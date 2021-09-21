Fast and full-featured Tar for Node.js

The API is designed to mimic the behavior of tar(1) on unix systems. If you are familiar with how tar works, most of this will hopefully be straightforward for you. If not, then hopefully this module can teach you useful unix skills that may come in handy someday :)

Background

A "tar file" or "tarball" is an archive of file system entries (directories, files, links, etc.) The name comes from "tape archive". If you run man tar on almost any Unix command line, you'll learn quite a bit about what it can do, and its history.

Tar has 5 main top-level commands:

c Create an archive

Create an archive r Replace entries within an archive

Replace entries within an archive u Update entries within an archive (ie, replace if they're newer)

Update entries within an archive (ie, replace if they're newer) t List out the contents of an archive

List out the contents of an archive x Extract an archive to disk

The other flags and options modify how this top level function works.

High-Level API

These 5 functions are the high-level API. All of them have a single-character name (for unix nerds familiar with tar(1) ) as well as a long name (for everyone else).

All the high-level functions take the following arguments, all three of which are optional and may be omitted.

options - An optional object specifying various options paths - An array of paths to add or extract callback - Called when the command is completed, if async. (If sync or no file specified, providing a callback throws a TypeError .)

If the command is sync (ie, if options.sync=true ), then the callback is not allowed, since the action will be completed immediately.

If a file argument is specified, and the command is async, then a Promise is returned. In this case, if async, a callback may be provided which is called when the command is completed.

If a file option is not specified, then a stream is returned. For create , this is a readable stream of the generated archive. For list and extract this is a writable stream that an archive should be written into. If a file is not specified, then a callback is not allowed, because you're already getting a stream to work with.

replace and update only work on existing archives, and so require a file argument.

Sync commands without a file argument return a stream that acts on its input immediately in the same tick. For readable streams, this means that all of the data is immediately available by calling stream.read() . For writable streams, it will be acted upon as soon as it is provided, but this can be at any time.

Warnings and Errors

Tar emits warnings and errors for recoverable and unrecoverable situations, respectively. In many cases, a warning only affects a single entry in an archive, or is simply informing you that it's modifying an entry to comply with the settings provided.

Unrecoverable warnings will always raise an error (ie, emit 'error' on streaming actions, throw for non-streaming sync actions, reject the returned Promise for non-streaming async operations, or call a provided callback with an Error as the first argument). Recoverable errors will raise an error only if strict: true is set in the options.

Respond to (recoverable) warnings by listening to the warn event. Handlers receive 3 arguments:

code String. One of the error codes below. This may not match data.code , which preserves the original error code from fs and zlib.

String. One of the error codes below. This may not match , which preserves the original error code from fs and zlib. message String. More details about the error.

String. More details about the error. data Metadata about the error. An Error object for errors raised by fs and zlib. All fields are attached to errors raisd by tar. Typically contains the following fields, as relevant: tarCode The tar error code. code Either the tar error code, or the error code set by the underlying system. file The archive file being read or written. cwd Working directory for creation and extraction operations. entry The entry object (if it could be created) for TAR_ENTRY_INFO , TAR_ENTRY_INVALID , and TAR_ENTRY_ERROR warnings. header The header object (if it could be created, and the entry could not be created) for TAR_ENTRY_INFO and TAR_ENTRY_INVALID warnings. recoverable Boolean. If false , then the warning will emit an error , even in non-strict mode.

Metadata about the error. An object for errors raised by fs and zlib. All fields are attached to errors raisd by tar. Typically contains the following fields, as relevant:

Error Codes

TAR_ENTRY_INFO An informative error indicating that an entry is being modified, but otherwise processed normally. For example, removing / or C:\ from absolute paths if preservePaths is not set.

TAR_ENTRY_INVALID An indication that a given entry is not a valid tar archive entry, and will be skipped. This occurs when: a checksum fails, a linkpath is missing for a link type, or a linkpath is provided for a non-link type. If every entry in a parsed archive raises an TAR_ENTRY_INVALID error, then the archive is presumed to be unrecoverably broken, and TAR_BAD_ARCHIVE will be raised.

TAR_ENTRY_ERROR The entry appears to be a valid tar archive entry, but encountered an error which prevented it from being unpacked. This occurs when: an unrecoverable fs error happens during unpacking, an entry has .. in the path and preservePaths is not set, or an entry is extracting through a symbolic link, when preservePaths is not set.

TAR_ENTRY_UNSUPPORTED An indication that a given entry is a valid archive entry, but of a type that is unsupported, and so will be skipped in archive creation or extracting.

TAR_ABORT When parsing gzipped-encoded archives, the parser will abort the parse process raise a warning for any zlib errors encountered. Aborts are considered unrecoverable for both parsing and unpacking.

