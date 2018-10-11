tcomb-form-native is looking for maintainers. If you're interested in helping, a great way to get started would just be to start weighing-in on GitHub issues, reviewing and testing some PRs.
npm install tcomb-form-native
|Version
|React Native Support
|Android Support
|iOS Support
|0.5 - 0.6.1
|0.25.0 - 0.35.0
|7.1
|10.0.2
|0.4
|0.20.0 - 0.24.0
|7.1
|10.0.2
|0.3
|0.1.0 - 0.13.0
|7.1
|10.0.2
Complies with react-native-version-support-table
The tcomb library provides a concise but expressive way to define domain models in JavaScript.
The tcomb-validation library builds on tcomb, providing validation functions for tcomb domain models.
This library builds on those two and the awesome react-native.
With tcomb-form-native you simply call
<Form type={Model} /> to generate a form based on that domain model. What does this get you?
JSON Schemas are also supported via the (tiny) tcomb-json-schema library.
Note. Please use tcomb-json-schema ^0.2.5.
The look and feel is customizable via react-native stylesheets and templates (see documentation).
// index.ios.js
'use strict';
var React = require('react-native');
var t = require('tcomb-form-native');
var { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, TouchableHighlight } = React;
var Form = t.form.Form;
// here we are: define your domain model
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String, // a required string
surname: t.maybe(t.String), // an optional string
age: t.Number, // a required number
rememberMe: t.Boolean // a boolean
});
var options = {}; // optional rendering options (see documentation)
var AwesomeProject = React.createClass({
onPress: function () {
// call getValue() to get the values of the form
var value = this.refs.form.getValue();
if (value) { // if validation fails, value will be null
console.log(value); // value here is an instance of Person
}
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
{/* display */}
<Form
ref="form"
type={Person}
options={options}
/>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.button} onPress={this.onPress} underlayColor='#99d9f4'>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Save</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
justifyContent: 'center',
marginTop: 50,
padding: 20,
backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
},
buttonText: {
fontSize: 18,
color: 'white',
alignSelf: 'center'
},
button: {
height: 36,
backgroundColor: '#48BBEC',
borderColor: '#48BBEC',
borderWidth: 1,
borderRadius: 8,
marginBottom: 10,
alignSelf: 'stretch',
justifyContent: 'center'
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('AwesomeProject', () => AwesomeProject);
Output:
(Labels are automatically generated)
Ouput after a validation error:
getValue()
Returns
null if the validation failed, an instance of your model otherwise.
Note. Calling
getValuewill cause the validation of all the fields of the form, including some side effects like highlighting the errors.
validate()
Returns a
ValidationResult (see tcomb-validation for a reference documentation).
The
Form component behaves like a controlled component:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.maybe(t.String)
});
var AwesomeProject = React.createClass({
getInitialState() {
return {
value: {
name: 'Giulio',
surname: 'Canti'
}
};
},
onChange(value) {
this.setState({value});
},
onPress: function () {
var value = this.refs.form.getValue();
if (value) {
console.log(value);
}
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Form
ref="form"
type={Person}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.button} onPress={this.onPress} underlayColor='#99d9f4'>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Save</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
});
The
onChange handler has the following signature:
(raw: any, path: Array<string | number>) => void
where
raw contains the current raw value of the form (can be an invalid value for your model)
path is the path to the field triggering the change
Warning. tcomb-form-native uses
shouldComponentUpdateaggressively. In order to ensure that tcomb-form-native detect any change to
type,
optionsor
valueprops you have to change references:
var Type = t.struct({
disable: t.Boolean, // if true, name field will be disabled
name: t.String
});
// see the "Rendering options" section in this guide
var options = {
fields: {
name: {}
}
};
var AwesomeProject = React.createClass({
getInitialState() {
return {
options: options,
value: null
};
},
onChange(value) {
// tcomb immutability helpers
// https://github.com/gcanti/tcomb/blob/master/docs/API.md#updating-immutable-instances
var options = t.update(this.state.options, {
fields: {
name: {
editable: {'$set': !value.disable}
}
}
});
this.setState({options: options, value: value});
},
onPress: function () {
var value = this.refs.form.getValue();
if (value) {
console.log(value);
}
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Form
ref="form"
type={Type}
options={this.state.options}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.button} onPress={this.onPress} underlayColor='#99d9f4'>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Save</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
});
You can get access to a field with the
getComponent(path) API:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.maybe(t.String),
age: t.Number,
rememberMe: t.Boolean
});
var AwesomeProject = React.createClass({
componentDidMount() {
// give focus to the name textbox
this.refs.form.getComponent('name').refs.input.focus();
},
onPress: function () {
var value = this.refs.form.getValue();
if (value) {
console.log(value);
}
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Form
ref="form"
type={Person}
/>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.button} onPress={this.onPress} underlayColor='#99d9f4'>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Save</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
});
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.maybe(t.String),
age: t.Number,
rememberMe: t.Boolean
});
var AwesomeProject = React.createClass({
getInitialState() {
return { value: null };
},
onChange(value) {
this.setState({ value });
},
clearForm() {
// clear content from all textbox
this.setState({ value: null });
},
onPress: function () {
var value = this.refs.form.getValue();
if (value) {
console.log(value);
// clear all fields after submit
this.clearForm();
}
},
render: function() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Form
ref="form"
type={Person}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.onChange.bind(this)}
/>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.button} onPress={this.onPress} underlayColor='#99d9f4'>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Save</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
});
Say I have an iOS Picker, depending on which option is selected in this picker I want the next component to either be a checkbox or a textbox:
const Country = t.enums({
'IT': 'Italy',
'US': 'United States'
}, 'Country');
var AwesomeProject = React.createClass({
// returns the suitable type based on the form value
getType(value) {
if (value.country === 'IT') {
return t.struct({
country: Country,
rememberMe: t.Boolean
});
} else if (value.country === 'US') {
return t.struct({
country: Country,
name: t.String
});
} else {
return t.struct({
country: Country
});
}
},
getInitialState() {
const value = {};
return { value, type: this.getType(value) };
},
onChange(value) {
// recalculate the type only if strictly necessary
const type = value.country !== this.state.value.country ?
this.getType(value) :
this.state.type;
this.setState({ value, type });
},
onPress() {
var value = this.refs.form.getValue();
if (value) {
console.log(value);
}
},
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<t.form.Form
ref="form"
type={this.state.type}
value={this.state.value}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.button} onPress={this.onPress} underlayColor='#99d9f4'>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Save</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
});
By default fields are required:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String, // a required string
surname: t.String // a required string
});
In order to create an optional field, wrap the field type with the
t.maybe combinator:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.String,
email: t.maybe(t.String) // an optional string
});
The postfix
" (optional)" is automatically added to optional fields.
You can customise the postfix value or setting a postfix for required fields:
t.form.Form.i18n = {
optional: '',
required: ' (required)' // inverting the behaviour: adding a postfix to the required fields
};
In order to create a numeric field, use the
t.Number type:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.String,
email: t.maybe(t.String),
age: t.Number // a numeric field
});
tcomb-form-native will convert automatically numbers to / from strings.
In order to create a boolean field, use the
t.Boolean type:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.String,
email: t.maybe(t.String),
age: t.Number,
rememberMe: t.Boolean // a boolean field
});
Booleans are displayed as
SwitchIOSs.
In order to create a date field, use the
t.Date type:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.String,
email: t.maybe(t.String),
age: t.Number,
birthDate: t.Date // a date field
});
Dates are displayed as
DatePickerIOSs under iOS and
DatePickerAndroid or
TimePickerAndroid under Android, depending on the
mode selected (
date or
time).
Under Android, use the
fields option to configure which
mode to display the Picker:
// see the "Rendering options" section in this guide
var options = {
fields: {
birthDate: {
mode: 'date' // display the Date field as a DatePickerAndroid
}
}
};
config option
The bundled template will render an iOS
UIDatePicker component, but collapsed into a touchable component in order to improve usability. A
config object can be passed to customize it with the following parameters:
|Key
|Value
animation
|The animation to collapse the date picker. Defaults to
Animated.timing.
animationConfig
|The animation configuration object. Defaults to
{duration: 200} for the default animation.
format
|A
(date) => String(date) kind of function to provide a custom date format parsing to display the value. Optional, defaults to
(date) => String(date).
defaultValueText
|An
string to customize the default value of the
null date value text.
