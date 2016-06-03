Documentation tool for tcomb
Signature
toObject(types: TcombType | Array<TcombType>) => JSON blob / JavaScript object
Example
import t from 'tcomb'
import { toObject } from 'tcomb-doc'
const Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
age: t.maybe(t.Number)
}, 'User')
console.log(JSON.stringify(toObject(Person), null, 2))
Output
{
"kind": "struct",
"name": "User",
"required": true,
"props": {
"name": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"name": "String",
"required": true
},
"age": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"name": "Number",
"required": false
}
}
}
Source
t.String
Output
{
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "String",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
}
Source
const Password = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.length >= 6, 'Password')
Output
{
"kind": "refinement",
"required": true,
"name": "Password",
"type": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"name": "String",
"required": true,
"predicate": "<function reference>"
},
"predicate": "<function reference>"
}
Source
const MaybeString = t.maybe(t.String)
Output
{
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": false,
"name": "String",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
}
Source
const Country = t.enums({
IT: 'Italy',
US: 'United States'
}, 'Country')
Output
{
"kind": "enums",
"required": false,
"name": "Country",
"map": {
IT: 'Italy',
US: 'United States'
}
}
Source
const Person = t.struct({
name: t.String,
age: t.Number
}, 'Person')
Output
{
"kind": "struct",
"required": false,
"name": "Person",
"props": {
"name": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "String",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
},
...
}
}
Source
const Tags = t.list(t.String, 'Tags')
Output
{
"kind": "list",
"required": true,
"name": "Tags",
"type": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"name": "String",
"required": true,
"predicate": "<function reference>"
}
}
Source
const Tuple = t.tuple([t.String, t.Number], 'Tuple')
Output
{
"kind": "tuple",
"name": "Tuple",
"required": true,
"types": [
{
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "String",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
},
{
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "Number",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
}
]
}
Source
const Union = t.union([t.String, t.Number], 'Union')
Output
{
"kind": "union",
"name": "Union",
"required": true,
"types": [
{
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "String",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
},
{
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "Number",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
}
],
"dispatch": "<function reference>"
}
Source
const Dict = t.dict(t.String, t.Number, 'Dict')
Output
{
"kind": "dict",
"name": "Dict",
"required": true,
"domain": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "String",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
},
"codomain": {
"kind": "irreducible",
"required": true,
"name": "Number",
"predicate": "<function reference>"
}
}