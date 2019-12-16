Run async tasks with dependencies

Install

yarn add task-graph-runner

Usage

import taskGraphRunner from 'task-graph-runner' ; let graph = new Map ([ [ "task-a" , [ "task-d" ]], [ "task-b" , [ "task-d" , "task-a" ]], [ "task-c" , [ "task-d" ]], [ "task-d" , []], ]); async function task ( name ) { console .log( `start ${name} ` ); let result = await exec(name); console .log( `end ${name} ` ); return result; } let results = taskGraphRunner({ graph, task });

Tasks will wait for their dependencies to run, but will be run with maximum concurrency:

start task-d end task-d start task-a start task-c end task-a start task-b end task-c end task-b

Resolving cycles

If there are any cycles of dependencies (task-a depends on task-b which depends on task-a), then taskGraphRunner will error unless force: true is passed:

let results = taskGraphRunner({ graph, task, force : true });

Graph cycles are resolved by picking a single item from the graph which has yet to be run that has:

The fewest number of remaining dependencies (to reduce risk of missing dependencies) The highest number of remaining dependents (to increase chance of unblocking dependents)

API

declare function taskGraphRunner < Item , Result >( { graph: Map<Item, Array<Item>>, task: (item: Item ) => Result , force ?: boolean , }): { safe: boolean, values : Map <Item, Result> };

This is a map of items to their dependencies. Items can be any type as long as they are === to one another.

opts.graph = new Map ([ [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ]], [ 2 , [ 4 ]], [ 3 , [ 4 ]], [ 4 , []], ])

This function gets called on every item in the graph. It should return a promise.

opts.task = async function task ( item ) { };

opts.force (default false )

taskGraphRunner will error if it detects a cycle unless opts.force is true in which case it will try to break cycles by choosing a remaining item in the graph.

If it does detect a cycle, it will cause res.safe to be false .

This is a map of the items in the graph to their results from opts.task .

res.values