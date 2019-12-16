openbase logo
tgr

task-graph-runner

by Jamie Kyle
1.0.3 (see all)

Run async tasks with dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

task-graph-runner

Run async tasks with dependencies

Install

yarn add task-graph-runner

Usage

import taskGraphRunner from 'task-graph-runner';

let graph = new Map([
  ["task-a", ["task-d"]], // task-a depends on task-d
  ["task-b", ["task-d", "task-a"]],
  ["task-c", ["task-d"]],
  ["task-d", []],
]);

async function task(name) {
  console.log(`start ${name}`);
  let result = await exec(name);
  console.log(`end ${name}`);
  return result;
}

let results = taskGraphRunner({ graph, task });
// { safe: false,
//   values: Map { "task-a" => "result-a", "task-b" => "result-b", ... } }

Tasks will wait for their dependencies to run, but will be run with maximum concurrency:

start task-d
end task-d
start task-a
start task-c
end task-a
start task-b
end task-c
end task-b

Resolving cycles

If there are any cycles of dependencies (task-a depends on task-b which depends on task-a), then taskGraphRunner will error unless force: true is passed:

let results = taskGraphRunner({ graph, task, force: true });

Graph cycles are resolved by picking a single item from the graph which has yet to be run that has:

  1. The fewest number of remaining dependencies (to reduce risk of missing dependencies)
  2. The highest number of remaining dependents (to increase chance of unblocking dependents)

API

declare function taskGraphRunner<Item, Result>({
  graph: Map<Item, Array<Item>>,
  task: (item: Item) => Result,
  force?: boolean,
}): { safe: boolean, values: Map<Item, Result> };

opts.graph

This is a map of items to their dependencies. Items can be any type as long as they are === to one another.

opts.graph = new Map([
  [1, [2, 3]],
  [2, [4]],
  [3, [4]],
  [4, []],
])

opts.task

This function gets called on every item in the graph. It should return a promise.

opts.task = async function task(item) {
  // ...
};

opts.force (default false)

taskGraphRunner will error if it detects a cycle unless opts.force is true in which case it will try to break cycles by choosing a remaining item in the graph.

If it does detect a cycle, it will cause res.safe to be false.

res.values

This is a map of the items in the graph to their results from opts.task.

res.values
// Map { "task-a" => "result-a", "task-b" => "result-b", ... }

res.safe

If the graph ran without any cycles res.safe will be true, otherwise it will be false.

