This is a simple directed graph lib, mostly just for checking if a directed graph contains a cycle. It uses Tarjan's algorithm for checking if the graph contains a cycle.
This library also has some very basic Graphviz support for visualizing graphs using the DOT language.
Install using
npm:
npm install tarjan-graph
you now do this:
const Graph = require('tarjan-graph'); // js
import Graph = require('tarjan-graph'); // ts
const Graph = require('tarjan-graph').default; // js
import Graph from 'tarjan-graph'; // ts
JavaScript:
const Graph = require('tarjan-graph').default;
TypeScript:
import Graph from 'tarjan-graph';
All examples use the following graph:
node -e "
const Graph = require('tarjan-graph').default;
const graph = new Graph()
.add('a', ['b', 'c'])
.add('b', ['d', 'e'])
.add('c', ['b'])
.add('d', ['e'])
.add('e', ['c'])
.add('f', ['c', 'a', 'g'])
.add('g', ['h', 'i'])
.add('h', ['j'])
.add('i', ['j'])
.add('j', ['f', 'k'])
.add('k', ['k']);
console.log(graph.toDot());
" | dot -o docs/example-graph.png -Tpng`
Doing stuff with cycles:
console.log(graph.hasCycle());
//true
console.log(graph.getCycles());
// [
// [ { name: 'b', successors: [...] }, { name: 'e', ... }, ... ],
// ...
// ]
//use addAndVerify() instead of add() to throw an error when adding
//an edge would create a cycle
Doing stuff with SCCs:
//same as graph.getCycles() except includes single vertices
console.log(graph.getStronglyConnectedComponents());
Searching:
//depth-first search (pre-order)
graph.dfs('g', (v) => {
console.log(v.name + ': ' + v.successors.map(w => w.name).join(', '));
});
/*
g: i, h
h: j
j: k, f
f: g, a, c
c: b
b: e, d
d: e
e: c
a: c, b
k: k
i: j
*/
//retrieve descendants
console.log(graph.getDescendants('a'));
//[ 'b', 'd', 'e', 'c' ]
And of course, dat dot:
console.log(graph.toDot());
/*
digraph {
subgraph cluster0 {
color=red;
d; c; e; b;
}
subgraph cluster1 {
color=red;
k;
}
subgraph cluster2 {
color=red;
h; f; j; i; g;
}
b -> e
b -> d
c -> b
a -> c
a -> b
d -> e
e -> c
g -> i
g -> h
f -> g
f -> a
f -> c
h -> j
i -> j
j -> k
j -> f
k -> k
}
*/