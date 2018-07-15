openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tr

tcomb-react

by Giulio Canti
0.9.3 (see all)

Alternative syntax for PropTypes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status dependency status npm downloads

Features

  • by default props are required, a saner default since it's quite easy to forget .isRequired
  • checks for unwanted additional props
  • documentation (types and comments) can be automatically extracted
  • additional fine grained type checks, nestable at arbitrary level
  • builds on tcomb, tcomb-validation, tcomb-doc libraries

Compatibility

tcomb-react has been tested and found working on the following targets. The list is not exhaustive and tcomb-react will probably work on other versions that haven't been listed.

React: ^0.13.0, ^0.14.0, ^15.0.0

Prop types

The @props decorator (ES7)

For an equivalent implementation in ES5, or for Stateless Components, see the propTypes function below.

Signature

type Props = {[key: string]: TcombType};

type PropsType = TcombStruct | TcombInterface;

type Type = Props | PropsType | Refinement<PropsType>;

type Options = {
  strict?: boolean // default true
};

@props(type: Type, options?: Options)

where

  • type can be a map string -> TcombType, a tcomb struct, a tcomb interface, a refinement of a tcomb struct / interface, a refinement of a tcomb interface
  • options:
    • strict: boolean (default true) if true checks for unwanted additional props

Example (ES7)

import t from 'tcomb'
import { props } from 'tcomb-react'

const Gender = t.enums.of(['Male', 'Female'], 'Gender')
const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith('http'), 'URL')

@props({
  name: t.String,             // a required string
  surname: t.maybe(t.String), // an optional string
  age: t.Number,              // a required number
  gender: Gender,             // an enum
  avatar: URL                 // a refinement
})
class Card extends React.Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <p>{this.props.name}</p>
        ...
      </div>
    )
  }

}

Unwanted additional props

By default tcomb-react checks for unwanted additional props:

@props({
  name: t.String
})
class Person extends React.Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <p>{this.props.name}</p>
      </div>
    )
  }

}

...

<Person name="Giulio" surname="Canti" />

Output

Warning: Failed propType: [tcomb] Invalid additional prop(s):

[
  "surname"
]

supplied to Person.

Note. You can opt-out passing the option argument { strict: false }.

The propTypes function

Signature

Same as @props.

Stateless Component Example

import { propTypes } from 'tcomb-react'

const MyComponentProps = t.interface({
  name: t.String,
});

const MyComponent = (props) => (
  <div />
);
MyComponent.propTypes = propTypes(MyComponentProps);

ES5 React.createClass Example

var t = require('tcomb');
var propTypes = require('tcomb-react').propTypes;

var Gender = t.enums.of(['Male', 'Female'], 'Gender');
var URL = t.refinement(t.String, function (s) { return s.startsWith('http'); }, 'URL');

var Card = React.createClass({

  propTypes: propTypes({
    name: t.String,             // a required string
    surname: t.maybe(t.String), // an optional string
    age: t.Number,              // a required number
    gender: Gender,             // an enum
    avatar: URL                 // a refinement
  }),

  render: function () {
    return (
      <div>
        <p>{this.props.name}</p>
        ...
      </div>
    );
  }

});

How it works

The @props decorator sets propTypes on the target component to use a custom validator function built around tcomb types for each specified prop.

For example, the following:

const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith('http'), 'URL');

@props({
  name: t.String,
  url: URL,
})
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  // ...
}

is roughly equivalent to:

const URL = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.startsWith('http'), 'URL');

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  // ...
}
MyComponent.propTypes = {
  name: function(props, propName, componentName) {
    if (!t.validate(props[propName], t.String).isValid()) {
      return new Error('...');
    }
  },
  url: function(props, propName, componentName) {
    if (!t.validate(props[propName], URL).isValid()) {
      return new Error('...');
    }
  },
}

The babel plugin

Using babel-plugin-tcomb you can express propTypes as Flow type annotations:

import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import type { $Refinement } from 'tcomb'
import { props } from 'tcomb-react'

type Gender = 'Male' | 'Female';

const isUrl = (s) => s.startsWith('http')
type URL = string & $Refinement<typeof isUrl>;

type Props = {
  name: string,
  surname: ?string,
  age: number,
  gender: Gender,
  avatar: URL
};

@props(Props)
class Card extends React.Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <p>{this.props.name}</p>
        ...
      </div>
    )
  }

}

Extract documentation from your components

The parse function

Given a path to a component file returns a JSON / JavaScript blob containing props types, default values and comments.

Signature

(path: string | Array<string>) => Object

Example

Source

import t from 'tcomb'
import { props } from 'tcomb-react'

/**
 * Component description here
 * @param name - name description here
 * @param surname - surname description here
 */

@props({
  name: t.String,             // a required string
  surname: t.maybe(t.String)  // an optional string
})
export default class Card extends React.Component {

  static defaultProps = {
    surname: 'Canti'          // default value for surname prop
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <p>{this.props.name}</p>
        <p>{this.props.surname}</p>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Usage

import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse'
const json = parse('./components/Card.js')
console.log(JSON.stringify(json, null, 2))

Output

{
  "name": "Card",
  "description": "Component description here",
  "props": {
    "name": {
      "kind": "irreducible",
      "name": "String",
      "required": true,
      "description": "name description here"
    },
    "surname": {
      "kind": "irreducible",
      "name": "String",
      "required": false,
      "defaultValue": "Canti",
      "description": "surname description here"
    }
  }
}

Note. Since parse uses runtime type introspection, your components should be requireable from your script (you may be required to shim the browser environment).

Parsing multiple components

import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse'
import path from 'path'
import glob from 'glob'

function getPath(file) {
  return path.resolve(process.cwd(), file);
}

parse(glob.sync('./components/*.js').map(getPath));

The toMarkdown function

Given a JSON / JavaScript blob returned by parse returns a markdown containing the components documentation.

Signature

(json: Object) => string

Example

Usage

import parse from 'tcomb-react/lib/parse'
import toMarkdown from 'tcomb-react/lib/toMarkdown'
const json = parse('./components/Card.js')
console.log(toMarkdown(json));

Output

## Card

Component description here

**Props**

- `name: String` name description here
- `surname: String` (optional, default: `"Canti"`) surname description here

Augmented pre-defined types

tcomb-react exports some useful pre-defined types:

  • ReactElement
  • ReactNode
  • ReactChild
  • ReactChildren

Example

import { props, ReactChild } from 'tcomb-react';

@props({
  children: ReactChild // only one child is allowed
})
class MyComponent extends React.Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        {this.props.children}
      </div>
    );
  }

}

Support for babel-plugin-tcomb

The following types for Flow are exported:

  • ReactElementT
  • ReactNodeT
  • ReactChildT
  • ReactChildrenT

Comparison table

TypeReacttcomb-react
arrayarrayArray
booleanboolBoolean
functionsfuncFunction
numbersnumberNumber
objectsobjectObject
stringsstringString
allanyAny
required propT.isRequiredT
optional propTmaybe(T)
custom types
tuplestuple([T, U, ...])
listsarrayOf(T)list(T)
instanceinstanceOf(A)T
dictionariesobjectOf(T)dict(T, U) (keys are checked)
enumsoneOf(['a', 'b'])enums.of('a b')
unionsoneOfType([T, U])union([T, U])
duck typingshapeinterface
react elementelementReactElement
react nodenodeReactNode
react childReactChild
react childrenReactChildren

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial