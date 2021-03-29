列表内部懒模块-解决小程序图片过多内存问题

维护平台

微信小程序 、 h5

文档

Documents

安装方式

安装： npm i taro-listview ， yarn add taro-listview

使用案例

引入组件

列表 Demo

!!!需给组件设置固定高度

API

ListView

可配置参数

页面状态控制参数

属性 说明 类型 默认值 必传 style - - - - lazy 开启懒加载(传入字符串为父元素 className 且开启) boolean or string false or '.lazy-view' - hasMore 加载更多 boolean true true isEmpty 展示空凭页 boolean - - isError 展示错误页 boolean - - needInit 初始化&自动调用下拉刷新方法 boolean - - distanceToRefresh 下拉刷新距离 number - - damping 最大下拉距离 number - - autoHeight 开启自适应高度 boolean - - lazyStorage Storage Key值用于区分ListView string box -

自定义页面 UI（状态提示语，空白屏、错误屏、底部状态的 UI 自定义）

属性 说明 类型 默认值 必传 color 下拉加载时 loading 的颜色 string #667baf - emptyText 空白页提示语 string - - footerLoadedText 列表底部加载完毕提示语 string - footerLoadingText 列表底部加载中提示语 string 加载中 - launch *是否开启状态屏的渲染，状态屏节点对应以下 renderXX 属性（如下） object { launchError = false, launchEmpty = false, launchFooterLoaded = false, launchFooterLoading = false } - renderError 错误页 Taro.Node - - renderEmpty 空白页 Taro.Node - - renderFooterLoaded 自定义底部加载完毕 Taro.Node - - renderFooterLoading 自定义底部加载 Taro.Node - - indicator 下拉提示语 Object { release = '加载中', activate = '下拉刷新', deactivate = '释放刷新'} -

*错误屏中重新初始化方法与下拉刷新方法一致

import Taro, { Component } from "@tarojs/taro" ; import { View, Image } from "@tarojs/components" ; import ListView, { LazyBlock } from "taro-listview" ; const blankList = [ { author : {}, title : "this is a example" }, { author : {}, title : "this is a example" }, { author : {}, title : "this is a example" }, { author : {}, title : "this is a example" } ]; let pageIndex = 1 ; export default class Index extends Component { state = { isLoaded : false , error : false , hasMore : true , isEmpty : false , list : blankList }; getData = async (pIndex = pageIndex) => { if (pIndex === 1 ) this .setState({ isLoaded : false }); const { data : { data } } = await Taro.request({ url : "https://cnodejs.org/api/v1/topics" , data : { limit : 10 , page : pIndex } }); console .log({ data }); return { list : data, hasMore : true , isLoaded : pIndex === 1 }; }; componentDidMount() { this .refList.fetchInit(); } pullDownRefresh = async () => { pageIndex = 1 ; const res = await this .getData( 1 ); this .setState(res); }; onScrollToLower = async fn => { const { list } = this .state; const { list : newList, hasMore } = await this .getData(++pageIndex); this .setState({ list : list.concat(newList), hasMore }); fn(); }; refList = {}; insRef = node => { this .refList = node; }; render() { const { isLoaded, error, hasMore, isEmpty, list } = this .state; return ( < View className = "skeleton lazy-view" > < ListView lazy ref = {node => this.insRef(node)} isLoaded={isLoaded} isError={error} hasMore={hasMore} style={{ height: "100vh" }} isEmpty={isEmpty} onPullDownRefresh={this.pullDownRefresh} onScrollToLower={this.onScrollToLower} lazyStorage='lazyView' > {list.map((item, index) => { return ( < View className = "item skeleton-bg" key = {index} > < LazyBlock current = {index} className = "avatar" lazyStorage = 'lazyView' > < Image className = "avatar skeleton-radius" src = {item.author.avatar_url} /> </ LazyBlock > < View className = "title skeleton-rect" > {item.title} </ View > </ View > ); })} </ ListView > </ View > ); } }

模块懒加载

1.模块需固定同一高度。

2.只能在 ListView 组件内使用，并开启 lazy 模式，且父元素的 className='lazy-view'!!!

3.组件需传入模块遍历后的下标。

API

LazyBlock

属性 说明 类型 默认值 必传 current 传入模块遍历后的下标 number null true lazyStorage Storage Key值用于区分ListView(获取是哪一个ListView) string box -

import Taro, { Component } from "@tarojs/taro" ; import { View, Image } from "@tarojs/components" ; import ListView, { LazyBlock } from "taro-listView" ; let pageIndex = 1 ; export default class Index extends Component { state = { isLoaded : false , error : false , hasMore : true , isEmpty : false , list : [] }; getData = async (pIndex = pageIndex) => { if (pIndex === 1 ) this .setState({ isLoaded : false }); const { data : { data } } = await Taro.request({ url : "https://cnodejs.org/api/v1/topics" , data : { limit : 10 , page : pIndex } }); return { list : data, hasMore : true , isLoaded : pIndex === 1 }; }; componentDidMount() { this .getData(); } onScrollToLower = async fn => { const { list } = this .state; const { list : newList, hasMore } = await this .getData(++pageIndex); this .setState({ list : list.concat(newList), hasMore }); fn(); }; render() { const { isLoaded, error, hasMore, isEmpty, list } = this .state; return ( < View className = "lazy-view" > < ListView lazy isLoaded = {isLoaded} hasMore = {hasMore} style = {{ height: " 100vh " }} onScrollToLower = {this.onScrollToLower} lazyStorage = 'lazyViewBlock' > {list.map((item, index) => { return ( < View className = 'item' key = {index} > < LazyBlock current = {index} className = 'avatar' lazyStorage = 'lazyViewBlock' > < Image className = 'avatar' src = {item.author.avatar_url} /> </ LazyBlock > < View className = "title" > {item.title} </ View > </ View > ); })} </ ListView > </ View > ); } }

骨架屏

1.因骨架屏是捕捉已有占位数据的样式，再绘制出骨架，所以要先注入默认空白占位数据。

2.且需要一个传入父元素的 className(默认获取为“skeleton”），以便寻找元素下的所有“关节”元素。可通过传入 selector 参数自定义 className。

有且只有捕捉以下提供的“关节”样式名：背景（ 'skeleton-bg' ）、矩阵（ 'skeleton-rect' ）、圆形（ 'skeleton-redius' ）。

3.ListView 组件已嵌套 Skeleton 组件，直接调用对应属性即可。

*“关节”元素需内容撑开，或者固定高度。

API

Skeleton

属性 说明 类型 默认值 必传 isLoaded 骨架屏是否显示（eg:加载第一页时开启） boolean false - selector 骨架屏外层 class 名称 skeleton - -

骨架屏 Demo

import Taro, { useState } from "@tarojs/taro" ; import { View, Button } from "@tarojs/components" ; import { Skeleton } from "components" ; import "./index.scss" ; export default () => { const [isLoaded, setLoaded] = useState( false ); return ( < View > < Button onClick = {() => setLoaded(!isLoaded)}>toggle </ Button > < View className = "skeleton" > < Skeleton isLoaded = {isLoaded} > {Array(4) .fill(1) .map(i => ( < View className = "item skeleton-bg" key = {i} > < View className = "avatar skeleton-radius" /> < View className = "title skeleton-rect" > title </ View > </ View > ))} </ Skeleton > </ View > </ View > ); };

方法参数

事件名称 说明 类型 默认值 必传 onPullDownRefresh 下拉刷新触发函数 function - - onScrollToLower 上拉底触发函数 function - -