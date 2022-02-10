TaxJar Sales Tax API for Node

Official Node client for Sales Tax API v2. For the API documentation, please visit https://developers.taxjar.com/api/reference/.

Requirements

Installation

Authentication

Usage

Sandbox Environment

Error Handling

Testing

Requirements

Node.js v4.0 and later.

Installation

npm install taxjar

Authentication

const Taxjar = require ( 'taxjar' ); import Taxjar from 'taxjar' ; const client = new Taxjar({ apiKey : process.env.TAXJAR_API_KEY });

Warning: Never expose your API token in client-side JavaScript. This is insecure and could put your TaxJar account at risk.

You're now ready to use TaxJar! Check out our quickstart guide to get up and running quickly.

Usage

categories - List all tax categories

taxForOrder - Calculate sales tax for an order

listOrders - List order transactions

showOrder - Show order transaction

createOrder - Create order transaction

updateOrder - Update order transaction

deleteOrder - Delete order transaction

listRefunds - List refund transactions

showRefund - Show refund transaction

createRefund - Create refund transaction

updateRefund - Update refund transaction

deleteRefund - Delete refund transaction

listCustomers - List customers

showCustomer - Show customer

createCustomer - Create customer

updateCustomer - Update customer

deleteCustomer - Delete customer

ratesForLocation - List tax rates for a location (by zip/postal code)

nexusRegions - List nexus regions

validateAddress - Validate an address

validate - Validate a VAT number

summaryRates - Summarize tax rates for all regions

List all tax categories (API docs)

The TaxJar API provides product-level tax rules for a subset of product categories. These categories are to be used for products that are either exempt from sales tax in some jurisdictions or are taxed at reduced rates. You need not pass in a product tax code for sales tax calculations on product that is fully taxable. Simply leave that parameter out.

client.categories().then( res => { res.categories; });

Calculate sales tax for an order (API docs)

Shows the sales tax that should be collected for a given order.

client.taxForOrder({ from_country : 'US' , from_zip : '07001' , from_state : 'NJ' , from_city : 'Avenel' , from_street : '305 W Village Dr' , to_country : 'US' , to_zip : '07446' , to_state : 'NJ' , to_city : 'Ramsey' , to_street : '63 W Main St' , amount : 16.50 , shipping : 1.5 , line_items : [ { id : '1' , quantity : 1 , product_tax_code : '31000' , unit_price : 15.0 , discount : 0 } ] }).then( res => { res.tax; res.tax.amount_to_collect; });

List order transactions (API docs)

Lists existing order transactions created through the API.

client.listOrders({ from_transaction_date : '2015/05/01' , to_transaction_date : '2015/05/31' }).then( res => { res.orders; });

Show order transaction (API docs)

Shows an existing order transaction created through the API.

client.showOrder( '123' ).then( res => { res.order; });

Create order transaction (API docs)

Creates a new order transaction.

client.createOrder({ transaction_id : '123' , transaction_date : '2015/05/14' , from_country : 'US' , from_zip : '92093' , from_state : 'CA' , from_city : 'La Jolla' , from_street : '9500 Gilman Drive' , to_country : 'US' , to_zip : '90002' , to_state : 'CA' , to_city : 'Los Angeles' , to_street : '123 Palm Grove Ln' , amount : 17.45 , shipping : 1.5 , sales_tax : 0.95 , line_items : [ { id : '1' , quantity : 1 , product_identifier : '12-34243-9' , description : 'Fuzzy Widget' , unit_price : 15.0 , discount : 0 , sales_tax : 0.95 } ] }).then( res => { res.order; });

Updates an existing order transaction created through the API.

client.updateOrder({ transaction_id : '123' , amount : 17.45 , shipping : 1.5 , line_items : [ { quantity : 1 , product_identifier : '12-34243-0' , description : 'Heavy Widget' , unit_price : 15.0 , discount : 0.0 , sales_tax : 0.95 } ] }).then( res => { res.order; });

Delete order transaction (API docs)

Deletes an existing order transaction created through the API.

client.deleteOrder( '123' ).then( res => { res.order; });

List refund transactions (API docs)

Lists existing refund transactions created through the API.

client.listRefunds({ from_transaction_date : '2015/05/01' , to_transaction_date : '2015/05/31' }).then( res => { res.refunds; });

Show refund transaction (API docs)

Shows an existing refund transaction created through the API.

client.showRefund( '123-refund' ).then( res => { res.refund; });

Create refund transaction (API docs)

Creates a new refund transaction.

client.createRefund({ transaction_id : '123-refund' , transaction_reference_id : '123' , transaction_date : '2015/05/14' , from_country : 'US' , from_zip : '92093' , from_state : 'CA' , from_city : 'La Jolla' , from_street : '9500 Gilman Drive' , to_country : 'US' , to_zip : '90002' , to_state : 'CA' , to_city : 'Los Angeles' , to_street : '123 Palm Grove Ln' , amount : -17.45 , shipping : -1.5 , sales_tax : -0.95 , line_items : [ { id : '1' , quantity : 1 , product_identifier : '12-34243-9' , description : 'Fuzzy Widget' , unit_price : -15.0 , discount : -0 , sales_tax : -0.95 } ] }).then( res => { res.refund; });

Updates an existing refund transaction created through the API.

client.updateRefund({ transaction_id : '123-refund' , transaction_reference_id : '123' , amount : -17.95 , shipping : -2.0 , line_items : [ { id : '1' , quantity : 1 , product_identifier : '12-34243-0' , description : 'Heavy Widget' , unit_price : -15.0 , discount : -0 , sales_tax : -0.95 } ] }).then( res => { res.refund; });

Delete refund transaction (API docs)

Deletes an existing refund transaction created through the API.

client.deleteRefund( '123-refund' ).then( res => { res.refund; });

Lists existing customers created through the API.

client.listCustomers().then( res => { res.customers; });

Shows an existing customer created through the API.

client.showCustomer( '123' ).then( res => { res.customer; });

Creates a new customer.

client.createCustomer({ customer_id : '123' , exemption_type : 'wholesale' , name : 'Dunder Mifflin Paper Company' , exempt_regions : [ { country : 'US' , state : 'FL' }, { country : 'US' , state : 'PA' } ], country : 'US' , state : 'PA' , zip : '18504' , city : 'Scranton' , street : '1725 Slough Avenue' }).then( res => { res.customer; });

Updates an existing customer created through the API.

client.updateCustomer({ customer_id : '123' , exemption_type : 'wholesale' , name : 'Sterling Cooper' , exempt_regions : [ { country : 'US' , state : 'NY' } ], country : 'US' , state : 'NY' , zip : '10010' , city : 'New York' , street : '405 Madison Ave' }).then( res => { res.customer; });

Deletes an existing customer created through the API.

client.deleteCustomer( '123' ).then( res => { res.customer; });

List tax rates for a location (by zip/postal code) (API docs)

Shows the sales tax rates for a given location. Please note this method only returns the full combined rate for a given location. It does not support nexus determination, sourcing based on a ship from and ship to address, shipping taxability, product exemptions, customer exemptions, or sales tax holidays. We recommend using taxForOrder to accurately calculate sales tax for an order.

client.ratesForLocation( '90002' ).then( res => { res.rate; });

List nexus regions (API docs)

Lists existing nexus locations for a TaxJar account.

client.nexusRegions().then( res => { res.regions; });

Validates a customer address and returns back a collection of address matches. Address validation requires a TaxJar Plus subscription.

client.validateAddress({ country : 'US' , state : 'AZ' , zip : '85297' , city : 'Gilbert' , street : '3301 South Greenfield Rd' }).then( res => { res.addresses; });

Validates an existing VAT identification number against VIES.

client.validate({ vat : 'FR40303265045' }).then( res => { res.validation; });

Summarize tax rates for all regions (API docs)

Retrieve minimum and average sales tax rates by region as a backup. This method is useful for periodically pulling down rates to use if the TaxJar API is unavailable. However, it does not support nexus determination, sourcing based on a ship from and ship to address, shipping taxability, product exemptions, customer exemptions, or sales tax holidays. We recommend using taxForOrder to accurately calculate sales tax for an order.

client.summaryRates().then( res => { res.summary_rates; });

Sandbox Environment

You can easily configure the client to use the TaxJar Sandbox:

const Taxjar = require ( 'taxjar' ); import Taxjar from 'taxjar' ; const client = new Taxjar({ apiKey : process.env.TAXJAR_SANDBOX_API_KEY, apiUrl : Taxjar.SANDBOX_API_URL });

For testing specific error response codes, pass the custom X-TJ-Expected-Response header:

client.setApiConfig( 'headers' , { 'X-TJ-Expected-Response' : '422' });

Error Handling

client.taxForOrder({ from_country : 'US' , from_zip : '07001' , from_state : 'NJ' , from_city : 'Avenel' , from_street : '305 W Village Dr' , to_country : 'US' , to_zip : '07446' , to_state : 'NJ' , to_city : 'Ramsey' , to_street : '63 W Main St' , amount : 16.50 , shipping : 1.5 , line_items : [ { id : '1' , quantity : 1 , product_tax_code : '31000' , unit_price : 15.0 , discount : 0 , sales_tax : 0.95 } ] }).then( res => { res.tax; res.tax.amount_to_collect; }).catch( err => { err.detail; err.status; });

In TypeScript, you may want to first check the error's type before handling:

client.taxForOrder( ) .catch( err => { if (err instanceof Taxjar.Error) { err.detail; err.status; } else { } });

Testing

npm test

To validate API methods in the TaxJar sandbox environment, pass the following environment variables: