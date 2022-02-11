👋 Hey, I'm Amauri, a french dev that build a GDPR friendly cookie manager.
tarteaucitron was initially a simple script for my personal blog (in 2013), a few months later, the Github repository is opened and tarteaucitron is now reliable and recognized.
The european cookie law regulates the management of cookies and you should ask your visitors their consent before exposing them to third party services.
Clearly this script will:
Bonus:
<script src="/tarteaucitron/tarteaucitron.js"></script>
<script>
tarteaucitron.init({
"privacyUrl": "", /* Privacy policy url */
"bodyPosition": "bottom", /* or top to bring it as first element for accessibility */
"hashtag": "#tarteaucitron", /* Open the panel with this hashtag */
"cookieName": "tarteaucitron", /* Cookie name */
"orientation": "middle", /* Banner position (top - bottom - middle - popup) */
"groupServices": false, /* Group services by category */
"showAlertSmall": false, /* Show the small banner on bottom right */
"cookieslist": false, /* Show the cookie list */
"showIcon": true, /* Show cookie icon to manage cookies */
// "iconSrc": "", /* Optionnal: URL or base64 encoded image */
"iconPosition": "BottomRight", /* Position of the icon between BottomRight, BottomLeft, TopRight and TopLeft */
"adblocker": false, /* Show a Warning if an adblocker is detected */
"DenyAllCta" : true, /* Show the deny all button */
"AcceptAllCta" : true, /* Show the accept all button when highPrivacy on */
"highPrivacy": true, /* HIGHLY RECOMMANDED Disable auto consent */
"handleBrowserDNTRequest": false, /* If Do Not Track == 1, disallow all */
"removeCredit": false, /* Remove credit link */
"moreInfoLink": true, /* Show more info link */
"useExternalCss": false, /* If false, the tarteaucitron.css file will be loaded */
//"cookieDomain": ".my-multisite-domaine.fr", /* Shared cookie for subdomain website */
"readmoreLink": "", /* Change the default readmore link pointing to tarteaucitron.io */
"mandatory": true /* Show a message about mandatory cookies */
});
</script>
tarteaucitron.services.mycustomservice = {
"key": "mycustomservice",
"type": "ads|analytic|api|comment|other|social|support|video",
"name": "MyCustomService",
"needConsent": true,
"cookies": ['cookie', 'cookie2'],
"readmoreLink": "/custom_read_more", // If you want to change readmore link
"js": function () {
"use strict";
// When user allow cookie
},
"fallback": function () {
"use strict";
// when use deny cookie
}
};
The following events are available:
(document)
{SERVICE_KEY}_added for each enabled service
(document)
{SERVICE_KEY}_loaded for each enabled service
(document)
{SERVICE_KEY}_allowed for each service when allowed
(document)
{SERVICE_KEY}_disallowed for each service when disallowed
(window)
tac.root_available: the root element with panel has been created, services will be loaded
(window)
tac.open_alert
(window)
tac.close_alert
(window)
tac.open_panel
(window)
tac.close_panel
To change a translation, use
tarteaucitronCustomText variable. It will be merge with the translation shipping with TAC. This variable must be defined before the initialization. For example:
tarteaucitronCustomText = {
'support': {
'title': 'Support client',
},
'close': 'Enregistrer et fermer',
};
tarteaucitron.init(...);
There is a special case for engagement text. By the default, the engagement text is {SERVICE_NAME} is disabled., however you can change it per service. For example:
tarteaucitronCustomText = {
'engage-twitter': 'Follow us on Twitter!'
};
Every month, hundreds of millions of cookies 🍪 are placed after the user's consent or simply refused.
Tarteaucitron has been around for years and is now used by thousands of companies, government sites, web agencies, ... 🦾