For the collapsible customization, look at the
dateTouchable and
dateValue keys in the stylesheet file.
config option
When using a
t.Date type in Android, it can be configured through a
config option that take the following parameters:
|Key
|Value
background
|Determines the type of background drawable that's going to be used to display feedback. Optional, defaults to
TouchableNativeFeedback.SelectableBackground.
format
|A
(date) => String(date) kind of function to provide a custom date format parsing to display the value. Optional, defaults to
(date) => String(date).
dialogMode
|Determines the type of datepicker mode for Android (
default,
spinner or
calendar).
defaultValueText
|An
string to customize the default value of the
null date value text.
In order to create an enum field, use the
t.enums combinator:
var Gender = t.enums({
M: 'Male',
F: 'Female'
});
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.String,
email: t.maybe(t.String),
age: t.Number,
rememberMe: t.Boolean,
gender: Gender // enum
});
Enums are displayed as
Pickers.
config option
The bundled template will render an iOS
UIPickerView component, but collapsed into a touchable component in order to improve usability. A
config object can be passed to customize it with the following parameters:
|Key
|Value
animation
|The animation to collapse the date picker. Defaults to
Animated.timing.
animationConfig
|The animation configuration object. Defaults to
{duration: 200} for the default animation.
For the collapsible customization, look at the
pickerContainer,
pickerTouchable and
pickerValue keys in the stylesheet file.
A predicate is a function with the following signature:
(x: any) => boolean
You can refine a type with the
t.refinement(type, predicate) combinator:
// a type representing positive numbers
var Positive = t.refinement(t.Number, function (n) {
return n >= 0;
});
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.String,
email: t.maybe(t.String),
age: Positive, // refinement
rememberMe: t.Boolean,
gender: Gender
});
Subtypes allow you to express any custom validation with a simple predicate.
In order to customize the look and feel, use an
options prop:
<Form type={Model} options={options} />
By default labels are automatically generated. You can turn off this behaviour or override the default labels on field basis.
var options = {
label: 'My struct label' // <= form legend, displayed before the fields
};
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
label: 'My name label' // <= label for the name field
}
}
};
In order to automatically generate default placeholders, use the option
auto: 'placeholders':
var options = {
auto: 'placeholders'
};
<Form type={Person} options={options} />
Set
auto: 'none' if you don't want neither labels nor placeholders.
var options = {
auto: 'none'
};
You can sort the fields with the
order option:
var options = {
order: ['name', 'surname', 'rememberMe', 'gender', 'age', 'email']
};
You can set the default values passing a
value prop to the
Form component:
var value = {
name: 'Giulio',
surname: 'Canti',
age: 41,
gender: 'M'
};
<Form type={Model} value={value} />
You can configure each field with the
fields option:
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
// name field configuration here..
},
surname: {
// surname field configuration here..
}
}
};
Implementation:
TextInput
Tech note. Values containing only white spaces are converted to
null.
You can set the placeholder with the
placeholder option:
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
placeholder: 'Your placeholder here'
}
}
};
You can set the label with the
label option:
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
label: 'Insert your name'
}
}
};
You can set a help message with the
help option:
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
help: 'Your help message here'
}
}
};
You can add a custom error message with the
error option:
var options = {
fields: {
email: {
// you can use strings or JSX
error: 'Insert a valid email'
}
}
};
tcomb-form-native will display the error message when the field validation fails.
error can also be a function with the following signature:
(value, path, context) => ?(string | ReactElement)
where
value is an object containing the current form value.
path is the path of the value being validated
context is the value of the
context prop. Also it contains a reference to the component options.
The value returned by the function will be used as error message.
If you want to show the error message onload, add the
hasError option:
var options = {
hasError: true,
error: <i>A custom error message</i>
};
Another way is to add a:
getValidationErrorMessage(value, path, context)
static function to a type, where:
value is the (parsed) current value of the component.
path is the path of the value being validated
context is the value of the
context prop. Also it contains a reference to the component options.
var Age = t.refinement(t.Number, function (n) { return n >= 18; });
// if you define a getValidationErrorMessage function, it will be called on validation errors
Age.getValidationErrorMessage = function (value, path, context) {
return 'bad age, locale: ' + context.locale;
};
var Schema = t.struct({
age: Age
});
...
