example
var t = require('tcomb');
var propTypes = require('tcomb-react').propTypes;
var Gender = t.enums.of(['Male', 'Female'], 'Gender');
var URL = t.refinement(t.String, function (s) { return s.startsWith('http'); }, 'URL');
var Card = React.createClass({
propTypes: propTypes({
name: t.String, // a required string
surname: t.maybe(t.String), // an optional string
age: t.Number, // a required number
gender: Gender, // an enum
avatar: URL // a refinement
}),
render: function () {
return (
<div>
<p>{this.props.name}</p>
...
</div>
);
}
});
The
@props decorator sets
propTypes on the target component to use a custom validator function built around tcomb types for each specified prop.
For example, the following:
const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith('http'), 'URL');
@props({
name: t.String,
url: URL,
})
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
// ...
}
is roughly equivalent to:
const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith('http'), 'URL');
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
// ...
}
MyComponent.propTypes = {
name: function(props, propName, componentName) {
if (!t.validate(props[propName], t.String).isValid()) {
return new Error('...');
}
},
url: function(props, propName, componentName) {
if (!t.validate(props[propName], URL).isValid()) {
return new Error('...');
}
},
}
Using babel-plugin-tcomb you can express
propTypes as Flow type annotations:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import type { $Refinement } from 'tcomb'
import { props } from 'tcomb-react'
type Gender = 'Male' | 'Female';
const isUrl = (s) => s.startsWith('http')
type URL = string & $Refinement<typeof isUrl>;
type Props = {
name: string,
surname: ?string,
age: number,
gender: Gender,
avatar: URL
};
@props(Props)
class Card extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>{this.props.name}</p>
...
</div>
)
}
}
parse function
Given a path to a component file returns a JSON / JavaScript blob containing props types, default values and comments.
Signature
(path: string | Array<string>) => Object
Example
Source
import t from 'tcomb'
import { props } from 'tcomb-react'
/**
* Component description here
* @param name - name description here
* @param surname - surname description here
*/
@props({
name: t.String, // a required string
surname: t.maybe(t.String) // an optional string
})
export default class Card extends React.Component {
static defaultProps = {
surname: 'Canti' // default value for surname prop
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>{this.props.name}</p>
<p>{this.props.surname}</p>
</div>
)
}
}
Usage
import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse'
const json = parse('./components/Card.js')
console.log(JSON.stringify(json, null, 2))
Output
{
"name": "Card",
"description": "Component description here",
"props": {
"name": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"name": "String",
"required": true,
"description": "name description here"
},
"surname": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"name": "String",
"required": false,
"defaultValue": "Canti",
"description": "surname description here"
}
}
}
Note. Since
parse uses runtime type introspection, your components should be
requireable from your script (you may be required to shim the browser environment).
Parsing multiple components
import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse'
import path from 'path'
import glob from 'glob'
function getPath(file) {
return path.resolve(process.cwd(), file);
}
parse(glob.sync('./components/*.js').map(getPath));
toMarkdown function
Given a JSON / JavaScript blob returned by
parse returns a markdown containing the components documentation.
Signature
(json: Object) => string
Example
Usage
import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse'
import toMarkdown from 'tcomb-react/lib/toMarkdown'
const json = parse('./components/Card.js')
console.log(toMarkdown(json));
Output
## Card
Component description here
**Props**
- `name: String` name description here
- `surname: String` (optional, default: `"Canti"`) surname description here
tcomb-react exports some useful pre-defined types:
ReactElement
ReactNode
ReactChild
ReactChildren
Example
import { props, ReactChild } from 'tcomb-react';
@props({
children: ReactChild // only one child is allowed
})
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.children}
</div>
);
}
}
The following types for Flow are exported:
ReactElementT
ReactNodeT
ReactChildT
ReactChildrenT
|Type
|React
|tcomb-react
|array
|array
|Array
|boolean
|bool
|Boolean
|functions
|func
|Function
|numbers
|number
|Number
|objects
|object
|Object
|strings
|string
|String
|all
|any
|Any
|required prop
|T.isRequired
|T
|optional prop
|T
|maybe(T)
|custom types
|✘
|✓
|tuples
|✘
|tuple([T, U, ...])
|lists
|arrayOf(T)
|list(T)
|instance
|instanceOf(A)
|T
|dictionaries
|objectOf(T)
|dict(T, U) (keys are checked)
|enums
|oneOf(['a', 'b'])
|enums.of('a b')
|unions
|oneOfType([T, U])
|union([T, U])
|duck typing
|shape
|interface
|react element
|element
|ReactElement
|react node
|node
|ReactNode
|react child
|✘
|ReactChild
|react children
|✘
|ReactChildren