The tool to create artifacts for your assemblies.
Copy only the necessary files and pack them in
tar.gz file.
It works much faster than removing unnecessary files and packing with command-line utility
tar.
For example, 1 minute vs 10 seconds for project with 20 thousand files (80 Mb).
$ npm install --save tartifacts
const writeArtifacts = require('tartifacts');
const artifacts = [
{
name: 'artifact.tar.gz',
patterns: ['sources/**', '!sources/exlib/**'],
tar: true,
gzip: { level: 9 }
},
{
name: 'artifact-dir',
includes: 'sources/**',
excludes: 'sources/exlib/**',
dotFiles: false // exclude dotfiles, override general settings
}
];
writeArtifacts(artifacts, {
root: './path/to/my-project/', // files of artifacts will be searched from root by artifact patterns,
// for example: ./path/to/my-project/sources/**
destDir: './dest/',
dotFiles: true, // include dotfiles
emptyFiles: true, // include empty files
emptyDirs: true // include empty directories
})
.then(() => console.log('Copying and packaging of artifacts completed!'))
.catch(console.error);
or advanced one which is especially useful for
watch mode
const Tartifacts = require('tartifacts').Tartifacts;
const tartifacts = new Tartifacts({
watch: true // files and directories will be added to the destination artifact
// in runtime as soon as they appear on the file system
});
process.on('SIGTERM', () => tartifacts.closeArtifacts());
tartifacts.writeArtifacts({
name: 'artifact.tar.gz',
patterns: ['sources/**']
})
.then(() => {
// will be resolved only after "tartifacts.closeArtifacts()"" call on "SIGTERM" event
// and all artifacts are ready
})
Searchs files of artifact by glob patterns and writes them to artifact in fs.
Constructor which creates an instance of Tartifacts with the methods described below.
Does the same as function
writeArtifacts.
Method which is useful when artifacts are created in
watch mode and should be called in order to resolve
Tartifacts.prototype.writeArtifacts (see the usage above).
Type:
object,
object[]
The info about artifacts or one artifact.
Each artifact object has the following fields:
Type:
string
The artifact name of file or directory.
Type:
string
Default:
precess.cwd()
The path to root directory.
The
patterns,
includes and
excludes will be resolved from
root.
Type:
string
The path to destination directory of artifact.
The
dest and
name will be resolved from
destDir. If
destDir is not specified,
dest and
name will be resolved from
root.
Type:
string,
string[],
object
Default:
[]
The paths to files which need to be included or excluded.
Read more about patterns in glob package.
Type:
string,
string[]
Default:
[]
The paths to files which need to be included.
Type:
string,
string[]
Default:
[]
The paths to files which need to be excluded.
Can be specifed as an object:
{
name: 'artifact',
patterns: {
'./subdir1': ['dir1/**'],
'./subdir2': ['dir2/**']
}
}
This means that all files which match
dir1/** will be added to directory
artifact/subdir1 and all files which match
dir2/** will be added to directory
artifact/subdir2, so, for example, file
./dir1/file.ext will be added to artifact as
./artifact/subdir1/dir1/file.ext and file, for
./dir2/file.ext will be added to artifact as
./artifact/subdir2/dir2/file.ext.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If
true, destination directory will be packed to tarball file.
Otherwise files of artifact will be copied to destination directory.
Type:
boolean,
object
Default:
false
If
true, tarball file will be gzipped.
To change the compression level pass object with
level field.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Follow symlinked files and directories.
Note that this can result in a lot of duplicate references in the presence of cyclic links.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Include dotfiles.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Include empty files.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Include empty directories.
Type:
Function
Default:
null
It allows you to modify files before they are archived/copied.
Transform function has one argument with type
{path: string, relative: string, base: string, cwd: string, history: string[]} and should return the modified chunk or array of chunks.
Note: now support only sync functions
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Tartifacts will work in an observe mode which means that all files and directories will be added to a destination directory or archive as soon as they appear on a file system.
Note: it is recommended to use this mode with the advanced API which is described in the usage above in order to have the ability to stop the tool
Type:
object
Allows you to configure settings for write artifacts.
The options specify general settings for all artifacts:
MIT © Andrew Abramov