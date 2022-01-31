This is a simple directed graph lib, mostly just for checking if a directed graph contains a cycle. It uses Tarjan's algorithm for checking if the graph contains a cycle.

This library also has some very basic Graphviz support for visualizing graphs using the DOT language.

Installation

Install using npm :

npm install tarjan-graph

Note: as of v1.0.0 this library requires node >= v8.0.0. Use v0.3.0 for node < v8.0.0.

Note: as of v3.0.0 this library was ported to TypeScript and the default export changed to get with the times. So now instead of this: const Graph = require ( 'tarjan-graph' ); import Graph = require ( 'tarjan-graph' ); you now do this: const Graph = require ( 'tarjan-graph' ).default; import Graph from 'tarjan-graph' ;

Usage

JavaScript:

const Graph = require ( 'tarjan-graph' ).default;

TypeScript:

import Graph from 'tarjan-graph' ;

All examples use the following graph:

node -e " const Graph = require('tarjan-graph').default; const graph = new Graph() .add('a', ['b', 'c']) .add('b', ['d', 'e']) .add('c', ['b']) .add('d', ['e']) .add('e', ['c']) .add('f', ['c', 'a', 'g']) .add('g', ['h', 'i']) .add('h', ['j']) .add('i', ['j']) .add('j', ['f', 'k']) .add('k', ['k']); console.log(graph.toDot()); " | dot -o docs/example-graph.png -Tpng`

Doing stuff with cycles:

console .log(graph.hasCycle()); console .log(graph.getCycles());

Doing stuff with SCCs:

console .log(graph.getStronglyConnectedComponents());

Searching:

graph.dfs( 'g' , (v) => { console .log(v.name + ': ' + v.successors.map( w => w.name).join( ', ' )); }); console .log(graph.getDescendants( 'a' ));

And of course, dat dot: