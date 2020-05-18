openbase logo
tb-icons

by teambition
0.2.148 (see all)

A classified icons set that consists of a part of Material Design icons and some original icons by TB-UI team. Available in Icon Fonts and SVG Symbols.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

44

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TB Icons

A classified icons set that consists of a part of Material Design icons and some original icons by TB-UI team. Available in Icon Fonts and SVG Symbols.

You can check out all Iconfonts or all SVG symbols

Updates

Now the package has updated to version 0.2.0, if you are looking for the old version, checkout v1 branch or open gh-pages/v1.

Installation

npm install tb-icons

Import

  • Webpack

    Make sure install url-loader, file-loader to resolve iconfonts files or svg files, and install target *-loader to import icon stylesheets, like stylus-loader, less-loader, etc.

  • LESS

    @import (css) "path/to/tb-icons/lib/tb-icons.css";

  • Stylus

    @import 'path/to/tb-icons/lib/tb-icons.styl'

  • Gulp

    Move the fonts with Gulp

    gulp.task('move-fonts', function () {
  gulp.src('node_modules/tb-icons/lib/fonts/**/*')
    .pipe(gulp.dest('path/to/fonts/'))
})

Usage

  • Class Name

    Ensure you've import relative stylesheets, and use it within existed icons

    <span class="icon icon-{Icon Name}"></span>

  • SVG Symbols

    Inline combined SVG reference into body, then drop a <use> element snippet

    <svg role="img">
  <use xlink:href="#{Icon Name}></use>
</svg>

    Or directly link the external svg-symbols file:

    <svg role="img">
  <use xlink:href="{Url}/svg-symbols.svg#{Icon Name}"></use>
</svg>

Development

New version of TB-Icons required a valid Sketch file to generate all resources, please make sure you have rights to create more assets, or you can ask designers to distribute that.

All build process can be found in gulpfile.babel.js and local development is required for webpack.

Tips

Please note the path to the sketchtool. Usually the binary is distributed with the Sketch package. So you need to add following line to your shell rc file (like .bashrc, .zshrc, etc.) or execute it manually before run this project.

export PATH="/Applications/Sketch.app/Contents/Resources/sketchtool/bin/:$PATH"

License

MIT

