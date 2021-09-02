基于 Taro 的一个简单易用的骨架屏组件
2.0版本以上支持 Taro3.0
支持多端平台使用
- 微信小程序
- h5
- 百度小程序
- 头条小程序
- 支付宝小程序
- 其它平台未测试
import Skeleton from 'taro-skeleton'
import 'taro-skeleton/dist/index.css' // 引入组件样式
由于引用
node_modules 的模块，默认不会编译，所以需要额外给 H5 配置
esnextModules，在 taro 项目的
config/index.js 中新增如下配置项：
h5: {
esnextModules: ['taro-skeleton']
}
通过
title属性显示标题占位图，通过
row属性配置占位段落行数
<Skeleton title row={3} />
通过
avatar属性显示头像占位图
<Skeleton title avatar row={3} />
通过
type属性来控制排列方式，默认值为
row，可选
column
<Skeleton type='column' title titleWidth={'80%'} avatar />
通过添加自定义
className类名进行覆盖即可`
// index.scss
.custom-class {
.skeleton-avatar, .skeleton-row, .skeleton-title {
background-color: red;
}
}
// index.jsx
<Skeleton className='custom-class' row={1} rowProps={[{
width: '50%',
height: '50px'
}]} avatar
></Skeleton>
将
loading属性设置成
false表示内容加载完成，此时会隐藏占位图，并显示
Skeleton的子组件
<Skeleton
title
avatar
row={3}
loading={loading}
>
<Text>实际内容</Text>
</Skeleton>
export default class Index extends Component {
state = {
loading: false
}
render () {
return (
<View className='index'>
<Skeleton loading={this.state.loading} title avatar row={2} action></Skeleton>
</View>
)
}
}
|参数
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|版本
|type
|定义排列方式
row/column
row
|1.0.12
|row
|段落占位图行数
number
0
|-
|rowWidth
|段落占位图宽度，可传数组来设置每一行的宽度
number/string/number[]/string[]
100%
|-
|rowHeight
|段落占位图高度，可传数组来设置每一行的高度
number/string/number[]/string[]
24
|1.0.7
|rowProps
|用于定制 row 的宽跟高，可传数组来设置每一行的宽跟高，如果配置了该属性，则 row-height 配置无效
RowProps/RowProps[]
|-
|1.0.7
|title
|是否显示标题占位图
boolean
false
|-
|titleWidth
|标题占位图宽度
number/string
40%
|-
|avatar
|是否显示头像占位图
boolean
false
|-
|avatarSize
|头像占位图大小
number/string
90
|-
|avatarShape
|头像占位图形状，可选值为
square
string
round
|-
|action
|显示右边操作按钮占位图
boolean
false
|-
|loading
|是否显示占位图，传
false时会展示子组件内容
boolean
true
|-
|animate
|是否开启动画
boolean
true
|-
|animateName
|动画类型，可选值为
elastic
string
blink
|1.3.9
|contentAlignStyle
|内部内容对齐方式，可选值为
left/center/right
center
|1.4.0
|designWidth
|Taro.pxTransform(px, designWidth) 的designWidth的属性
number
750
|2.0.0
|参数
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|版本
|width
|段落占位图宽数
number/string
|-
|-
|height
|段落占位图高度
number/string
|-
|-