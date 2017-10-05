Transforms a JSON Schema to a type tcomb type.

Compatibility

tcomb ^2.0.0 -> tcomb-json-schema ^0.2.5

tcomb ^3.0.0 -> tcomb-json-schema ^0.3.0

Playground

If you want to get a general feel for how this works please head over to https://gcanti.github.io/resources/json-schema-to-tcomb/playground/playground.html

API

transform(schema: JSONSchema): Type

Example

var transform = require ( 'tcomb-json-schema' ); var TcombType = transform({ "type" : "string" , "enum" : [ "Street" , "Avenue" , "Boulevard" ] });

registerFormat(format: string, predicateOrType: (x: any) => boolean | Type): void

Registers a new format.

Example

function isEmail ( x ) { return /(.)+@(.)+/ .test(x); } transform.registerFormat( 'email' , isEmail); var TcombType = transform({ "type" : "string" , "format" : 'email' });

resetFormats(): void

Removes all registered formats.

transform.resetFormats();

registerType(typeName: string, type: tComb Supported types): void

Registers a new type.

Example

var Str10 = t.subtype(t.Str, function ( s ) { return s.length <= 10 ; }, 'Str10' ); transform.registerType( 'string10' , Str10); var TcombType = transform({ type : "string10" });

resetTypes(): void

Removes all registered types.

transform.resetTypes();

JSON Schema

strings

type string accepts the property pattern which will be used as a predicate (the value of the string must match the regular expression defined in pattern ). Example:

{ "type" : "string" , "pattern" : "^abc$" }

The pattern may be either

a simple string with a regex pattern, e.g. ^abc$ (example matching the exact word abc ), or

(example matching the exact word ), or a string version of a regex literal with a leading and trailing slash and optional regex flags after the last slash, e.g. /^abc$/i (example matching abc case insensetive)

enums

If you don't care of values you can describe enums as an array:

"street_type" : { "type" : "string" , "enum" : [ "Street" , "Avenue" , "Boulevard" ] }

or if you want to specify values, describe it as an object where the keys are the values: