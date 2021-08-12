Wrapper for the Windows
tasklistcommand. Returns a list of apps and services with their Process ID (PID) for all tasks running on either a local or a remote computer.
Cleans up and normalizes the data.
$ npm install tasklist
import {tasklist} from 'tasklist';
console.log(await tasklist());
/*
[
{
imageName: 'taskhostex.exe',
pid: 1820,
sessionName: 'Console',
sessionNumber: 1,
memUsage: 4415488
},
…
]
*/
See the
tasklist docs for more.
Returns a
Promise<object[]> that contains the normalized results of the command output.
Examples for
options below will use this interface, but you can check
tasklist.stream below for usage of the stream interface.
Returns a
stream.Readable that returns the resulting lines, normalized, one-by-one.
Options are the same as the Promise interface.
import {tasklistStream} from 'tasklist';
tasklistStream({verbose: true}).pipe(process.stdout);
/*
{
imageName: 'taskhostex.exe',
pid: 1820,
sessionName: 'Console',
sessionNumber: 1,
memUsage: 4415488,
status: 'Running',
username: 'SINDRESORHU3930\\sindre'
cpuTime: 0,
windowTitle: 'Task Host Window'
}
…
*/
Type:
object
Warning
system,
username,
password options must be specified together.
modules and
services options can't be specified if verbose is set to
true.
modules and
services options can't be specified at the same time.
system,
username,
password options are specified, the filter option can't have
windowtitle and
status as the parameter.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Return verbose results.
Without the
verbose and
apps option,
tasklist returns tasks with the following properties:
imageName (Type:
string)
pid (Type:
number)
sessionName (Type:
string)
sessionNumber (Type:
number)
memUsage in bytes (Type:
number)
With the
verbose option set to
true but the
apps option still set to
false, it additionally returns the following properties:
status (Type:
string): One of
Running,
Suspended,
Not Responding, or
Unknown
username (Type:
string)
cpuTime in seconds (Type:
number)
windowTitle (Type:
string)
Note: It's not guaranteed that the
username and
windowTitle properties are returned with proper values. If they are not available,
'N/A' may be returned on English systems. In contrast,
'Nicht zutreffend' may be returned on German systems, for example.
Verbose example:
import {tasklist} from 'tasklist';
console.log(await tasklist({verbose: true}));
/*
[
{
imageName: 'taskhostex.exe',
pid: 1820,
sessionName: 'Console',
sessionNumber: 1,
memUsage: 4415488,
status: 'Running',
username: 'SINDRESORHU3930\\sindre'
cpuTime: 0,
windowTitle: 'Task Host Window'
},
…
]
*/
Warning: Using the
verbose option may have a considerable performance impact (See: #6).
Type:
string
Name or IP address of a remote computer (don't use backslashes). The default is the local computer.
Type:
string\
Example:
'SINDRESORHU3930\\sindre'
User specified by
User or
Domain\User. The default is the permissions of the current logged on user on the computer issuing the command.
Type:
string
Password of the user account for the specified
username.
Type:
string[]
Specify the types of processes to include or exclude. More info.
Type:
boolean
Displays store apps.
Without the
verbose option, the command returns the following data:
imageName (Type:
string)
pid (Type:
number)
memUsage in bytes (Type:
number)
packageName (Type:
string)
import {tasklist} from 'tasklist';
console.log(await tasklist({apps: true}));
/*
[
{
imageName: 'SearchUI.exe (CortanaUI)',
pid: 1820,
memUsage: 4415488,
packageName: 'Microsoft.Windows.Cortana'
},
…
]
*/
With the
verbose option set to
true, the command additionally returns the following data:
sessionName (Type:
string)
sessionNumber (Type:
number)
status (Type:
string): One of
Running,
Suspended,
Not Responding, or
Unknown
username (Type:
string)
cpuTime in seconds (Type:
number)
windowTitle (Type:
string)
Note: It's not guaranteed that the
username and
windowTitle properties are returned with proper values. If they are not available,
'N/A' may be returned on English systems. In contrast,
'Nicht zutreffend' may be returned on German systems, for example.
Verbose example:
import {tasklist} from 'tasklist';
console.log(await tasklist({apps: true, verbose: true}));
/*
[
{
imageName: 'SearchUI.exe (CortanaUI)',
pid: 1820,
sessionName: 'Console',
sessionNumber: 1,
memUsage: 4415488,
status: 'Running',
username: 'SINDRESORHU3930\\sindre'
cpuTime: 0,
windowTitle: 'N/A',
packageName: 'Microsoft.Windows.Cortana'
},
…
]
*/
Type:
string
List all tasks using the given DLL module name. If an empty string is given, it will list all tasks with the used DLL modules.
Note: You can't use the
verbose option with this option set.
import {tasklist} from 'tasklist';
console.log(await tasklist({modules: 'wmiutils.dll'}));
/*
[{
imageName: 'chrome.exe',
pid: 1820,
modules: ['wmiutils.dll']
}, …]
*/
Type:
boolean
Displays services hosted in each process.
Note: You can't use the
verbose option with this option set.
import {tasklist} from 'tasklist';
console.log(await tasklist({services: true}));
/*
[{
imageName: 'lsass.exe',
pid: 856,
services: ['KeyIso', 'SamSs', 'VaultSvc']
}, …]
*/
