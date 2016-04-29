tarifa

Your friendly toolchain for mobile app development on top of Apache Cordova

tarifa is a CLI on top of Apache Cordova. It aims at simplifying the Apache Cordova workflow and adding features to complete cordova toolchain such as:

multiple configurations : produce multiple unique apps easily on a given platform within a single project.

: produce multiple unique apps easily on a given platform within a single project. integration of any front-end build system : integrate your build process in the cordova workflow.

: integrate your build process in the cordova workflow. interactive project bootstrap : no need to remember every required information while creating a project, tarifa will guide you with adequate questions and save the answers in the project files.

: no need to remember every required information while creating a project, tarifa will guide you with adequate questions and save the answers in the project files. deployment to hockeyapp from the terminal: no need to launch a browser to upload a binary file to hockeyapp, tarifa handles it.

Requirements

sdk/os macosx linux win32 ios ✔ ✗ ✗ android ✔ ✔ ✔ windows ✗ ✗ ✔

Documentation

Documentation can be read on doc.tarifa.tools (pdf, epub, mobi).

Install

npm install tarifa -g

Some optional dependencies could fail depending on your os (such as ios-deploy fails to install on linux or windows).

Usage

Usage : tarifa [command] [options] Commands: create Create a tarifa project ( or a cordova plugin ) prepare Prepare the www project with a given platform and configuration platform Manage current project platforms plugin Add , remove or list cordova plugins in your project build Build the project for a given platform and configuration run Run the project for a given platform and configuration on your device info Get some information about your environment device Get informations about your connected devices config Configure the current project check Check the current project after cloning clean Clean the given platform hockeyapp Interface with hockeyapp beta testing platform update Update current project cordova platforms and core plugins watch Watch current project test Test current project on your device with appium version Will either return the version number or set the current version number Options: Global options:

Install for developement

git clone https://github.com/TarifaTools/tarifa.git && cd tarifa && npm link .

Tests

running tests without devices:

npm test

The output of npm test can be found on our buildbot ci.tarifa.tools

test with devices:

npm run test -run

signing tests:

npm run test -sign

For signing tests you need to provide the following json file:

test/fixtures/private.ios.json

Both providing needed signing informations. Examples can be found in the test/fixtures/ folder.

License

tarifa is licensed under Apache version 2.0