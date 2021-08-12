openbase logo
taskkill

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0

Wrapper for the Windows `taskkill` command. Ends one or more tasks or processes.

Readme

taskkill

Wrapper for the Windows taskkill command. Ends one or more tasks or processes.

Install

$ npm install taskkill

Usage

import taskkill from 'taskkill';

await taskkill([4970, 4512]);

API

See the taskkill docs for more.

taskkill(input, options?)

Returns a Promise.

input

Type: string | number | string[] | number[]

One or more process IDs or image names, but not mixed.

options

The system, username, password options are mutually inclusive.

system

Type: string

Name or IP address of a remote computer (do not use backslashes). The default is the local computer.

username

Type: string

A user specified by User or Domain\User.

The default is the permissions of the current logged on user on the computer issuing the command.

password

Type: string

Password of the user account for the specified username.

filter

Type: string

Types of processes to include or exclude from termination.

See the taskkill docs for supported filters.

force

Type: boolean

Forcefully terminate processes. Ignored for remote processes as all remote processes are forcefully terminated.

tree

Type: boolean

Terminate all child processes along with the parent process, commonly known as a tree kill.

  • tasklist - Wrapper for the Windows tasklist command
  • fkill - Force kill processes, cross-platform

