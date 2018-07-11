openbase logo
taxi-rank

by Forbes Lindesay
2.1.0 (see all)

A JSDom based Selenium Webdriver API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

351

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

taxi-rank

A super fast JSDom based Selenium Webdriver API. Write end to end tests once and run them against this super fast, headless browser built on node.js, then once those tests pass you can run them against real browsers in the cloud!

Installation

npm install taxi-rank -g

Usage

In a separate terminal, run taxi-rank, then you can use cabbie (or your webdriver client of choice), to connect to this super-fast virtual driver:

import assert from 'assert';
import cabbie from 'cabbie-sync';

// connect to taxi-rank, adding {debug: true} makes cabbie log each method call.
const driver = cabbie('taxirank', {debug: true});

try {
  // navigate to a url in the currently active window
  driver.browser.activeWindow.navigateTo('http://example.com');

  // get an element, and check that its text equals some expected value
  assert.equal(
    driver.browser.activeWindow.getElement('h1').getText(),
    'Example Domain',
  );
} finally {
  // whether tests pass or fail, dispose of the driver
  driver.dispose();
}

You can find full API docs for cabbie at https://cabbiejs.org/api/ but you can use any webdriver client by simply telling it to conenct to http://localhost:9516

License

MIT

