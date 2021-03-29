微信小程序、
h5
安装：
npm i taro-listview，
yarn add taro-listview
!!!需给组件设置固定高度
|属性
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|必传
|style
|-
|-
|-
|-
|lazy
|开启懒加载(传入字符串为父元素 className 且开启)
|boolean or string
|false or '.lazy-view'
|-
|hasMore
|加载更多
|boolean
|true
|true
|isEmpty
|展示空凭页
|boolean
|-
|-
|isError
|展示错误页
|boolean
|-
|-
|needInit
|初始化&自动调用下拉刷新方法
|boolean
|-
|-
|distanceToRefresh
|下拉刷新距离
|number
|-
|-
|damping
|最大下拉距离
|number
|-
|-
|autoHeight
|开启自适应高度
|boolean
|-
|-
|lazyStorage
|Storage Key值用于区分ListView
|string
|box
|-
|属性
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|必传
|color
|下拉加载时 loading 的颜色
|string
|#667baf
|-
|emptyText
|空白页提示语
|string
|-
|-
|footerLoadedText
|列表底部加载完毕提示语
|string
|-
|footerLoadingText
|列表底部加载中提示语
|string
|加载中
|-
|launch
|*是否开启状态屏的渲染，状态屏节点对应以下 renderXX 属性（如下）
|object
{ launchError = false, launchEmpty = false, launchFooterLoaded = false, launchFooterLoading = false }
|-
|renderError
|错误页
|Taro.Node
|-
|-
|renderEmpty
|空白页
|Taro.Node
|-
|-
|renderFooterLoaded
|自定义底部加载完毕
|Taro.Node
|-
|-
|renderFooterLoading
|自定义底部加载
|Taro.Node
|-
|-
|indicator
|下拉提示语
|Object
{ release = '加载中', activate = '下拉刷新', deactivate = '释放刷新'}
|-
*错误屏中重新初始化方法与下拉刷新方法一致
import Taro, { Component } from "@tarojs/taro";
import { View, Image } from "@tarojs/components";
import ListView, { LazyBlock } from "taro-listview";
const blankList = [
{
author: {},
title: "this is a example"
},
{
author: {},
title: "this is a example"
},
{
author: {},
title: "this is a example"
},
{
author: {},
title: "this is a example"
}
];
let pageIndex = 1;
export default class Index extends Component {
state = {
isLoaded: false,
error: false,
hasMore: true,
isEmpty: false,
list: blankList
};
getData = async (pIndex = pageIndex) => {
if (pIndex === 1) this.setState({ isLoaded: false });
const {
data: { data }
} = await Taro.request({
url: "https://cnodejs.org/api/v1/topics",
data: {
limit: 10,
page: pIndex
}
});
console.log({ data });
return { list: data, hasMore: true, isLoaded: pIndex === 1 };
};
componentDidMount() {
this.refList.fetchInit();
}
pullDownRefresh = async () => {
pageIndex = 1;
const res = await this.getData(1);
this.setState(res);
};
onScrollToLower = async fn => {
const { list } = this.state;
const { list: newList, hasMore } = await this.getData(++pageIndex);
this.setState({
list: list.concat(newList),
hasMore
});
fn();
};
refList = {};
insRef = node => {
this.refList = node;
};
render() {
const { isLoaded, error, hasMore, isEmpty, list } = this.state;
return (
<View className="skeleton lazy-view">
<ListView
lazy
ref={node => this.insRef(node)}
isLoaded={isLoaded}
isError={error}
hasMore={hasMore}
style={{ height: "100vh" }}
isEmpty={isEmpty}
onPullDownRefresh={this.pullDownRefresh}
onScrollToLower={this.onScrollToLower}
lazyStorage='lazyView'
>
{list.map((item, index) => {
return (
<View className="item skeleton-bg" key={index}>
<LazyBlock current={index} className="avatar" lazyStorage='lazyView'>
<Image
className="avatar skeleton-radius"
src={item.author.avatar_url}
/>
</LazyBlock>
<View className="title skeleton-rect">{item.title}</View>
</View>
);
})}
</ListView>
</View>
);
}
}
1.模块需固定同一高度。
2.只能在 ListView 组件内使用，并开启 lazy 模式，且父元素的 className='lazy-view'!!!
3.组件需传入模块遍历后的下标。
|属性
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|必传
|current
|传入模块遍历后的下标
|number
|null
|true
|lazyStorage
|Storage Key值用于区分ListView(获取是哪一个ListView)
|string
|box
|-
import Taro, { Component } from "@tarojs/taro";
import { View, Image } from "@tarojs/components";
import ListView, { LazyBlock } from "taro-listView";
let pageIndex = 1;
export default class Index extends Component {
state = {
isLoaded: false,
error: false,
hasMore: true,
isEmpty: false,
list: []
};
getData = async (pIndex = pageIndex) => {
if (pIndex === 1) this.setState({ isLoaded: false });
const {
data: { data }
} = await Taro.request({
url: "https://cnodejs.org/api/v1/topics",
data: {
limit: 10,
page: pIndex
}
});
return { list: data, hasMore: true, isLoaded: pIndex === 1 };
};
componentDidMount() {
this.getData();
}
onScrollToLower = async fn => {
const { list } = this.state;
const { list: newList, hasMore } = await this.getData(++pageIndex);
this.setState({
list: list.concat(newList),
hasMore
});
fn();
};
render() {
const { isLoaded, error, hasMore, isEmpty, list } = this.state;
return (
<View className="lazy-view">
<ListView
lazy
isLoaded={isLoaded}
hasMore={hasMore}
style={{ height: "100vh" }}
onScrollToLower={this.onScrollToLower}
lazyStorage='lazyViewBlock'
>
{list.map((item, index) => {
return (
<View className='item' key={index}>
<LazyBlock current={index} className='avatar' lazyStorage='lazyViewBlock'>
<Image className='avatar' src={item.author.avatar_url} />
</LazyBlock>
<View className="title">{item.title}</View>
</View>
);
})}
</ListView>
</View>
);
}
}
1.因骨架屏是捕捉已有占位数据的样式，再绘制出骨架，所以要先注入默认空白占位数据。
2.且需要一个传入父元素的 className(默认获取为“skeleton”），以便寻找元素下的所有“关节”元素。可通过传入 selector 参数自定义 className。
有且只有捕捉以下提供的“关节”样式名：背景（'skeleton-bg'）、矩阵（'skeleton-rect'）、圆形（'skeleton-redius'）。
3.ListView 组件已嵌套 Skeleton 组件，直接调用对应属性即可。
*“关节”元素需内容撑开，或者固定高度。
|属性
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|必传
|isLoaded
|骨架屏是否显示（eg:加载第一页时开启）
|boolean
|false
|-
|selector
|骨架屏外层 class 名称
|skeleton
|-
|-
import Taro, { useState } from "@tarojs/taro";
import { View, Button } from "@tarojs/components";
import { Skeleton } from "components";
import "./index.scss";
export default () => {
const [isLoaded, setLoaded] = useState(false);
return (
<View>
<Button onClick={() => setLoaded(!isLoaded)}>toggle</Button>
<View className="skeleton">
<Skeleton isLoaded={isLoaded}>
{Array(4)
.fill(1)
.map(i => (
<View className="item skeleton-bg" key={i}>
<View className="avatar skeleton-radius" />
<View className="title skeleton-rect">title</View>
</View>
))}
</Skeleton>
</View>
</View>
);
};
|事件名称
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|必传
|onPullDownRefresh
|下拉刷新触发函数
|function
|-
|-
|onScrollToLower
|上拉底触发函数
|function
|-
|-
onPullDownRefresh = () => {
getData();
};
onScrollToLower = async fn => {
await getData();
fn();
};