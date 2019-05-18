openbase logo
tcl

tcloud

by Guillaume MARTINEZ
0.7.12

File sharing and torrent downloading

Readme

Tcloud

===== View =====

App-view

===== Installation =====

Standalone

Get the last release from https://github.com/Lunik/tcloud/releases

$ wget https://github.com/Lunik/tcloud/releases/download/v0.2.6/tcloud-v0.2.6.tgz

Uncompress the tarball and cd into

$ tar zxf tcloud-v0.2.6.tgz
$ cd tcloud-v0.2.6

Install dependencies

$ npm install --production

Run

$ node server.js

Docker

$ docker pull lunik/tcloud
$ docker run -d \
    -v /some/folder/files:/usr/src/app/files \
    -v /some/folder/config:/usr/config \
    -v /some/folder/database:/usr/src/app/database \
    lunik/tcloud:latest

===== Configuration =====

Modify config.json. On the first installation, this file could be missing, run npm run build to generate a default one.

===== Notes =====

If you want to download large torrent, check your server memory. If the torrent is larger that your memorie, it could fail with allocation error. You can add swap to your server to prevent this issue. It comes from webtorrent issue.

