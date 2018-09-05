"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" (Leonardo da Vinci)
tcomb-form is looking for maintainers. If you're interested in helping a great way to get started would just be to start weighing-in on GitHub issues, reviewing and testing some PRs.
The tcomb library provides a concise but expressive way to define domain models in JavaScript.
The tcomb-validation library builds on tcomb, providing validation functions for tcomb domain models.
This library builds on those two and realizes an old dream of mine.
This playground, while a bit outdated, gives you the general idea.
With tcomb-form you simply call
<Form type={Model} /> to generate a form based on that domain model. What does this get you?
import t from 'tcomb-form'
const FormSchema = t.struct({
name: t.String, // a required string
age: t.maybe(t.Number), // an optional number
rememberMe: t.Boolean // a boolean
})
const App = React.createClass({
onSubmit(evt) {
evt.preventDefault()
const value = this.refs.form.getValue()
if (value) {
console.log(value)
}
},
render() {
return (
<form onSubmit={this.onSubmit}>
<t.form.Form ref="form" type={FormSchema} />
<div className="form-group">
<button type="submit" className="btn btn-primary">Save</button>
</div>
</form>
)
}
})
Output. Labels are automatically generated.
Browser compatibility: same as React >=0.13.0
Thanks so much to Chris Pearce for pointing me in the right direction and for supporting me in the v0.4 rewrite.
Special thanks to William Lubelski (@uiwill), without him this library would be less magic.
Thanks to Esa-Matti Suuronen for the excellent
humanize() function.
Thanks to Andrey Popp for writing react-forms, great inspiration for list management.