基于 koa 风格的小程序·云开发云函数轻量级类路由库，主要用于优化服务端函数处理逻辑

云函数端

使用

npm install --save tcb-router

const TcbRouter = require ( './router' ); exports.main = ( event, context ) => { const app = new TcbRouter({ event }); app.use( async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data = {}; await next(); }); app.router([ 'user' , 'timer' ], async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data.company = 'Tencent' ; await next(); }); app.router( 'user' , async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data.name = 'heyli' ; await next(); }, async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data.sex = 'male' ; await next(); }, async (ctx) => { ctx.data.city = 'Foshan' ; ctx.body = { code : 0 , data : ctx.data}; }); app.router( 'timer' , async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data.name = 'flytam' ; await next(); }, async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data.sex = await new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { resolve( 'male' ); }, 500 ); }); await next(); }, async (ctx)=> { ctx.data.city = 'Taishan' ; ctx.body = { code : 0 , data : ctx.data }; }); return app.serve(); }

tips: 小程序云函数的 node 环境默认支持 async/await 语法，推荐涉及到的异步操作时像 demo 中那样使用

小程序端

wx.cloud.callFunction({ name : "router" , data : { $url : "user" , other : "xxx" } });

接口

构造函数

参数 Object，存入云函数的 event 参数

示例

const TcbRouter = require ( './router' ); exports.main = ( event, context ) => { const app = new TcbRouter({ event }); };

参数 Function, 应用于所有路由的中间件

示例

app.use( async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data = {}; await next(); });

参数 Array|String，路由或路由数组 Function, 应用于对应路由的中间伯

示例

app.router([ 'user' , 'timer' ], async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data = {}； ctx.data.company = 'Tencent' ; await next(); }); app.router( 'user' , async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data.name = 'heyli' ; ctx.body = { code : 0 , data : ctx.data}; });

测试