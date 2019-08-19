a vue component about toy bricks of skeleton screen loading
$ npm i tb-skeleton -s
import Vue from 'vue'
import skeleton from 'tb-skeleton'
import 'tb-skeleton/dist/skeleton.css'
Vue.use(skeleton)
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tb-skeleton@0.3.4/dist/tb-skeleton.min.js"></script>
<link ref="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tb-skeleton@0.3.3/dist/skeleton.css"></script>
<template>
<div width="20%">
<tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="1" :theme="opacity" :shape="circle" bg-color="#dcdbdc"></tb-skeleton>
</div>
</template>
<script>
</script>
use skeleton component, you can set common props
<template>
<div>
<skeleton :theme="opacity" :shape="radius" :bg-color="#dcdbdc">
<tb-skeleton width="30%" :aspect-ratio="1" :shape="circle" bg-color="#eee"></tb-skeleton>
<tb-skeleton width="30%" :aspect-ratio=".3"></tb-skeleton>
<tb-skeleton width="30%" :aspect-ratio=".3"></tb-skeleton>
</skeleton>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import {TbSkeleton,Skeleton} from 'tb-skeleton'
export default {
components: {
TbSkeleton,
Skeleton
}
}
</script>
about grid layout,please see simple-grid
<template>
<skeleton theme="opacity" style="width:200px" shape="radius" bg-color="#dcdbdc">
<row>
<col :span="8">
<tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="1" shape="circle">
</tb-skeleton>
</col>
<col :span="16">
<row>
<col :span="12" style="padding-left: 10px;margin-top: 5px">
<tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="0.2"></tb-skeleton>
</col>
<col :span="24" style="padding-left: 10px;margin-top: 10px">
<tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="0.1"></tb-skeleton>
</col>
<col :span="24" style="padding-left: 10px;margin-top: 10px">
<tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="0.1"></tb-skeleton>
</col>
</row>
</col>
</row>
</skeleton>
</template>
<script>
import {Col,Row} from 'simple-grid'
import {TbSkeleton,Skeleton} from 'tb-skeleton'
export default {
components: {
tb-skeleton,
skeleton,
Col,
Row
}
}
</script>
|param
|description
|type
|default
|theme
opacity,
gradient,
flex-outer,
flex-inner,
normal
|String
|normal
|shape
|tb-skeleton shape,
circle、
rect、
radius
|String
|bgColor
|tb-skeleton background-color
|String
|duration
|tb-skeleton animation duration
|String,Number
|param
|description
|type
|default
|theme
|the same as skeleton theme
|String
|normal
|shape
|the same as skeleton shape
|String
|rect
|bgColor
|the same as skeleton bgColor
|String
|aspectRatio
|ratio about width,height
|Number
|height
|the tb-skeleton height
|Number,String
|width
|the tb-skeleton width
|Number,String
|100%
|duration
|the tb-skeleton animation duration
|String,Number