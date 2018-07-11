A super fast JSDom based Selenium Webdriver API. Write end to end tests once and run them against this super fast, headless browser built on node.js, then once those tests pass you can run them against real browsers in the cloud!

Installation

npm install taxi-rank -g

Usage

In a separate terminal, run taxi-rank , then you can use cabbie (or your webdriver client of choice), to connect to this super-fast virtual driver:

import assert from 'assert' ; import cabbie from 'cabbie-sync' ; const driver = cabbie( 'taxirank' , { debug : true }); try { driver.browser.activeWindow.navigateTo( 'http://example.com' ); assert.equal( driver.browser.activeWindow.getElement( 'h1' ).getText(), 'Example Domain' , ); } finally { driver.dispose(); }

You can find full API docs for cabbie at https://cabbiejs.org/api/ but you can use any webdriver client by simply telling it to conenct to http://localhost:9516

License

MIT