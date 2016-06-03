Documentation tool for tcomb

API

toObject

Signature

toObject(types: TcombType | Array <TcombType>) => JSON blob / JavaScript object

Example

import t from 'tcomb' import { toObject } from 'tcomb-doc' const Person = t.struct({ name : t.String, age : t.maybe(t.Number) }, 'User' ) console .log( JSON .stringify(toObject(Person), null , 2 ))

Output

{ "kind" : "struct" , "name" : "User" , "required" : true , "props" : { "name" : { "kind" : "irreducible" , "name" : "String" , "required" : true }, "age" : { "kind" : "irreducible" , "name" : "Number" , "required" : false } } }

Output format

Irriducible

Source

t.String

Output

{ "kind" : "irreducible" , "required" : true , "name" : "String" , "predicate" : "<function reference>" }

Refinement

Source

const Password = t.refinement(t.String, (s) => s.length >= 6 , 'Password' )

Output

{ "kind" : "refinement" , "required" : true , "name" : "Password" , "type" : { "kind" : "irreducible" , "name" : "String" , "required" : true , "predicate" : "<function reference>" }, "predicate" : "<function reference>" }

Maybe

Source

const MaybeString = t.maybe(t.String)

Output

{ "kind" : "irreducible" , "required" : false , "name" : "String" , "predicate" : "<function reference>" }

Enum

Source

const Country = t.enums({ IT : 'Italy' , US : 'United States' }, 'Country' )

Output

{ "kind" : "enums" , "required" : false , "name" : "Country" , "map" : { IT : 'Italy' , US : 'United States' } }

Struct

Source

const Person = t.struct({ name : t.String, age : t.Number }, 'Person' )

Output

{ "kind" : "struct" , "required" : false , "name" : "Person" , "props" : { "name" : { "kind" : "irreducible" , "required" : true , "name" : "String" , "predicate" : "<function reference>" }, ... } }

List

Source

const Tags = t.list(t.String, 'Tags' )

Output

{ "kind" : "list" , "required" : true , "name" : "Tags" , "type" : { "kind" : "irreducible" , "name" : "String" , "required" : true , "predicate" : "<function reference>" } }

Tuple

Source

const Tuple = t.tuple([t.String, t.Number], 'Tuple' )

Output

{ "kind" : "tuple" , "name" : "Tuple" , "required" : true , "types" : [ { "kind" : "irreducible" , "required" : true , "name" : "String" , "predicate" : "<function reference>" }, { "kind" : "irreducible" , "required" : true , "name" : "Number" , "predicate" : "<function reference>" } ] }

Union

Source

const Union = t.union([t.String, t.Number], 'Union' )

Output

{ "kind" : "union" , "name" : "Union" , "required" : true , "types" : [ { "kind" : "irreducible" , "required" : true , "name" : "String" , "predicate" : "<function reference>" }, { "kind" : "irreducible" , "required" : true , "name" : "Number" , "predicate" : "<function reference>" } ], "dispatch" : "<function reference>" }

Dict

Source

const Dict = t.dict(t.String, t.Number, 'Dict' )

Output