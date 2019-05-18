Get the last release from https://github.com/Lunik/tcloud/releases
$ wget https://github.com/Lunik/tcloud/releases/download/v0.2.6/tcloud-v0.2.6.tgz
Uncompress the tarball and cd into
$ tar zxf tcloud-v0.2.6.tgz
$ cd tcloud-v0.2.6
Install dependencies
$ npm install --production
$ node server.js
$ docker pull lunik/tcloud
$ docker run -d \
-v /some/folder/files:/usr/src/app/files \
-v /some/folder/config:/usr/config \
-v /some/folder/database:/usr/src/app/database \
lunik/tcloud:latest
Modify
config.json.
On the first installation, this file could be missing, run
npm run build to generate a default one.
If you want to download large torrent, check your server memory. If the torrent is larger that your memorie, it could fail with allocation error. You can add swap to your server to prevent this issue. It comes from webtorrent issue.