tac

tc-angular-chartjs

by Carl Craig
2.1.4 (see all)

AngularJS directives for Chart.js

Readme

tc-angular-chartjs

AngularJS directives for Chart.js

Build Status

Installation

Ensure you have installed Chart.js

npm

npm install tc-angular-chartjs --save

bower

Bower support has been dropped but you can still use tc-angular-chartjs with Bower using bower-npm-resolver.

download

You can download the source archive from the github releases page.

Just include dist/tc-angular-chartjs.js into your project.

Basic Usage

Add tc.chartjs to your modules dependencies e.g.

angular.module( 'app', ['tc.chartjs']);

You will then have access to the following directives:

  • tc-chartjs
  • tc-chartjs-line
  • tc-chartjs-bar
  • tc-chartjs-horizontalbar
  • tc-chartjs-radar
  • tc-chartjs-polararea
  • tc-chartjs-pie
  • tc-chartjs-doughnut
  • tc-chartjs-bubble

Just place one of these directives on a canvas element to create a Chart.js chart.

You will also want to give the chart some data, options and plugins. These can be provided via the chart-options, chart-data and chart-plugins attributes.

For data structures, options and inline plugins please refer to Chart.js documentation

You can also handle chart clicks via the chart-click attribute.

Example Pie Chart

<canvas
  tc-chartjs-pie
  chart-data="myData"
  chart-options="myOptions"
  chart-plugins="myPlugins"
  chart-click="onChartClick(event)"
></canvas>

$scope.myData = {
  // Chart.js data structure goes here
  // e.g. Pie Chart Data Structure http://www.chartjs.org/docs/#doughnut-pie-chart-data-structure
  labels: [
    "Red",
    "Blue",
    "Yellow"
  ],
  datasets: [
    {
      data: [300, 50, 100],
      backgroundColor: [
        "#FF6384",
        "#36A2EB",
        "#FFCE56"
      ],
      hoverBackgroundColor: [
        "#FF6384",
        "#36A2EB",
        "#FFCE56"
      ]
    }
  ]
};

$scope.myOptions =  {
  // Chart.js options go here
  // e.g. Pie Chart Options http://www.chartjs.org/docs/#doughnut-pie-chart-chart-options
};

$scope.myPlugins = [{
  // Chart.js inline plugins go here
  // e.g. http://www.chartjs.org/docs/latest/developers/plugins.html#using-plugins
}];

$scope.onChartClick = function (event) {
  console.log(event);
};

For more examples please view the demo folder.

Using the tc-chartjs directive

When using the tc-chartjs directive you will need to add an additional attribute to say which type of chart should be created.

Just attach a chart-type="" attribute to the canvas element.

<canvas
  tc-chartjs
  chart-type="doughnut"
  chart-data="myData"
  chart-options="myOptions"
></canvas>

Available Types:

  • line
  • bar
  • horizontalbar
  • radar
  • polararea
  • pie
  • doughnut
  • bubble

Passing another value to chart-type than the above will try to create a chart of that type, which is useful if you have extended Chart.js with custom chart types, e.g. through plugins.

Developing

This library is built using gulp so ensure you have it installed.

To build the dist files run the following:

npm run build

To run the tests:

npm test

To watch files and rebuild dist when changes are made:

npm start

Contributing

  • Open a Pull Request (PR)
  • Make sure your PR is on a new branch you created from the latest version of master branch
  • Please do not open a PR from your master branch
  • Open a PR even if your code is incomplete to start a discussion and to collect feedback
  • Please make sure all unit tests pass, and add new tests for any added features.

License

tc-angular-chartjs is dual licensed with the Apache-2.0 or MIT license.

See LICENSE-APACHE-2.0 and LICENSE-MIT for more details.

Alternatives

devextreme - HTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
335K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
agc
angular-google-chartsA wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-echarts - An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
41K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
ah
angular-highcharts - Highcharts directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
ng2-charts - Beautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
187K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-charts - Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 71 Alternatives

