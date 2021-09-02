openbase logo
ts

taro-skeleton

by lentoo
2.0.4

基于Taro的一个骨架屏组件，简单易用

Readme

Skeleton 骨架屏

基于 Taro 的一个简单易用的骨架屏组件

2.0版本以上支持 Taro3.0

支持多端平台使用

  1. 微信小程序
  2. h5
  3. 百度小程序
  4. 头条小程序
  5. 支付宝小程序
  6. 其它平台未测试

快速上手

引入组件

import Skeleton from 'taro-skeleton'

引入组件样式的方式

  • 全局引入（JS中）
import 'taro-skeleton/dist/index.css' // 引入组件样式

配置需要额外编译的源码模块

由于引用 node_modules 的模块，默认不会编译，所以需要额外给 H5 配置 esnextModules，在 taro 项目的 config/index.js 中新增如下配置项：

h5: {
  esnextModules: ['taro-skeleton']
}

代码演示

基础用法

通过title属性显示标题占位图，通过row属性配置占位段落行数

<Skeleton title row={3} />

显示头像

通过avatar属性显示头像占位图

<Skeleton title avatar row={3} />

不同排列方式

通过type属性来控制排列方式，默认值为 row，可选column

<Skeleton type='column' title titleWidth={'80%'} avatar />

自定义样式

通过添加自定义className类名进行覆盖即可`

// index.scss
.custom-class { 
  .skeleton-avatar, .skeleton-row, .skeleton-title {
    background-color: red;
  }
}

// index.jsx
<Skeleton className='custom-class' row={1} rowProps={[{
  width: '50%',
  height: '50px'
}]} avatar
></Skeleton>

展示子组件

loading属性设置成false表示内容加载完成，此时会隐藏占位图，并显示Skeleton的子组件

<Skeleton
  title
  avatar
  row={3}
  loading={loading}
>
  <Text>实际内容</Text>
</Skeleton>

export default class Index extends Component {
  state = {
    loading: false
  }
  render () {
    return (
      <View className='index'>
        <Skeleton loading={this.state.loading} title avatar row={2} action></Skeleton>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

效果截图

image.gif

API

Props

参数说明类型默认值版本
type定义排列方式row/columnrow1.0.12
row段落占位图行数number0-
rowWidth段落占位图宽度，可传数组来设置每一行的宽度number/string/number[]/string[]100%-
rowHeight段落占位图高度，可传数组来设置每一行的高度number/string/number[]/string[]241.0.7
rowProps用于定制 row 的宽跟高，可传数组来设置每一行的宽跟高，如果配置了该属性，则 row-height 配置无效RowProps/RowProps[]-1.0.7
title是否显示标题占位图booleanfalse-
titleWidth标题占位图宽度number/string40%-
avatar是否显示头像占位图booleanfalse-
avatarSize头像占位图大小number/string90-
avatarShape头像占位图形状，可选值为squarestringround-
action显示右边操作按钮占位图booleanfalse-
loading是否显示占位图，传false时会展示子组件内容booleantrue-
animate是否开启动画booleantrue-
animateName动画类型，可选值为elasticstringblink1.3.9
contentAlignStyle内部内容对齐方式，可选值为left/center/rightcenter1.4.0
designWidthTaro.pxTransform(px, designWidth) 的designWidth的属性number7502.0.0

RowProps

参数说明类型默认值版本
width段落占位图宽数number/string--
height段落占位图高度number/string--

更新日志

