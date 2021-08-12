tasklist

Wrapper for the Windows tasklist command. Returns a list of apps and services with their Process ID (PID) for all tasks running on either a local or a remote computer.

Cleans up and normalizes the data.

Install

npm install tasklist

Usage

import {tasklist} from 'tasklist' ; console .log( await tasklist());

API

See the tasklist docs for more.

Returns a Promise<object[]> that contains the normalized results of the command output.

Examples for options below will use this interface, but you can check tasklist.stream below for usage of the stream interface.

Returns a stream.Readable that returns the resulting lines, normalized, one-by-one.

Options are the same as the Promise interface.

import {tasklistStream} from 'tasklist' ; tasklistStream({ verbose : true }).pipe(process.stdout);

options

Type: object

Warning

The system , username , password options must be specified together.

, , options must be specified together. The modules and services options can't be specified if verbose is set to true .

and options can't be specified if verbose is set to . The modules and services options can't be specified at the same time.

and options can't be specified at the same time. When system , username , password options are specified, the filter option can't have windowtitle and status as the parameter.

verbose

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Return verbose results.

Without the verbose and apps option, tasklist returns tasks with the following properties:

imageName (Type: string )

(Type: ) pid (Type: number )

(Type: ) sessionName (Type: string )

(Type: ) sessionNumber (Type: number )

(Type: ) memUsage in bytes (Type: number )

With the verbose option set to true but the apps option still set to false , it additionally returns the following properties:

status (Type: string ): One of Running , Suspended , Not Responding , or Unknown

(Type: ): One of , , , or username (Type: string )

(Type: ) cpuTime in seconds (Type: number )

in seconds (Type: ) windowTitle (Type: string )

Note: It's not guaranteed that the username and windowTitle properties are returned with proper values. If they are not available, 'N/A' may be returned on English systems. In contrast, 'Nicht zutreffend' may be returned on German systems, for example.

Verbose example:

import {tasklist} from 'tasklist' ; console .log( await tasklist({ verbose : true }));

Warning: Using the verbose option may have a considerable performance impact (See: #6).

system

Type: string

Name or IP address of a remote computer (don't use backslashes). The default is the local computer.

username

Type: string \ Example: 'SINDRESORHU3930\\sindre'

User specified by User or Domain\User . The default is the permissions of the current logged on user on the computer issuing the command.

password

Type: string

Password of the user account for the specified username .

filter

Type: string[]

Specify the types of processes to include or exclude. More info.

apps

Type: boolean

Displays store apps. Without the verbose option, the command returns the following data:

imageName (Type: string )

(Type: ) pid (Type: number )

(Type: ) memUsage in bytes (Type: number )

in bytes (Type: ) packageName (Type: string )

import {tasklist} from 'tasklist' ; console .log( await tasklist({ apps : true }));

With the verbose option set to true , the command additionally returns the following data:

sessionName (Type: string )

(Type: ) sessionNumber (Type: number )

(Type: ) status (Type: string ): One of Running , Suspended , Not Responding , or Unknown

(Type: ): One of , , , or username (Type: string )

(Type: ) cpuTime in seconds (Type: number )

in seconds (Type: ) windowTitle (Type: string )

Note: It's not guaranteed that the username and windowTitle properties are returned with proper values. If they are not available, 'N/A' may be returned on English systems. In contrast, 'Nicht zutreffend' may be returned on German systems, for example.

Verbose example:

import {tasklist} from 'tasklist' ; console .log( await tasklist({ apps : true , verbose : true }));

modules

Type: string

List all tasks using the given DLL module name. If an empty string is given, it will list all tasks with the used DLL modules.

Note: You can't use the verbose option with this option set.

import {tasklist} from 'tasklist' ; console .log( await tasklist({ modules : 'wmiutils.dll' }));

services

Type: boolean

Displays services hosted in each process. Note: You can't use the verbose option with this option set.

import {tasklist} from 'tasklist' ; console .log( await tasklist({ services : true }));

