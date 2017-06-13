AngularJS directives for Chart.js

Installation

Ensure you have installed Chart.js

npm

npm install tc-angular-chartjs --save

bower

Bower support has been dropped but you can still use tc-angular-chartjs with Bower using bower-npm-resolver.

download

You can download the source archive from the github releases page.

Just include dist/tc-angular-chartjs.js into your project.

Basic Usage

Add tc.chartjs to your modules dependencies e.g.

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'tc.chartjs' ]);

You will then have access to the following directives:

tc-chartjs

tc-chartjs-line

tc-chartjs-bar

tc-chartjs-horizontalbar

tc-chartjs-radar

tc-chartjs-polararea

tc-chartjs-pie

tc-chartjs-doughnut

tc-chartjs-bubble

Just place one of these directives on a canvas element to create a Chart.js chart.

You will also want to give the chart some data , options and plugins . These can be provided via the chart-options , chart-data and chart-plugins attributes.

For data structures, options and inline plugins please refer to Chart.js documentation

You can also handle chart clicks via the chart-click attribute.

Example Pie Chart

< canvas tc-chartjs-pie chart-data = "myData" chart-options = "myOptions" chart-plugins = "myPlugins" chart-click = "onChartClick(event)" > </ canvas >

$scope.myData = { labels : [ "Red" , "Blue" , "Yellow" ], datasets : [ { data : [ 300 , 50 , 100 ], backgroundColor : [ "#FF6384" , "#36A2EB" , "#FFCE56" ], hoverBackgroundColor : [ "#FF6384" , "#36A2EB" , "#FFCE56" ] } ] }; $scope.myOptions = { }; $scope.myPlugins = [{ }]; $scope.onChartClick = function ( event ) { console .log(event); };

For more examples please view the demo folder.

Using the tc-chartjs directive

When using the tc-chartjs directive you will need to add an additional attribute to say which type of chart should be created.

Just attach a chart-type="" attribute to the canvas element.

< canvas tc-chartjs chart-type = "doughnut" chart-data = "myData" chart-options = "myOptions" > </ canvas >

Available Types:

line

bar

horizontalbar

radar

polararea

pie

doughnut

bubble

Passing another value to chart-type than the above will try to create a chart of that type, which is useful if you have extended Chart.js with custom chart types, e.g. through plugins.

Developing

This library is built using gulp so ensure you have it installed.

To build the dist files run the following:

npm run build

To run the tests:

npm test

To watch files and rebuild dist when changes are made:

npm start

Contributing

Open a Pull Request (PR)

Make sure your PR is on a new branch you created from the latest version of master branch

Please do not open a PR from your master branch

Open a PR even if your code is incomplete to start a discussion and to collect feedback

Please make sure all unit tests pass, and add new tests for any added features.

License

tc-angular-chartjs is dual licensed with the Apache-2.0 or MIT license.

See LICENSE-APACHE-2.0 and LICENSE-MIT for more details.