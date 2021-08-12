taskkill

Wrapper for the Windows taskkill command. Ends one or more tasks or processes.

Install

npm install taskkill

Usage

import taskkill from 'taskkill' ; await taskkill([ 4970 , 4512 ]);

API

See the taskkill docs for more.

Returns a Promise .

input

Type: string | number | string[] | number[]

One or more process IDs or image names, but not mixed.

options

The system , username , password options are mutually inclusive.

system

Type: string

Name or IP address of a remote computer (do not use backslashes). The default is the local computer.

username

Type: string

A user specified by User or Domain\User .

The default is the permissions of the current logged on user on the computer issuing the command.

password

Type: string

Password of the user account for the specified username .

filter

Type: string

Types of processes to include or exclude from termination.

See the taskkill docs for supported filters.

force

Type: boolean

Forcefully terminate processes. Ignored for remote processes as all remote processes are forcefully terminated.

tree

Type: boolean

Terminate all child processes along with the parent process, commonly known as a tree kill.

