Taskcluster



The task execution framework that supports Mozilla's continuous integration and release processes.

Usage

This repository is used to develop, build, and release the Taskcluster services.

Table of Contents

Team Mentions

Do you need to reach a specific subset of the team? Use the team handles to mention us with GitHub's @mention feature.

Team Name Use To... @taskcluster/Core ping members of the Taskcluster team at Mozilla @taskcluster/services-reviewers ping reviewers for changes to platform services and libraries @taskcluster/frontend-reviewers ping people who can review changes to frontend (and related) code in the services monorepo @taskcluster/security-folks ping people who do security things

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!