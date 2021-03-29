openbase logo
tl

taro-listview

by Rahim
2.0.4

taro框架长列表方案 ：集成下拉刷新、骨架屏、无限滚动、图片懒加载；

Readme

📦🚀taro-listview

semantic-release npm latest version GitHub Actions status

  • 列表内部懒模块-解决小程序图片过多内存问题
  • skeleton 拓展状态屏
  • virtual-list(WIP)【虚拟列表】
  • 支持TaroV3 、NPM版本2.x.x

维护平台

微信小程序h5

文档

Documents

安装方式

安装：npm i taro-listviewyarn add taro-listview

使用案例

引入组件

列表 Demo

!!!需给组件设置固定高度

API

ListView

可配置参数

页面状态控制参数

属性说明类型默认值必传
style----
lazy开启懒加载(传入字符串为父元素 className 且开启)boolean or stringfalse or '.lazy-view'-
hasMore加载更多booleantruetrue
isEmpty展示空凭页boolean--
isError展示错误页boolean--
needInit初始化&自动调用下拉刷新方法boolean--
distanceToRefresh下拉刷新距离number--
damping最大下拉距离number--
autoHeight开启自适应高度boolean--
lazyStorageStorage Key值用于区分ListViewstringbox-

自定义页面 UI（状态提示语，空白屏、错误屏、底部状态的 UI 自定义）

属性说明类型默认值必传
color下拉加载时 loading 的颜色string#667baf-
emptyText空白页提示语string--
footerLoadedText列表底部加载完毕提示语string-
footerLoadingText列表底部加载中提示语string加载中-
launch*是否开启状态屏的渲染，状态屏节点对应以下 renderXX 属性（如下）object{ launchError = false, launchEmpty = false, launchFooterLoaded = false, launchFooterLoading = false }-
renderError错误页Taro.Node--
renderEmpty空白页Taro.Node--
renderFooterLoaded自定义底部加载完毕Taro.Node--
renderFooterLoading自定义底部加载Taro.Node--
indicator下拉提示语Object{ release = '加载中', activate = '下拉刷新', deactivate = '释放刷新'}-

*错误屏中重新初始化方法与下拉刷新方法一致

import Taro, { Component } from "@tarojs/taro";
import { View, Image } from "@tarojs/components";
import ListView, { LazyBlock } from "taro-listview";

const blankList = [
  {
    author: {},
    title: "this is a example"
  },
  {
    author: {},
    title: "this is a example"
  },
  {
    author: {},
    title: "this is a example"
  },
  {
    author: {},
    title: "this is a example"
  }
];

let pageIndex = 1;

export default class Index extends Component {
  state = {
    isLoaded: false,
    error: false,
    hasMore: true,
    isEmpty: false,
    list: blankList
  };

  getData = async (pIndex = pageIndex) => {
    if (pIndex === 1) this.setState({ isLoaded: false });
    const {
      data: { data }
    } = await Taro.request({
      url: "https://cnodejs.org/api/v1/topics",
      data: {
        limit: 10,
        page: pIndex
      }
    });
    console.log({ data });
    return { list: data, hasMore: true, isLoaded: pIndex === 1 };
  };

  componentDidMount() {
    this.refList.fetchInit();
  }

  pullDownRefresh = async () => {
    pageIndex = 1;
    const res = await this.getData(1);
    this.setState(res);
  };

  onScrollToLower = async fn => {
    const { list } = this.state;
    const { list: newList, hasMore } = await this.getData(++pageIndex);
    this.setState({
      list: list.concat(newList),
      hasMore
    });
    fn();
  };

  refList = {};

  insRef = node => {
    this.refList = node;
  };

  render() {
    const { isLoaded, error, hasMore, isEmpty, list } = this.state;
    return (
      <View className="skeleton lazy-view">
        <ListView
          lazy
          ref={node => this.insRef(node)}
          isLoaded={isLoaded}
          isError={error}
          hasMore={hasMore}
          style={{ height: "100vh" }}
          isEmpty={isEmpty}
          onPullDownRefresh={this.pullDownRefresh}
          onScrollToLower={this.onScrollToLower}
          lazyStorage='lazyView'
        >
          {list.map((item, index) => {
            return (
              <View className="item skeleton-bg" key={index}>
                <LazyBlock current={index} className="avatar" lazyStorage='lazyView'>
                  <Image
                    className="avatar skeleton-radius"
                    src={item.author.avatar_url}
                  />
                </LazyBlock>
                <View className="title skeleton-rect">{item.title}</View>
              </View>
            );
          })}
        </ListView>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

模块懒加载

1.模块需固定同一高度。

2.只能在 ListView 组件内使用，并开启 lazy 模式，且父元素的 className='lazy-view'!!!

3.组件需传入模块遍历后的下标。

API

LazyBlock
属性说明类型默认值必传
current传入模块遍历后的下标numbernulltrue
lazyStorageStorage Key值用于区分ListView(获取是哪一个ListView)stringbox-
import Taro, { Component } from "@tarojs/taro";
import { View, Image } from "@tarojs/components";
import ListView, { LazyBlock } from "taro-listView";

let pageIndex = 1;

export default class Index extends Component {
  state = {
    isLoaded: false,
    error: false,
    hasMore: true,
    isEmpty: false,
    list: []
  };

  getData = async (pIndex = pageIndex) => {
    if (pIndex === 1) this.setState({ isLoaded: false });
    const {
      data: { data }
    } = await Taro.request({
      url: "https://cnodejs.org/api/v1/topics",
      data: {
        limit: 10,
        page: pIndex
      }
    });
    return { list: data, hasMore: true, isLoaded: pIndex === 1 };
  };

  componentDidMount() {
    this.getData();
  }

  onScrollToLower = async fn => {
    const { list } = this.state;
    const { list: newList, hasMore } = await this.getData(++pageIndex);
    this.setState({
      list: list.concat(newList),
      hasMore
    });
    fn();
  };

  render() {
    const { isLoaded, error, hasMore, isEmpty, list } = this.state;
    return (
      <View className="lazy-view">
        <ListView
          lazy
          isLoaded={isLoaded}
          hasMore={hasMore}
          style={{ height: "100vh" }}
          onScrollToLower={this.onScrollToLower}
          lazyStorage='lazyViewBlock'
        >
          {list.map((item, index) => {
            return (
              <View className='item' key={index}>
                <LazyBlock current={index} className='avatar' lazyStorage='lazyViewBlock'>
                  <Image className='avatar' src={item.author.avatar_url} />
                </LazyBlock>
                <View className="title">{item.title}</View>
              </View>
            );
          })}
        </ListView>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

骨架屏

1.因骨架屏是捕捉已有占位数据的样式，再绘制出骨架，所以要先注入默认空白占位数据。

2.且需要一个传入父元素的 className(默认获取为“skeleton”），以便寻找元素下的所有“关节”元素。可通过传入 selector 参数自定义 className。

有且只有捕捉以下提供的“关节”样式名：背景（'skeleton-bg'）、矩阵（'skeleton-rect'）、圆形（'skeleton-redius'）。

3.ListView 组件已嵌套 Skeleton 组件，直接调用对应属性即可。

*“关节”元素需内容撑开，或者固定高度。

API

Skeleton
属性说明类型默认值必传
isLoaded骨架屏是否显示（eg:加载第一页时开启）booleanfalse-
selector骨架屏外层 class 名称skeleton--

骨架屏 Demo

import Taro, { useState } from "@tarojs/taro";
import { View, Button } from "@tarojs/components";
import { Skeleton } from "components";
import "./index.scss";

export default () => {
  const [isLoaded, setLoaded] = useState(false);
  return (
    <View>
      <Button onClick={() => setLoaded(!isLoaded)}>toggle</Button>
      <View className="skeleton">
        <Skeleton isLoaded={isLoaded}>
          {Array(4)
            .fill(1)
            .map(i => (
              <View className="item skeleton-bg" key={i}>
                <View className="avatar skeleton-radius" />
                <View className="title skeleton-rect">title</View>
              </View>
            ))}
        </Skeleton>
      </View>
    </View>
  );
};

方法参数

事件名称说明类型默认值必传
onPullDownRefresh下拉刷新触发函数function--
onScrollToLower上拉底触发函数function--
onPullDownRefresh = () => {
  getData();
};

onScrollToLower = async fn => {
  await getData();
  fn();
};

