openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

tb-skeleton

by zhoulin
0.3.6 (see all)

a vue component about toy bricks of skeleton screen loading

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

624

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Loading Skeleton

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tb-skeleton

a vue component about toy bricks of skeleton screen loading

install

$ npm i tb-skeleton -s

use npm

  import Vue from 'vue'
  import skeleton from 'tb-skeleton'
  import  'tb-skeleton/dist/skeleton.css'
  Vue.use(skeleton)

use cdn

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tb-skeleton@0.3.4/dist/tb-skeleton.min.js"></script>
<link ref="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tb-skeleton@0.3.3/dist/skeleton.css"></script>

live example

simple demo, page demo

start

<template>
  <div width="20%">
    <tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="1" :theme="opacity" :shape="circle" bg-color="#dcdbdc"></tb-skeleton>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
</script>

use skeleton

use skeleton component, you can set common props

<template>
  <div>
    <skeleton :theme="opacity" :shape="radius" :bg-color="#dcdbdc">
     <tb-skeleton  width="30%" :aspect-ratio="1"  :shape="circle" bg-color="#eee"></tb-skeleton>
     <tb-skeleton  width="30%" :aspect-ratio=".3"></tb-skeleton>
     <tb-skeleton  width="30%" :aspect-ratio=".3"></tb-skeleton>
   </skeleton>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
  import {TbSkeleton,Skeleton} from 'tb-skeleton'
  export default {
    components: {
      TbSkeleton,
      Skeleton
    }
  }
</script>

use grid layout

about grid layout,please see simple-grid

<template>
<skeleton theme="opacity" style="width:200px" shape="radius" bg-color="#dcdbdc">
    <row>
      <col :span="8">
        <tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="1" shape="circle">
        </tb-skeleton>
      </col>
      <col :span="16">
        <row>
          <col :span="12" style="padding-left: 10px;margin-top: 5px">
            <tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="0.2"></tb-skeleton>
          </col>
          <col :span="24" style="padding-left: 10px;margin-top: 10px">
            <tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="0.1"></tb-skeleton>
          </col>
          <col :span="24" style="padding-left: 10px;margin-top: 10px">
            <tb-skeleton :aspect-ratio="0.1"></tb-skeleton>
          </col>
        </row>
      </col>
    </row>
  </skeleton>
</template>
<script>
  import {Col,Row} from 'simple-grid'
  import {TbSkeleton,Skeleton} from 'tb-skeleton'
  export default {
    components: {
      tb-skeleton,
      skeleton,
      Col,
      Row
    }
  }
</script>

skeleton Component

props

paramdescriptiontypedefault
themeopacity,gradient,flex-outer,flex-inner, normalStringnormal
shapetb-skeleton shape, circlerectradiusString
bgColortb-skeleton background-colorString
durationtb-skeleton animation durationString,Number

tb-skeleton Component

props

paramdescriptiontypedefault
themethe same as skeleton themeStringnormal
shapethe same as skeleton shapeStringrect
bgColorthe same as skeleton bgColorString
aspectRatioratio about width,heightNumber
heightthe tb-skeleton heightNumber,String
widththe tb-skeleton widthNumber,String100%
durationthe tb-skeleton animation durationString,Number

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vs
vue-skeletorVue3 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
749
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vs
v-skeletorVue 2 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
253
slv
skeleton-loader-vueA simple and easily customizable skeleton loader plugin for you Vue application.
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
3K
vcl
vue-content-loadingVue component to easily build (or use presets) SVG loading cards Facebook like.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8K
vcp
vue-content-placeholdersComposable components for rendering fake (progressive) content like facebook in vue
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vls
vue-loading-skeletonMake beautiful loading skeleton that automatically adapt your vue app.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5K
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial