"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" (Leonardo da Vinci)

Notice

tcomb-form is looking for maintainers. If you're interested in helping a great way to get started would just be to start weighing-in on GitHub issues, reviewing and testing some PRs.

Domain Driven Forms

The tcomb library provides a concise but expressive way to define domain models in JavaScript.

The tcomb-validation library builds on tcomb, providing validation functions for tcomb domain models.

This library builds on those two and realizes an old dream of mine.

Playground

This playground, while a bit outdated, gives you the general idea.

Benefits

With tcomb-form you simply call <Form type={Model} /> to generate a form based on that domain model. What does this get you?

Write a lot less HTML Usability and accessibility for free (automatic labels, inline validation, etc) No need to update forms when domain model changes

Flexibility

tcomb-forms lets you override automatic features or add additional information to forms.

You often don't want to use your domain model directly for a form. You can easily create a form specific model with tcomb that captures the details of a particular feature, and then define a function that uses that model to process the main domain model.

Example

import t from 'tcomb-form' const FormSchema = t.struct({ name : t.String, age : t.maybe(t.Number), rememberMe : t.Boolean }) const App = React.createClass({ onSubmit(evt) { evt.preventDefault() const value = this .refs.form.getValue() if (value) { console .log(value) } }, render() { return ( < form onSubmit = {this.onSubmit} > < t.form.Form ref = "form" type = {FormSchema} /> < div className = "form-group" > < button type = "submit" className = "btn btn-primary" > Save </ button > </ div > </ form > ) } })

Output. Labels are automatically generated.

Documentation

GUIDE.md

Browser compatibility: same as React >=0.13.0

Contributions

Thanks so much to Chris Pearce for pointing me in the right direction and for supporting me in the v0.4 rewrite.

Special thanks to William Lubelski (@uiwill), without him this library would be less magic.

Thanks to Esa-Matti Suuronen for the excellent humanize() function.

Thanks to Andrey Popp for writing react-forms, great inspiration for list management.

Contributing