<t.form.Form
ref="form"
type={Schema}
context={{locale: 'it-IT'}}
/>
You can even define
getValidationErrorMessage on the supertype in order to be DRY:
t.Number.getValidationErrorMessage = function (value, path, context) {
return 'bad number';
};
Age.getValidationErrorMessage = function (value, path, context) {
return 'bad age, locale: ' + context.locale;
};
The following standard options are available (see http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/textinput.html):
allowFontScaling
autoCapitalize
autoCorrect
autoFocus
bufferDelay
clearButtonMode
editable
enablesReturnKeyAutomatically
keyboardType
maxLength
multiline
numberOfLines
onBlur
onEndEditing
onFocus
onSubmitEditing
onContentSizeChange
password
placeholderTextColor
returnKeyType
selectTextOnFocus
secureTextEntry
selectionState
textAlign
textAlignVertical
textContentType
underlineColorAndroid
underlineColorAndroid is not supported now on
tcomb-form-native due to random crashes on Android, especially on ScrollView. See more on:
https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/17530#issuecomment-416367184
Implementation:
SwitchIOS
The following options are similar to the
Textbox component's ones:
label
help
error
The following standard options are available (see http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/switchios.html):
disabled
onTintColor
thumbTintColor
tintColor
Implementation:
PickerIOS
The following options are similar to the
Textbox component's ones:
label
help
error
nullOption option
You can customize the null option with the
nullOption option:
var options = {
fields: {
gender: {
nullOption: {value: '', text: 'Choose your gender'}
}
}
};
You can remove the null option setting the
nullOption option to
false.
Warning: when you set
nullOption = false you must also set the Form's
value prop for the select field.
Tech note. A value equal to
nullOption.value (default
'') is converted to
null.
You can sort the options with the
order option:
var options = {
fields: {
gender: {
order: 'asc' // or 'desc'
}
}
};
You can determinate if Select is collapsed:
var options = {
fields: {
gender: {
isCollapsed: false // default: true
}
}
};
If option not set, default is
true
You can set a callback, triggered, when collapse change:
var options = {
fields: {
gender: {
onCollapseChange: () => { console.log('collapse changed'); }
}
}
};
Implementation:
DatePickerIOS
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
birthDate: t.Date
});
The following options are similar to the
Textbox component's ones:
label
help
error
The following standard options are available (see http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/datepickerios.html):
maximumDate,
minimumDate,
minuteInterval,
mode,
timeZoneOffsetInMinutes
For any component, you can set the field with the
hidden option:
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
hidden: true
}
}
};
This will completely skip the rendering of the component, while the default value will be available for validation purposes.
Code Example
const AccountType = t.enums.of([
'type 1',
'type 2',
'other'
], 'AccountType')
const KnownAccount = t.struct({
type: AccountType
}, 'KnownAccount')
// UnknownAccount extends KnownAccount so it owns also the type field
const UnknownAccount = KnownAccount.extend({
label: t.String,
}, 'UnknownAccount')
// the union
const Account = t.union([KnownAccount, UnknownAccount], 'Account')
// the final form type
const Type = t.list(Account)
const options = {
item: [ // one options object for each concrete type of the union
{
label: 'KnownAccount'
},
{
label: 'UnknownAccount'
}
]
}
Generally
tcomb's unions require a
dispatch implementation in order to select the suitable type constructor for a given value and this would be the key in this use case:
// if account type is 'other' return the UnknownAccount type
Account.dispatch = value => value && value.type === 'other' ? UnknownAccount : KnownAccount
You can handle a list with the
t.list combinator:
const Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
tags: t.list(t.String) // a list of strings
});
To configure all the items in a list, set the
item option:
const Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
tags: t.list(t.String) // a list of strings
});
const options = {
fields: { // <= Person options
tags: {
item: { // <= options applied to each item in the list
label: 'My tag'
}
}
}
});
You can nest lists and structs at an arbitrary level:
const Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
surname: t.String
});
const Persons = t.list(Person);
If you want to provide options for your nested structures they must be nested following the type structure. Here is an example:
const Person = t.struct({
name: t.Struct,
position: t.Struct({
latitude: t.Number,
longitude: t.Number
});
});
const options = {
fields: { // <= Person options
name: {
label: 'name label'
}
position: {
fields: {
// Note that latitude is not directly nested in position,
// but in the fields property
latitude: {
label: 'My position label'
}
}
}
}
});
When dealing with
t.list, make sure to declare the
fields property inside the
item property, as such:
const Documents = t.struct({
type: t.Number,
value: t.String
})
const Person = t.struct({
name: t.Struct,
documents: t.list(Documents)
});
const options = {
fields: {
name: { /*...*/ },
documents: {
item: {
fields: {
type: {
// Documents t.struct 'type' options
},
value: {
// Documents t.struct 'value' options
}
}
}
}
}
}
You can override the default language (english) with the
i18n option:
const options = {
i18n: {
optional: ' (optional)',
required: '',
add: 'Add', // add button
remove: '✘', // remove button
up: '↑', // move up button
down: '↓' // move down button
}
};
You can prevent operations on lists with the following options:
disableAdd: (default
false) prevents adding new items
disableRemove: (default
false) prevents removing existing items
disableOrder: (default
false) prevents sorting existing items
const options = {
disableOrder: true
};
Lists of different types are not supported. This is because a
tcomb's list, by definition, contains only values of the same type. You can define a union though:
const AccountType = t.enums.of([
'type 1',
'type 2',
'other'
], 'AccountType')
const KnownAccount = t.struct({
type: AccountType
}, 'KnownAccount')
// UnknownAccount extends KnownAccount so it owns also the type field
const UnknownAccount = KnownAccount.extend({
label: t.String,
}, 'UnknownAccount')
// the union
const Account = t.union([KnownAccount, UnknownAccount], 'Account')
// the final form type
const Type = t.list(Account)
Generally
tcomb's unions require a
dispatch implementation in order to select the suitable type constructor for a given value and this would be the key in this use case:
// if account type is 'other' return the UnknownAccount type
Account.dispatch = value => value && value.type === 'other' ? UnknownAccount : KnownAccount
See also Stylesheet guide.
tcomb-form-native comes with a default style. You can customize the look and feel by setting another stylesheet:
var t = require('tcomb-form-native/lib');
var i18n = require('tcomb-form-native/lib/i18n/en');
var templates = require('tcomb-form-native/lib/templates/bootstrap');
// define a stylesheet (see lib/stylesheets/bootstrap for an example)
var stylesheet = {...};
// override globally the default stylesheet
t.form.Form.stylesheet = stylesheet;
// set defaults
t.form.Form.templates = templates;
t.form.Form.i18n = i18n;
You can also override the stylesheet locally for selected fields:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String
});
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
stylesheet: myCustomStylesheet
}
}
};
Or per form:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String
});
var options = {
stylesheet: myCustomStylesheet
};
For a complete example see the default stylesheet https://github.com/gcanti/tcomb-form-native/blob/master/lib/stylesheets/bootstrap.js.
tcomb-form-native comes with a default layout, i.e. a bunch of templates, one for each component. When changing the stylesheet is not enough, you can customize the layout by setting custom templates:
var t = require('tcomb-form-native/lib');
var i18n = require('tcomb-form-native/lib/i18n/en');
var stylesheet = require('tcomb-form-native/lib/stylesheets/bootstrap');
// define the templates (see lib/templates/bootstrap for an example)
var templates = {...};
// override globally the default layout
t.form.Form.templates = templates;
// set defaults
t.form.Form.stylesheet = stylesheet;
t.form.Form.i18n = i18n;
You can also override the template locally:
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String
});
function myCustomTemplate(locals) {
var containerStyle = {...};
var labelStyle = {...};
var textboxStyle = {...};
return (
<View style={containerStyle}>
<Text style={labelStyle}>{locals.label}</Text>
<TextInput style={textboxStyle} />
</View>
);
}
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
template: myCustomTemplate
}
}
};
A template is a function with the following signature:
(locals: Object) => ReactElement
where
locals is an object contaning the "recipe" for rendering the input and it's built for you by tcomb-form-native.
