基于 koa 风格的小程序·云开发云函数轻量级类路由库，主要用于优化服务端函数处理逻辑
使用
npm install --save tcb-router
// 云函数的 index.js
const TcbRouter = require('./router');
exports.main = (event, context) => {
const app = new TcbRouter({ event });
// app.use 表示该中间件会适用于所有的路由
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data = {};
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
});
// 路由为数组表示，该中间件适用于 user 和 timer 两个路由
app.router(['user', 'timer'], async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data.company = 'Tencent';
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
});
// 路由为字符串，该中间件只适用于 user 路由
app.router('user', async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data.name = 'heyli';
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
}, async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data.sex = 'male';
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
}, async (ctx) => {
ctx.data.city = 'Foshan';
// ctx.body 返回数据到小程序端
ctx.body = { code: 0, data: ctx.data};
});
// 路由为字符串，该中间件只适用于 timer 路由
app.router('timer', async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data.name = 'flytam';
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
}, async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data.sex = await new Promise(resolve => {
// 等待500ms，再执行下一中间件
setTimeout(() => {
resolve('male');
}, 500);
});
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
}, async (ctx)=> {
ctx.data.city = 'Taishan';
// ctx.body 返回数据到小程序端
ctx.body = { code: 0, data: ctx.data };
});
return app.serve();
}
tips: 小程序云函数的 node 环境默认支持 async/await 语法，推荐涉及到的异步操作时像 demo 中那样使用
// 调用名为 router 的云函数，路由名为 user
wx.cloud.callFunction({
// 要调用的云函数名称
name: "router",
// 传递给云函数的参数
data: {
$url: "user", // 要调用的路由的路径，传入准确路径或者通配符*
other: "xxx"
}
});
参数
event 参数
示例
const TcbRouter = require('./router');
exports.main = (event, context) => {
const app = new TcbRouter({ event });
};
参数
示例
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data = {};
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
});
参数
示例
app.router(['user', 'timer'], async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data = {}；
ctx.data.company = 'Tencent';
await next(); // 执行下一中间件
});
// 路由为字符串，该中间件只适用于 user 路由
app.router('user', async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.data.name = 'heyli';
ctx.body = {code: 0, data: ctx.data}; // 将数据返回给云函数，用ctx.body
});
npm run test