Current Releases

Component Description Version Lin Win Mac cli.rs create, develop and build apps ✅ ✅ ✅ cli.js Node.js CLI wrapper for cli.rs ✅ ✅ ✅ api.js JS API for interaction with Rust backend ✅ ✅ ✅ create-tauri-app Get started with your first Tauri app ✅ ✅ ✅ vue-cli-plugin-tauri Vue CLI plugin for Tauri ✅ ✅ ✅ core runtime core ✅ ✅ ✅ bundler manufacture the final binaries ✅ ✅ ✅

Introduction

Tauri is a framework for building tiny, blazing fast binaries for all major desktop platforms. Developers can integrate any front-end framework that compiles to HTML, JS and CSS for building their user interface. The backend of the application is a rust-sourced binary with an API that the front-end can interact with.

The user interface in Tauri apps currently leverages tao as a window handling library on macOS and Windows, and gtk on Linux via the Tauri-team incubated and maintained WRY, which creates a unified interface to the system webview (and other goodies like Menu and Taskbar), leveraging WebKit on macOS, WebView2 on Windows and WebKitGTK on Linux.

To learn more about the details of how all of these pieces fit together, please consult this ARCHITECTURE.md document.

Get Started

If you are interested in making a tauri-app, please visit the documentation website. This README is directed towards those who are interested in contributing to the core library. But if you just want a quick overview about where tauri is at in its development, here's a quick burndown:

Platforms

App Bundles

Security Features

localhost-free (🔥)

localhost-free (🔥) custom protocol for secure mode

custom protocol for secure mode Dynamic ahead of Time Compilation (dAoT) with functional tree-shaking

Dynamic ahead of Time Compilation (dAoT) with functional tree-shaking functional Address Space Layout Randomization

functional Address Space Layout Randomization OTP salting of function names and messages at runtime

OTP salting of function names and messages at runtime CSP Injection

Utilities

GH Action for creating binaries for all platforms

GH Action for creating binaries for all platforms VS Code Extension

VS Code Extension Tauri Core Plugins

Tauri Core Plugins Update core dependencies automatically from the command line

Update core dependencies automatically from the command line Rust-based CLI

Comparison between Tauri and Electron

Detail Tauri Electron Installer Size Linux 3.1 MB 52.1 MB Memory Consumption Linux 180 MB 462 MB Launch Time Linux 0.39s 0.80s Interface Service Provider WRY Chromium Backend Binding Rust Node.js (ECMAScript) Underlying Engine Rust V8 (C/C++) FLOSS Yes No Multithreading Yes Yes Bytecode Delivery Yes No Multiple Windows Yes Yes Auto Updater Yes Yes1 Custom App Icon Yes Yes Windows Binary Yes Yes MacOS Binary Yes Yes Linux Binary Yes Yes iOS Binary Soon No Android Binary Soon No Desktop Tray Yes Yes Sidecar Binaries Yes No

Notes

Electron has no native auto updater on Linux, but is offered by electron-packager

Development

Tauri is a system composed of a number of moving pieces:

Infrastructure

Git for code management

GitHub for project management

GitHub actions for CI and CD

Discord for discussions

Netlify-hosted documentation website

DigitalOcean meilisearch instance

Major Runtimes

Node.js for running the CLI (deno and pure rust are on the roadmap)

Cargo for testing, running the dev service, building binaries and as the runtime harness for the webview

Major Languages

Rust for the CLI

EcmaScript bindings to the Rust API, written in typescript

Rust for bindings, rust side of the API, harnesses

Rust plugins to Tauri backend

Operating systems

Tauri core can be developed on Mac, Linux and Windows, but you are encouraged to use the latest possible operating systems and build tools for your OS.

Contributing

Before you start working on something, it's best to check if there is an existing issue first. It's also is a good idea to stop by the Discord server and confirm with the team if it makes sense or if someone is already working on it.

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Thank you to everyone contributing to Tauri!

Documentation

Documentation in a polyglot system is a tricky proposition. To this end, we prefer to use inline documentation of Rust code and at JSDoc in typescript / javascript code. We autocollect these and publish them using Docusaurus v2 and netlify. Here is the hosting repository for the documentation site: https://github.com/tauri-apps/tauri-docs

Testing & Linting

Test all the things! We have a number of test suites, but are always looking to improve our coverage:

Rust ( cargo test ) => sourced via inline #[cfg(test)] declarations

) => sourced via inline declarations TS ( jest ) => via spec files

) => via spec files Smoke Tests (run on merges to latest)

eslint, clippy

We recommend you read this article to understand better how we run our pipelines: https://www.jacobbolda.com/setting-up-ci-and-cd-for-tauri/

Organization

Tauri aims to be a sustainable collective based on principles that guide sustainable free and open software communities. To this end it has become a Programme within the Commons Conservancy, and you can contribute financially via Open Collective.

Semver

tauri is following Semantic Versioning 2.0.

Licenses

Code: (c) 2015 - 2021 - The Tauri Programme within The Commons Conservancy.

MIT or MIT/Apache 2.0 where applicable.

Logo: CC-BY-NC-ND