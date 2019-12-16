Run async tasks with dependencies
yarn add task-graph-runner
import taskGraphRunner from 'task-graph-runner';
let graph = new Map([
["task-a", ["task-d"]], // task-a depends on task-d
["task-b", ["task-d", "task-a"]],
["task-c", ["task-d"]],
["task-d", []],
]);
async function task(name) {
console.log(`start ${name}`);
let result = await exec(name);
console.log(`end ${name}`);
return result;
}
let results = taskGraphRunner({ graph, task });
// { safe: false,
// values: Map { "task-a" => "result-a", "task-b" => "result-b", ... } }
Tasks will wait for their dependencies to run, but will be run with maximum concurrency:
start task-d
end task-d
start task-a
start task-c
end task-a
start task-b
end task-c
end task-b
If there are any cycles of dependencies (task-a depends on task-b which depends
on task-a), then
taskGraphRunner will error unless
force: true is passed:
let results = taskGraphRunner({ graph, task, force: true });
Graph cycles are resolved by picking a single item from the graph which has yet to be run that has:
declare function taskGraphRunner<Item, Result>({
graph: Map<Item, Array<Item>>,
task: (item: Item) => Result,
force?: boolean,
}): { safe: boolean, values: Map<Item, Result> };
opts.graph
This is a map of items to their dependencies. Items can be any type as long as
they are
=== to one another.
opts.graph = new Map([
[1, [2, 3]],
[2, [4]],
[3, [4]],
[4, []],
])
opts.task
This function gets called on every item in the graph. It should return a promise.
opts.task = async function task(item) {
// ...
};
opts.force (default
false)
taskGraphRunner will error if it detects a cycle unless
opts.force is
true in which case it will try to break cycles by choosing a remaining item
in the graph.
If it does detect a cycle, it will cause
res.safe to be
false.
res.values
This is a map of the items in the graph to their results from
opts.task.
res.values
// Map { "task-a" => "result-a", "task-b" => "result-b", ... }
res.safe
If the graph ran without any cycles
res.safe will be
true, otherwise it
will be
false.