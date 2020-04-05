openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tcb-router

by TencentCloudBase
1.1.2 (see all)

小程序·云开发 云函数类 koa 路由工具

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45

GitHub Stars

368

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tcb-router

NPM version Build Status npm download npm license Coverage Status

基于 koa 风格的小程序·云开发云函数轻量级类路由库，主要用于优化服务端函数处理逻辑

云函数端

使用

npm install --save tcb-router

// 云函数的 index.js
const TcbRouter = require('./router');

exports.main = (event, context) => {
    const app = new TcbRouter({ event });
  
    // app.use 表示该中间件会适用于所有的路由
    app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
        ctx.data = {};
        await next(); // 执行下一中间件
    });

    // 路由为数组表示，该中间件适用于 user 和 timer 两个路由
    app.router(['user', 'timer'], async (ctx, next) => {
        ctx.data.company = 'Tencent';
        await next(); // 执行下一中间件
    });

    // 路由为字符串，该中间件只适用于 user 路由
    app.router('user', async (ctx, next) => {
        ctx.data.name = 'heyli';
        await next(); // 执行下一中间件
    }, async (ctx, next) => {
        ctx.data.sex = 'male';
        await next(); // 执行下一中间件
    }, async (ctx) => {
        ctx.data.city = 'Foshan';
        // ctx.body 返回数据到小程序端
        ctx.body = { code: 0, data: ctx.data};
    });

    // 路由为字符串，该中间件只适用于 timer 路由
    app.router('timer', async (ctx, next) => {
        ctx.data.name = 'flytam';
        await next(); // 执行下一中间件
    }, async (ctx, next) => {
        ctx.data.sex = await new Promise(resolve => {
        // 等待500ms，再执行下一中间件
        setTimeout(() => {
            resolve('male');
        }, 500);
        });
        await next(); // 执行下一中间件
    }, async (ctx)=>  {
        ctx.data.city = 'Taishan';

        // ctx.body 返回数据到小程序端
        ctx.body = { code: 0, data: ctx.data };
    });

    return app.serve();

}

tips: 小程序云函数的 node 环境默认支持 async/await 语法，推荐涉及到的异步操作时像 demo 中那样使用

小程序端

// 调用名为 router 的云函数，路由名为 user
wx.cloud.callFunction({
    // 要调用的云函数名称
    name: "router",
    // 传递给云函数的参数
    data: {
        $url: "user", // 要调用的路由的路径，传入准确路径或者通配符*
        other: "xxx"
    }
});

接口

构造函数

  • 参数

    • Object，存入云函数的 event 参数

  • 示例

const TcbRouter = require('./router');
exports.main = (event, context) => {
    const app = new TcbRouter({ event });
};

app.use

  • 参数

    • Function, 应用于所有路由的中间件

  • 示例

app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.data = {};
    await next(); // 执行下一中间件
});

app.router

  • 参数

    • Array|String，路由或路由数组
    • Function, 应用于对应路由的中间伯

  • 示例

app.router(['user', 'timer'], async (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.data = {}；
    ctx.data.company = 'Tencent';
    await next(); // 执行下一中间件
});

// 路由为字符串，该中间件只适用于 user 路由
app.router('user', async (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.data.name = 'heyli';
    ctx.body = {code: 0, data: ctx.data}; // 将数据返回给云函数，用ctx.body
});

测试

npm run test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial