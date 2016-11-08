tassign

This is a simple wrapper for fixed-arity, subset-typed, non-mutating Object.assign .

This came about when writing Redux reducers in TypeScript. Since reducers must not mutate the passed in state, a common pattern is to 'set' store properties using Object.assign() :

interface IMyState { foo: Number ; } function myReducer ( state: IMyState, action: Action ) { switch (action.type) { case SET_FOO_ACTION: return Object .assign({}, state, { foo: 3 }); } return state; }

This works well enough. Object.assign to an empty object produces a new object with the new value of foo . However I wasn't happy with it from a type-enforcement perspective.

The reason is that for a reducer use case, I would like to enforce that the reducer can only set known properties of IMyState .

Using the regular, intersection-based Object.assign typings, this is perfectly legal:

interface IMyState { foo: Number ; } function myReducer ( state: IMyState, action: Action ) { switch (action.type) { case SET_FOO_ACTION: return Object .assign({}, state, { foo: 3 , bar: 'wat' }); } return state; }

Formally, Object.assign(t:T, u:U) returns a type which is the intersection of T & U , meaning that properties can be added onto the assignee. This is reasonable in the general case for Object.assign , but it's not what I want in a reducer.

In a reducer, I want assign(t:T, u:U) to enforce a subset rule: the return value should be an instance of T , and only subsets of T are legal values for U . In short I want to make sure you can only assign members of T to the object returned by the reducer.

So, here's a utility that handles the typings the way I want in a reducer: