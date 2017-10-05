Transforms a JSON Schema to a type tcomb type.
If you want to get a general feel for how this works please head over to https://gcanti.github.io/resources/json-schema-to-tcomb/playground/playground.html
Example
var transform = require('tcomb-json-schema');
var TcombType = transform({
"type": "string",
"enum": ["Street", "Avenue", "Boulevard"]
});
Registers a new format.
Example
function isEmail(x) {
return /(.)+@(.)+/.test(x);
}
transform.registerFormat('email', isEmail);
var TcombType = transform({
"type": "string",
"format": 'email'
});
Removes all registered formats.
transform.resetFormats();
Registers a new type.
Example
var Str10 = t.subtype(t.Str, function (s) {
return s.length <= 10;
}, 'Str10');
transform.registerType('string10', Str10);
var TcombType = transform({
type: "string10"
});
Removes all registered types.
transform.resetTypes();
type
string accepts the property
pattern which will be used as a predicate (the value of the string must match the regular expression defined in
pattern). Example:
{
"type": "string",
"pattern": "^abc$"
}
The pattern may be either
^abc$ (example matching the exact word
abc), or
/^abc$/i (example matching
abc case insensetive)
If you don't care of values you can describe enums as an array:
"street_type": {
"type": "string",
"enum": ["Street", "Avenue", "Boulevard"]
}
or if you want to specify values, describe it as an object where the keys are the values:
"street_type": {
"type": "string",
"enum": {
st: "Street",
ave: "Avenue",
blvd: "Boulevard"
}
}