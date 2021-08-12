Wrapper for the Windows
taskkillcommand. Ends one or more tasks or processes.
$ npm install taskkill
import taskkill from 'taskkill';
await taskkill([4970, 4512]);
See the
taskkill docs for more.
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string | number | string[] | number[]
One or more process IDs or image names, but not mixed.
The
system,
username,
password options are mutually inclusive.
Type:
string
Name or IP address of a remote computer (do not use backslashes). The default is the local computer.
Type:
string
A user specified by
User or
Domain\User.
The default is the permissions of the current logged on user on the computer issuing the command.
Type:
string
Password of the user account for the specified
username.
Type:
string
Types of processes to include or exclude from termination.
See the
taskkill docs for supported filters.
Type:
boolean
Forcefully terminate processes. Ignored for remote processes as all remote processes are forcefully terminated.
Type:
boolean
Terminate all child processes along with the parent process, commonly known as a tree kill.