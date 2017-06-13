AngularJS directives for Chart.js
Ensure you have installed Chart.js
npm install tc-angular-chartjs --save
Bower support has been dropped but you can still use tc-angular-chartjs with Bower using bower-npm-resolver.
You can download the source archive from the github releases page.
Just include
dist/tc-angular-chartjs.js into your project.
Add
tc.chartjs to your modules dependencies e.g.
angular.module( 'app', ['tc.chartjs']);
You will then have access to the following directives:
Just place one of these directives on a
canvas element to create a Chart.js chart.
You will also want to give the chart some
data,
options and
plugins. These can be provided via the
chart-options,
chart-data and
chart-plugins attributes.
For data structures, options and inline plugins please refer to Chart.js documentation
You can also handle chart clicks via the
chart-click attribute.
Example Pie Chart
<canvas
tc-chartjs-pie
chart-data="myData"
chart-options="myOptions"
chart-plugins="myPlugins"
chart-click="onChartClick(event)"
></canvas>
$scope.myData = {
// Chart.js data structure goes here
// e.g. Pie Chart Data Structure http://www.chartjs.org/docs/#doughnut-pie-chart-data-structure
labels: [
"Red",
"Blue",
"Yellow"
],
datasets: [
{
data: [300, 50, 100],
backgroundColor: [
"#FF6384",
"#36A2EB",
"#FFCE56"
],
hoverBackgroundColor: [
"#FF6384",
"#36A2EB",
"#FFCE56"
]
}
]
};
$scope.myOptions = {
// Chart.js options go here
// e.g. Pie Chart Options http://www.chartjs.org/docs/#doughnut-pie-chart-chart-options
};
$scope.myPlugins = [{
// Chart.js inline plugins go here
// e.g. http://www.chartjs.org/docs/latest/developers/plugins.html#using-plugins
}];
$scope.onChartClick = function (event) {
console.log(event);
};
For more examples please view the
demo folder.
tc-chartjs directive
When using the
tc-chartjs directive you will need to add an additional attribute to
say which type of chart should be created.
Just attach a
chart-type="" attribute to the canvas element.
<canvas
tc-chartjs
chart-type="doughnut"
chart-data="myData"
chart-options="myOptions"
></canvas>
Available Types:
Passing another value to chart-type than the above will try to create a chart of that type, which is useful if you have extended Chart.js with custom chart types, e.g. through plugins.
This library is built using
gulp so ensure you have it installed.
To build the
dist files run the following:
npm run build
To run the tests:
npm test
To watch files and rebuild
dist when changes are made:
npm start
tc-angular-chartjs is dual licensed with the Apache-2.0 or MIT license.
See LICENSE-APACHE-2.0 and LICENSE-MIT for more details.