Let's see an example: the
locals object passed in the
checkbox template:
type Message = string | ReactElement
{
stylesheet: Object, // the styles to be applied
hasError: boolean, // true if there is a validation error
error: ?Message, // the optional error message to be displayed
label: Message, // the label to be displayed
help: ?Message, // the optional help message to be displayed
value: boolean, // the current value of the checkbox
onChange: Function, // the event handler to be called when the value changes
config: Object, // an optional object to pass configuration options to the new template
...other input options here...
}
For a complete example see the default template https://github.com/gcanti/tcomb-form-native/blob/master/lib/templates/bootstrap.
tcomb-form-native comes with a default internationalization (English). You can change it by setting another i18n object:
var t = require('tcomb-form-native/lib');
var templates = require('tcomb-form-native/lib/templates/bootstrap');
// define an object containing your translations (see tcomb-form-native/lib/i18n/en for an example)
var i18n = {...};
// override globally the default i18n
t.form.Form.i18n = i18n;
// set defaults
t.form.Form.templates = templates;
t.form.Form.stylesheet = stylesheet;
Say you want a search textbox which accepts a list of keywords separated by spaces:
var Search = t.struct({
search: t.list(t.String)
});
tcomb-form by default will render the
search field as a list. In order to render a textbox you have to override the default behaviour with the factory option:
var options = {
fields: {
search: {
factory: t.form.Textbox
}
}
};
There is a problem though: a textbox handle only strings so we need a way to transform a list in a string and a string in a list: a
Transformer deals with serialization / deserialization of data and has the following interface:
var Transformer = t.struct({
format: t.Function, // from value to string, it must be idempotent
parse: t.Function // from string to value
});
A basic transformer implementation for the search textbox:
var listTransformer = {
format: function (value) {
return Array.isArray(value) ? value.join(' ') : value;
},
parse: function (str) {
return str ? str.split(' ') : [];
}
};
Now you can handle lists using the transformer option:
// example of initial value
var value = {
search: ['climbing', 'yosemite']
};
var options = {
fields: {
search: {
factory: t.form.Textbox, // tell tcomb-react-native to use the same component for textboxes
transformer: listTransformer,
help: 'Keywords are separated by spaces'
}
}
};
You can pack together style, template (and transformers) in a custom component and then you can use it with the
factory option:
var Component = t.form.Component;
// extend the base Component
class MyComponent extends Component {
// this is the only required method to implement
getTemplate() {
// define here your custom template
return function (locals) {
//return ... jsx ...
};
}
// you can optionally override the default getLocals method
// it will provide the locals param to your template
getLocals() {
// in locals you'll find the default locals:
// - path
// - error
// - hasError
// - label
// - onChange
// - stylesheet
var locals = super.getLocals();
// add here your custom locals
return locals;
}
}
// as example of transformer: this is the default transformer for textboxes
MyComponent.transformer = {
format: value => Nil.is(value) ? null : value,
parse: value => (t.String.is(value) && value.trim() === '') || Nil.is(value) ? null : value
};
var Person = t.struct({
name: t.String
});
var options = {
fields: {
name: {
factory: MyComponent
}
}
};
npm test
Note: If you are using Jest, you will encounter an error which can
be fixed w/ a small change to the
package.json.
The error will look similiar to the following:
Error: Cannot find module './datepicker' from 'index.js' at
Resolver.resolveModule
A completely working example
jest setup is shown below w/ the
http://facebook.github.io/jest/docs/api.html#modulefileextensions-array-string
fix added:
"jest": {
"setupEnvScriptFile": "./node_modules/react-native/jestSupport/env.js",
"haste": {
"defaultPlatform": "ios",
"platforms": [
"ios",
"android"
],
"providesModuleNodeModules": [
"react-native"
]
},
"testPathIgnorePatterns": [
"/node_modules/"
],
"testFileExtensions": [
"es6",
"js"
],
"moduleFileExtensions": [
"js",
"json",
"es6",
"ios.js" <<<<<<<<<<<< this needs to be defined!
],
"unmockedModulePathPatterns": [
"react",
"react-addons-test-utils",
"react-native-router-flux",
"promise",
"source-map",
"key-mirror",
"immutable",
"fetch",
"redux",
"redux-thunk",
"fbjs"
],
"collectCoverage": false,
"verbose": true
},