Your friendly toolchain for mobile app development on top of Apache Cordova
tarifa is a CLI on top of Apache Cordova. It aims at simplifying the Apache Cordova workflow and adding features to complete cordova toolchain such as:
|sdk/os
|macosx
|linux
|win32
|ios
|✔
|✗
|✗
|android
|✔
|✔
|✔
|windows
|✗
|✗
|✔
Documentation can be read on doc.tarifa.tools (pdf, epub, mobi).
npm install tarifa -g
Some optional dependencies could fail depending on your os (such as ios-deploy fails to install on linux or windows).
Usage: tarifa [command] [options]
Commands:
create Create a tarifa project (or a cordova plugin)
prepare Prepare the www project with a given platform and configuration
platform Manage current project platforms
plugin Add, remove or list cordova plugins in your project
build Build the project for a given platform and configuration
run Run the project for a given platform and configuration on your device
info Get some information about your environment
device Get informations about your connected devices
config Configure the current project
check Check the current project after cloning
clean Clean the given platform
hockeyapp Interface with hockeyapp beta testing platform
update Update current project cordova platforms and core plugins
watch Watch current project
test Test current project on your device with appium
version Will either return the version number or set the current version number
Options:
--version, -v Show tarifa version number
--verbose, -V Add verbosity to commands
--help, -h Show this message
Global options:
--debug, -d Print helpful stack trace on error
git clone https://github.com/TarifaTools/tarifa.git && cd tarifa && npm link .
running tests without devices:
npm test
The output of
npm test can be found on our buildbot ci.tarifa.tools
test with devices:
npm run test-run
signing tests:
npm run test-sign
For signing tests you need to provide the following json file:
test/fixtures/private.ios.json
Both providing needed signing informations.
Examples can be found in the
test/fixtures/ folder.
tarifa is licensed under Apache version 2.0