TAR_BAD_ARCHIVE The archive file is totally hosed. This can happen for a number of reasons, and always occurs at the end of a parse or extract: An entry body was truncated before seeing the full number of bytes. The archive contained only invalid entries, indicating that it is likely not an archive, or at least, not an archive this library can parse. TAR_BAD_ARCHIVE is considered informative for parse operations, but unrecoverable for extraction. Note that, if encountered at the end of an extraction, tar WILL still have extracted as much it could from the archive, so there may be some garbage files to clean up.



Errors that occur deeper in the system (ie, either the filesystem or zlib) will have their error codes left intact, and a tarCode matching one of the above will be added to the warning metadata or the raised error object.

Errors generated by tar will have one of the above codes set as the error.code field as well, but since errors originating in zlib or fs will have their original codes, it's better to read error.tarCode if you wish to see how tar is handling the issue.

Examples

The API mimics the tar(1) command line functionality, with aliases for more human-readable option and function names. The goal is that if you know how to use tar(1) in Unix, then you know how to use require('tar') in JavaScript.

To replicate tar czf my-tarball.tgz files and folders , you'd do:

tar.c( { gzip : < true|gzip options > , file: 'my-tarball.tgz' }, ['some', 'files', 'and', 'folders'] ).then(_ => { .. tarball has been created .. })

To replicate tar cz files and folders > my-tarball.tgz , you'd do:

tar.c( { gzip : < true|gzip options > }, ['some', 'files', 'and', 'folders'] ).pipe(fs.createWriteStream('my-tarball.tgz'))

To replicate tar xf my-tarball.tgz you'd do:

tar.x( { file : 'my-tarball.tgz' } ).then( _ => { .. tarball has been dumped in cwd .. })

To replicate cat my-tarball.tgz | tar x -C some-dir --strip=1 :

fs.createReadStream( 'my-tarball.tgz' ).pipe( tar.x({ strip : 1 , C : 'some-dir' }) )

To replicate tar tf my-tarball.tgz , do this:

tar.t({ file : 'my-tarball.tgz' , onentry : entry => { .. do whatever with it .. } })

To replicate cat my-tarball.tgz | tar t do:

fs.createReadStream( 'my-tarball.tgz' ) .pipe(tar.t()) .on( 'entry' , entry => { .. do whatever with it .. })

To do anything synchronous, add sync: true to the options. Note that sync functions don't take a callback and don't return a promise. When the function returns, it's already done. Sync methods without a file argument return a sync stream, which flushes immediately. But, of course, it still won't be done until you .end() it.

To filter entries, add filter: <function> to the options. Tar-creating methods call the filter with filter(path, stat) . Tar-reading methods (including extraction) call the filter with filter(path, entry) . The filter is called in the this -context of the Pack or Unpack stream object.

The arguments list to tar t and tar x specify a list of filenames to extract or list, so they're equivalent to a filter that tests if the file is in the list.

For those who aren't fans of tar's single-character command names:

tar.c === tar.create tar.r === tar.replace (appends to archive, file is required) tar.u === tar.update (appends if newer, file is required) tar.x === tar.extract tar.t === tar.list

Keep reading for all the command descriptions and options, as well as the low-level API that they are built on.

Create a tarball archive.

The fileList is an array of paths to add to the tarball. Adding a directory also adds its children recursively.

An entry in fileList that starts with an @ symbol is a tar archive whose entries will be added. To add a file that starts with @ , prepend it with ./ .

The following options are supported:

file Write the tarball archive to the specified filename. If this is specified, then the callback will be fired when the file has been written, and a promise will be returned that resolves when the file is written. If a filename is not specified, then a Readable Stream will be returned which will emit the file data. [Alias: f ]

Write the tarball archive to the specified filename. If this is specified, then the callback will be fired when the file has been written, and a promise will be returned that resolves when the file is written. If a filename is not specified, then a Readable Stream will be returned which will emit the file data. [Alias: ] sync Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file will be fully written after the call to tar.c . If this is set, and a file is not provided, then the resulting stream will already have the data ready to read or emit('data') as soon as you request it.

Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file will be fully written after the call to . If this is set, and a file is not provided, then the resulting stream will already have the data ready to or as soon as you request it. onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. cwd The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to process.cwd() . [Alias: C ]

The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to . [Alias: ] prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.

A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive. gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for zlib.Gzip() [Alias: z ]

Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for [Alias: ] filter A function that gets called with (path, stat) for each entry being added. Return true to add the entry to the archive, or false to omit it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being added. Return to add the entry to the archive, or to omit it. portable Omit metadata that is system-specific: ctime , atime , uid , gid , uname , gname , dev , ino , and nlink . Note that mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, mode is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a umask value of 0o22 .

Omit metadata that is system-specific: , , , , , , , , and . Note that is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a value of . preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths. [Alias: P ]

Allow absolute paths. By default, is stripped from absolute paths. [Alias: ] mode The mode to set on the created file archive

The mode to set on the created file archive noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of directories. [Alias: n ]

Do not recursively archive the contents of directories. [Alias: ] follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias: L , h ]

Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias: , ] noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.

Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly. noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like tar.update or the keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive. [Alias: m , no-mtime ]

Set to true to omit writing values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like or the option with the resulting tar archive. [Alias: , ] mtime Set to a Date object to force a specific mtime for everything added to the archive. Overridden by noMtime .

The following options are mostly internal, but can be modified in some advanced use cases, such as re-using caches between runs.

linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.

A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links. statCache A Map object that caches calls lstat .

A Map object that caches calls . readdirCache A Map object that caches calls to readdir .

A Map object that caches calls to . jobs A number specifying how many concurrent jobs to run. Defaults to 4.

A number specifying how many concurrent jobs to run. Defaults to 4. maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 16 MB.

Extract a tarball archive.

The fileList is an array of paths to extract from the tarball. If no paths are provided, then all the entries are extracted.

If the archive is gzipped, then tar will detect this and unzip it.

Note that all directories that are created will be forced to be writable, readable, and listable by their owner, to avoid cases where a directory prevents extraction of child entries by virtue of its mode.

Most extraction errors will cause a warn event to be emitted. If the cwd is missing, or not a directory, then the extraction will fail completely.

The following options are supported:

cwd Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults to process.cwd() . If provided, this must exist and must be a directory. [Alias: C ]

Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults to . If provided, this must exist and must be a directory. [Alias: ] file The archive file to extract. If not specified, then a Writable stream is returned where the archive data should be written. [Alias: f ]

The archive file to extract. If not specified, then a Writable stream is returned where the archive data should be written. [Alias: ] sync Create files and directories synchronously.

Create files and directories synchronously. strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. filter A function that gets called with (path, entry) for each entry being unpacked. Return true to unpack the entry from the archive, or false to skip it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being unpacked. Return to unpack the entry from the archive, or to skip it. newer Set to true to keep the existing file on disk if it's newer than the file in the archive. [Alias: keep-newer , keep-newer-files ]

Set to true to keep the existing file on disk if it's newer than the file in the archive. [Alias: , ] keep Do not overwrite existing files. In particular, if a file appears more than once in an archive, later copies will not overwrite earlier copies. [Alias: k , keep-existing ]

Do not overwrite existing files. In particular, if a file appears more than once in an archive, later copies will not overwrite earlier copies. [Alias: , ] preservePaths Allow absolute paths, paths containing .. , and extracting through symbolic links. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths, .. paths are not extracted, and any file whose location would be modified by a symbolic link is not extracted. [Alias: P ]

Allow absolute paths, paths containing , and extracting through symbolic links. By default, is stripped from absolute paths, paths are not extracted, and any file whose location would be modified by a symbolic link is not extracted. [Alias: ] unlink Unlink files before creating them. Without this option, tar overwrites existing files, which preserves existing hardlinks. With this option, existing hardlinks will be broken, as will any symlink that would affect the location of an extracted file. [Alias: U ]

Unlink files before creating them. Without this option, tar overwrites existing files, which preserves existing hardlinks. With this option, existing hardlinks will be broken, as will any symlink that would affect the location of an extracted file. [Alias: ] strip Remove the specified number of leading path elements. Pathnames with fewer elements will be silently skipped. Note that the pathname is edited after applying the filter, but before security checks. [Alias: strip-components , stripComponents ]

Remove the specified number of leading path elements. Pathnames with fewer elements will be silently skipped. Note that the pathname is edited after applying the filter, but before security checks. [Alias: , ] onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") preserveOwner If true, tar will set the uid and gid of extracted entries to the uid and gid fields in the archive. This defaults to true when run as root, and false otherwise. If false, then files and directories will be set with the owner and group of the user running the process. This is similar to -p in tar(1) , but ACLs and other system-specific data is never unpacked in this implementation, and modes are set by default already. [Alias: p ]

If true, tar will set the and of extracted entries to the and fields in the archive. This defaults to true when run as root, and false otherwise. If false, then files and directories will be set with the owner and group of the user running the process. This is similar to in , but ACLs and other system-specific data is never unpacked in this implementation, and modes are set by default already. [Alias: ] uid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified user id, regardless of the uid field in the archive. Cannot be used along with preserveOwner . Requires also setting a gid option.

Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified user id, regardless of the field in the archive. Cannot be used along with . Requires also setting a option. gid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified group id, regardless of the gid field in the archive. Cannot be used along with preserveOwner . Requires also setting a uid option.

Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified group id, regardless of the field in the archive. Cannot be used along with . Requires also setting a option. noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime value for extracted entries. [Alias: m , no-mtime ]

Set to true to omit writing value for extracted entries. [Alias: , ] transform Provide a function that takes an entry object, and returns a stream, or any falsey value. If a stream is provided, then that stream's data will be written instead of the contents of the archive entry. If a falsey value is provided, then the entry is written to disk as normal. (To exclude items from extraction, use the filter option described above.)

Provide a function that takes an object, and returns a stream, or any falsey value. If a stream is provided, then that stream's data will be written instead of the contents of the archive entry. If a falsey value is provided, then the entry is written to disk as normal. (To exclude items from extraction, use the option described above.) onentry A function that gets called with (entry) for each entry that passes the filter.

A function that gets called with for each entry that passes the filter. onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") noChmod Set to true to omit calling fs.chmod() to ensure that the extracted file matches the entry mode. This also suppresses the call to process.umask() to determine the default umask value, since tar will extract with whatever mode is provided, and let the process umask apply normally.

The following options are mostly internal, but can be modified in some advanced use cases, such as re-using caches between runs.

maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 16 MB.

The maximum buffer size for operations. Defaults to 16 MB. umask Filter the modes of entries like process.umask() .

Filter the modes of entries like . dmode Default mode for directories

Default mode for directories fmode Default mode for files

Default mode for files dirCache A Map object of which directories exist.

A Map object of which directories exist. maxMetaEntrySize The maximum size of meta entries that is supported. Defaults to 1 MB.

Note that using an asynchronous stream type with the transform option will cause undefined behavior in sync extractions. MiniPass-based streams are designed for this use case.

List the contents of a tarball archive.

The fileList is an array of paths to list from the tarball. If no paths are provided, then all the entries are listed.

If the archive is gzipped, then tar will detect this and unzip it.

Returns an event emitter that emits entry events with tar.ReadEntry objects. However, they don't emit 'data' or 'end' events. (If you want to get actual readable entries, use the tar.Parse class instead.)

The following options are supported:

cwd Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults to process.cwd() . [Alias: C ]

Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults to . [Alias: ] file The archive file to list. If not specified, then a Writable stream is returned where the archive data should be written. [Alias: f ]

The archive file to list. If not specified, then a Writable stream is returned where the archive data should be written. [Alias: ] sync Read the specified file synchronously. (This has no effect when a file option isn't specified, because entries are emitted as fast as they are parsed from the stream anyway.)

Read the specified file synchronously. (This has no effect when a file option isn't specified, because entries are emitted as fast as they are parsed from the stream anyway.) strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. filter A function that gets called with (path, entry) for each entry being listed. Return true to emit the entry from the archive, or false to skip it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being listed. Return to emit the entry from the archive, or to skip it. onentry A function that gets called with (entry) for each entry that passes the filter. This is important for when both file and sync are set, because it will be called synchronously.

A function that gets called with for each entry that passes the filter. This is important for when both and are set, because it will be called synchronously. maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 16 MB.

The maximum buffer size for operations. Defaults to 16 MB. noResume By default, entry streams are resumed immediately after the call to onentry . Set noResume: true to suppress this behavior. Note that by opting into this, the stream will never complete until the entry data is consumed.

By default, streams are resumed immediately after the call to . Set to suppress this behavior. Note that by opting into this, the stream will never complete until the entry data is consumed. onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

Add files to an archive if they are newer than the entry already in the tarball archive.

The fileList is an array of paths to add to the tarball. Adding a directory also adds its children recursively.

An entry in fileList that starts with an @ symbol is a tar archive whose entries will be added. To add a file that starts with @ , prepend it with ./ .

The following options are supported:

file Required. Write the tarball archive to the specified filename. [Alias: f ]

Required. Write the tarball archive to the specified filename. [Alias: ] sync Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file will be fully written after the call to tar.c .

Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file will be fully written after the call to . onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. cwd The current working directory for adding entries to the archive. Defaults to process.cwd() . [Alias: C ]

The current working directory for adding entries to the archive. Defaults to . [Alias: ] prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.

A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive. gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for zlib.Gzip() [Alias: z ]

Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for [Alias: ] filter A function that gets called with (path, stat) for each entry being added. Return true to add the entry to the archive, or false to omit it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being added. Return to add the entry to the archive, or to omit it. portable Omit metadata that is system-specific: ctime , atime , uid , gid , uname , gname , dev , ino , and nlink . Note that mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, mode is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a umask value of 0o22 .

Omit metadata that is system-specific: , , , , , , , , and . Note that is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a value of . preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths. [Alias: P ]

Allow absolute paths. By default, is stripped from absolute paths. [Alias: ] maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 16 MB.

The maximum buffer size for operations. Defaults to 16 MB. noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of directories. [Alias: n ]

Do not recursively archive the contents of directories. [Alias: ] follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias: L , h ]

Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias: , ] noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.

Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly. noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like tar.update or the keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive. [Alias: m , no-mtime ]

Set to true to omit writing values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like or the option with the resulting tar archive. [Alias: , ] mtime Set to a Date object to force a specific mtime for everything added to the archive. Overridden by noMtime .

Add files to an existing archive. Because later entries override earlier entries, this effectively replaces any existing entries.

The fileList is an array of paths to add to the tarball. Adding a directory also adds its children recursively.

An entry in fileList that starts with an @ symbol is a tar archive whose entries will be added. To add a file that starts with @ , prepend it with ./ .

The following options are supported:

file Required. Write the tarball archive to the specified filename. [Alias: f ]

Required. Write the tarball archive to the specified filename. [Alias: ] sync Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file will be fully written after the call to tar.c .

Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file will be fully written after the call to . onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. cwd The current working directory for adding entries to the archive. Defaults to process.cwd() . [Alias: C ]

The current working directory for adding entries to the archive. Defaults to . [Alias: ] prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.

A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive. gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for zlib.Gzip() [Alias: z ]

Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for [Alias: ] filter A function that gets called with (path, stat) for each entry being added. Return true to add the entry to the archive, or false to omit it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being added. Return to add the entry to the archive, or to omit it. portable Omit metadata that is system-specific: ctime , atime , uid , gid , uname , gname , dev , ino , and nlink . Note that mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, mode is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a umask value of 0o22 .

Omit metadata that is system-specific: , , , , , , , , and . Note that is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a value of . preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths. [Alias: P ]

Allow absolute paths. By default, is stripped from absolute paths. [Alias: ] maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 16 MB.

The maximum buffer size for operations. Defaults to 16 MB. noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of directories. [Alias: n ]

Do not recursively archive the contents of directories. [Alias: ] follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias: L , h ]

Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias: , ] noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.

Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly. noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like tar.update or the keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive. [Alias: m , no-mtime ]

Set to true to omit writing values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like or the option with the resulting tar archive. [Alias: , ] mtime Set to a Date object to force a specific mtime for everything added to the archive. Overridden by noMtime .

Low-Level API

class tar.Pack

A readable tar stream.

Has all the standard readable stream interface stuff. 'data' and 'end' events, read() method, pause() and resume() , etc.

The following options are supported:

onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. cwd The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to process.cwd() .

The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to . prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.

A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive. gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for zlib.Gzip()

Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an object with settings for filter A function that gets called with (path, stat) for each entry being added. Return true to add the entry to the archive, or false to omit it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being added. Return to add the entry to the archive, or to omit it. portable Omit metadata that is system-specific: ctime , atime , uid , gid , uname , gname , dev , ino , and nlink . Note that mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, mode is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a umask value of 0o22 .

Omit metadata that is system-specific: , , , , , , , , and . Note that is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a value of . preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths.

Allow absolute paths. By default, is stripped from absolute paths. linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.

A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links. statCache A Map object that caches calls lstat .

A Map object that caches calls . readdirCache A Map object that caches calls to readdir .

A Map object that caches calls to . jobs A number specifying how many concurrent jobs to run. Defaults to 4.

A number specifying how many concurrent jobs to run. Defaults to 4. maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 16 MB.

The maximum buffer size for operations. Defaults to 16 MB. noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of directories.

Do not recursively archive the contents of directories. follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such.

Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without this option, symbolic links are archived as such. noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.

Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly. noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like tar.update or the keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.

Set to true to omit writing values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like or the option with the resulting tar archive. mtime Set to a Date object to force a specific mtime for everything added to the archive. Overridden by noMtime .

Adds an entry to the archive. Returns the Pack stream.

Adds an entry to the archive. Returns true if flushed.

Finishes the archive.

class tar.Pack.Sync

Synchronous version of tar.Pack .

class tar.Unpack

A writable stream that unpacks a tar archive onto the file system.

All the normal writable stream stuff is supported. write() and end() methods, 'drain' events, etc.

Note that all directories that are created will be forced to be writable, readable, and listable by their owner, to avoid cases where a directory prevents extraction of child entries by virtue of its mode.

'close' is emitted when it's done writing stuff to the file system.

Most unpack errors will cause a warn event to be emitted. If the cwd is missing, or not a directory, then an error will be emitted.

cwd Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults to process.cwd() . If provided, this must exist and must be a directory.

Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults to . If provided, this must exist and must be a directory. filter A function that gets called with (path, entry) for each entry being unpacked. Return true to unpack the entry from the archive, or false to skip it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being unpacked. Return to unpack the entry from the archive, or to skip it. newer Set to true to keep the existing file on disk if it's newer than the file in the archive.

Set to true to keep the existing file on disk if it's newer than the file in the archive. keep Do not overwrite existing files. In particular, if a file appears more than once in an archive, later copies will not overwrite earlier copies.

Do not overwrite existing files. In particular, if a file appears more than once in an archive, later copies will not overwrite earlier copies. preservePaths Allow absolute paths, paths containing .. , and extracting through symbolic links. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths, .. paths are not extracted, and any file whose location would be modified by a symbolic link is not extracted.

Allow absolute paths, paths containing , and extracting through symbolic links. By default, is stripped from absolute paths, paths are not extracted, and any file whose location would be modified by a symbolic link is not extracted. unlink Unlink files before creating them. Without this option, tar overwrites existing files, which preserves existing hardlinks. With this option, existing hardlinks will be broken, as will any symlink that would affect the location of an extracted file.

Unlink files before creating them. Without this option, tar overwrites existing files, which preserves existing hardlinks. With this option, existing hardlinks will be broken, as will any symlink that would affect the location of an extracted file. strip Remove the specified number of leading path elements. Pathnames with fewer elements will be silently skipped. Note that the pathname is edited after applying the filter, but before security checks.

Remove the specified number of leading path elements. Pathnames with fewer elements will be silently skipped. Note that the pathname is edited after applying the filter, but before security checks. onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") umask Filter the modes of entries like process.umask() .

Filter the modes of entries like . dmode Default mode for directories

Default mode for directories fmode Default mode for files

Default mode for files dirCache A Map object of which directories exist.

A Map object of which directories exist. maxMetaEntrySize The maximum size of meta entries that is supported. Defaults to 1 MB.

The maximum size of meta entries that is supported. Defaults to 1 MB. preserveOwner If true, tar will set the uid and gid of extracted entries to the uid and gid fields in the archive. This defaults to true when run as root, and false otherwise. If false, then files and directories will be set with the owner and group of the user running the process. This is similar to -p in tar(1) , but ACLs and other system-specific data is never unpacked in this implementation, and modes are set by default already.

If true, tar will set the and of extracted entries to the and fields in the archive. This defaults to true when run as root, and false otherwise. If false, then files and directories will be set with the owner and group of the user running the process. This is similar to in , but ACLs and other system-specific data is never unpacked in this implementation, and modes are set by default already. win32 True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where filenames containing <|>? chars are converted to windows-compatible values while being unpacked.

True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where filenames containing chars are converted to windows-compatible values while being unpacked. uid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified user id, regardless of the uid field in the archive. Cannot be used along with preserveOwner . Requires also setting a gid option.

Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified user id, regardless of the field in the archive. Cannot be used along with . Requires also setting a option. gid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified group id, regardless of the gid field in the archive. Cannot be used along with preserveOwner . Requires also setting a uid option.

Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the specified group id, regardless of the field in the archive. Cannot be used along with . Requires also setting a option. noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime value for extracted entries.

Set to true to omit writing value for extracted entries. transform Provide a function that takes an entry object, and returns a stream, or any falsey value. If a stream is provided, then that stream's data will be written instead of the contents of the archive entry. If a falsey value is provided, then the entry is written to disk as normal. (To exclude items from extraction, use the filter option described above.)

Provide a function that takes an object, and returns a stream, or any falsey value. If a stream is provided, then that stream's data will be written instead of the contents of the archive entry. If a falsey value is provided, then the entry is written to disk as normal. (To exclude items from extraction, use the option described above.) strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. onentry A function that gets called with (entry) for each entry that passes the filter.

A function that gets called with for each entry that passes the filter. onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") noChmod Set to true to omit calling fs.chmod() to ensure that the extracted file matches the entry mode. This also suppresses the call to process.umask() to determine the default umask value, since tar will extract with whatever mode is provided, and let the process umask apply normally.

class tar.Unpack.Sync

Synchronous version of tar.Unpack .

Note that using an asynchronous stream type with the transform option will cause undefined behavior in sync unpack streams. MiniPass-based streams are designed for this use case.

class tar.Parse

A writable stream that parses a tar archive stream. All the standard writable stream stuff is supported.

If the archive is gzipped, then tar will detect this and unzip it.

Emits 'entry' events with tar.ReadEntry objects, which are themselves readable streams that you can pipe wherever.

Each entry will not emit until the one before it is flushed through, so make sure to either consume the data (with on('data', ...) or .pipe(...) ) or throw it away with .resume() to keep the stream flowing.

Returns an event emitter that emits entry events with tar.ReadEntry objects.

The following options are supported:

strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. filter A function that gets called with (path, entry) for each entry being listed. Return true to emit the entry from the archive, or false to skip it.

A function that gets called with for each entry being listed. Return to emit the entry from the archive, or to skip it. onentry A function that gets called with (entry) for each entry that passes the filter.

A function that gets called with for each entry that passes the filter. onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

Stop all parsing activities. This is called when there are zlib errors. It also emits an unrecoverable warning with the error provided.

class tar.ReadEntry extends MiniPass

A representation of an entry that is being read out of a tar archive.

It has the following fields:

extended The extended metadata object provided to the constructor.

The extended metadata object provided to the constructor. globalExtended The global extended metadata object provided to the constructor.

The global extended metadata object provided to the constructor. remain The number of bytes remaining to be written into the stream.

The number of bytes remaining to be written into the stream. blockRemain The number of 512-byte blocks remaining to be written into the stream.

The number of 512-byte blocks remaining to be written into the stream. ignore Whether this entry should be ignored.

Whether this entry should be ignored. meta True if this represents metadata about the next entry, false if it represents a filesystem object.

True if this represents metadata about the next entry, false if it represents a filesystem object. All the fields from the header, extended header, and global extended header are added to the ReadEntry object. So it has path , type , size , mode , and so on.

Create a new ReadEntry object with the specified header, extended header, and global extended header values.

class tar.WriteEntry extends MiniPass

A representation of an entry that is being written from the file system into a tar archive.

Emits data for the Header, and for the Pax Extended Header if one is required, as well as any body data.

Creating a WriteEntry for a directory does not also create WriteEntry objects for all of the directory contents.

It has the following fields:

path The path field that will be written to the archive. By default, this is also the path from the cwd to the file system object.

The path field that will be written to the archive. By default, this is also the path from the cwd to the file system object. portable Omit metadata that is system-specific: ctime , atime , uid , gid , uname , gname , dev , ino , and nlink . Note that mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, mode is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a umask value of 0o22 .

Omit metadata that is system-specific: , , , , , , , , and . Note that is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a value of . myuid If supported, the uid of the user running the current process.

If supported, the uid of the user running the current process. myuser The env.USER string if set, or '' . Set as the entry uname field if the file's uid matches this.myuid .

The string if set, or . Set as the entry field if the file's matches . maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 1 MB.

The maximum buffer size for operations. Defaults to 1 MB. linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.

A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links. statCache A Map object that caches calls lstat .

A Map object that caches calls . preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths.

Allow absolute paths. By default, is stripped from absolute paths. cwd The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to process.cwd() .

The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to . absolute The absolute path to the entry on the filesystem. By default, this is path.resolve(this.cwd, this.path) , but it can be overridden explicitly.

The absolute path to the entry on the filesystem. By default, this is , but it can be overridden explicitly. strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. win32 True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where paths replace \ with / and filenames containing the windows-compatible forms of <|>?: characters are converted to actual <|>?: characters in the archive.

True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where paths replace with and filenames containing the windows-compatible forms of characters are converted to actual characters in the archive. noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.

Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly. noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like tar.update or the keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.

path is the path of the entry as it is written in the archive.

The following options are supported:

portable Omit metadata that is system-specific: ctime , atime , uid , gid , uname , gname , dev , ino , and nlink . Note that mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, mode is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a umask value of 0o22 .

Omit metadata that is system-specific: , , , , , , , , and . Note that is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a value of . maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for fs.read() operations. Defaults to 1 MB.

The maximum buffer size for operations. Defaults to 1 MB. linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.

A Map object containing the device and inode value for any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links. statCache A Map object that caches calls lstat .

A Map object that caches calls . preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths.

Allow absolute paths. By default, is stripped from absolute paths. cwd The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to process.cwd() .

The current working directory for creating the archive. Defaults to . absolute The absolute path to the entry on the filesystem. By default, this is path.resolve(this.cwd, this.path) , but it can be overridden explicitly.

The absolute path to the entry on the filesystem. By default, this is , but it can be overridden explicitly. strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. win32 True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where paths replace \ with / .

True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where paths replace with . onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like tar.update or the keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.

Set to true to omit writing values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like or the option with the resulting tar archive. umask Set to restrict the modes on the entries in the archive, somewhat like how umask works on file creation. Defaults to process.umask() on unix systems, or 0o22 on Windows.

If strict, emit an error with the provided message.

Othewise, emit a 'warn' event with the provided message and data.

class tar.WriteEntry.Sync

Synchronous version of tar.WriteEntry

class tar.WriteEntry.Tar

A version of tar.WriteEntry that gets its data from a tar.ReadEntry instead of from the filesystem.

readEntry is the entry being read out of another archive.

The following options are supported:

portable Omit metadata that is system-specific: ctime , atime , uid , gid , uname , gname , dev , ino , and nlink . Note that mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, mode is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a umask value of 0o22 .

Omit metadata that is system-specific: , , , , , , , , and . Note that is still included, because this is necessary for other time-based operations. Additionally, is set to a "reasonable default" for most unix systems, based on a value of . preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default, / is stripped from absolute paths.

Allow absolute paths. By default, is stripped from absolute paths. strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.

Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false. onwarn A function that will get called with (code, message, data) for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")

A function that will get called with for any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors") noMtime Set to true to omit writing mtime values for entries. Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like tar.update or the keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.

class tar.Header

A class for reading and writing header blocks.

It has the following fields:

nullBlock True if decoding a block which is entirely composed of 0x00 null bytes. (Useful because tar files are terminated by at least 2 null blocks.)

True if decoding a block which is entirely composed of null bytes. (Useful because tar files are terminated by at least 2 null blocks.) cksumValid True if the checksum in the header is valid, false otherwise.

True if the checksum in the header is valid, false otherwise. needPax True if the values, as encoded, will require a Pax extended header.

True if the values, as encoded, will require a Pax extended header. path The path of the entry.

The path of the entry. mode The 4 lowest-order octal digits of the file mode. That is, read/write/execute permissions for world, group, and owner, and the setuid, setgid, and sticky bits.

The 4 lowest-order octal digits of the file mode. That is, read/write/execute permissions for world, group, and owner, and the setuid, setgid, and sticky bits. uid Numeric user id of the file owner

Numeric user id of the file owner gid Numeric group id of the file owner

Numeric group id of the file owner size Size of the file in bytes

Size of the file in bytes mtime Modified time of the file

Modified time of the file cksum The checksum of the header. This is generated by adding all the bytes of the header block, treating the checksum field itself as all ascii space characters (that is, 0x20 ).

The checksum of the header. This is generated by adding all the bytes of the header block, treating the checksum field itself as all ascii space characters (that is, ). type The human-readable name of the type of entry this represents, or the alphanumeric key if unknown.

The human-readable name of the type of entry this represents, or the alphanumeric key if unknown. typeKey The alphanumeric key for the type of entry this header represents.

The alphanumeric key for the type of entry this header represents. linkpath The target of Link and SymbolicLink entries.

The target of Link and SymbolicLink entries. uname Human-readable user name of the file owner

Human-readable user name of the file owner gname Human-readable group name of the file owner

Human-readable group name of the file owner devmaj The major portion of the device number. Always 0 for files, directories, and links.

The major portion of the device number. Always for files, directories, and links. devmin The minor portion of the device number. Always 0 for files, directories, and links.

The minor portion of the device number. Always for files, directories, and links. atime File access time.

File access time. ctime File change time.

data is optional. It is either a Buffer that should be interpreted as a tar Header starting at the specified offset and continuing for 512 bytes, or a data object of keys and values to set on the header object, and eventually encode as a tar Header.

Decode the provided buffer starting at the specified offset.

Buffer length must be greater than 512 bytes.

Set the fields in the data object.

Encode the header fields into the buffer at the specified offset.

Returns this.needPax to indicate whether a Pax Extended Header is required to properly encode the specified data.

class tar.Pax

An object representing a set of key-value pairs in an Pax extended header entry.

It has the following fields. Where the same name is used, they have the same semantics as the tar.Header field of the same name.

global True if this represents a global extended header, or false if it is for a single entry.

True if this represents a global extended header, or false if it is for a single entry. atime

charset

comment

ctime

gid

gname

linkpath

mtime

path

size

uid

uname

dev

ino

nlink

Set the fields set in the object. global is a boolean that defaults to false.

Return a Buffer containing the header and body for the Pax extended header entry, or null if there is nothing to encode.

Return a string representing the body of the pax extended header entry.

Return a string representing the key/value encoding for the specified fieldName, or '' if the field is unset.

Return a new Pax object created by parsing the contents of the string provided.

If the extended object is set, then also add the fields from that object. (This is necessary because multiple metadata entries can occur in sequence.)

A translation table for the type field in tar headers.

Get the human-readable name for a given alphanumeric code.

Get the alphanumeric code for a given human-readable name.