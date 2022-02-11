A number of applications have been developed by the Tari community to implement the Tari protocol. These are:
Download binaries from tari.com. This is the easiest way to run a Tari node, but you're essentially trusting the person that built and uploaded them that nothing untoward has happened.
Hashes of the binaries are available alongside the downloads. You can get the hash of your download by opening a terminal or command prompt and running the following:
(*nix)
shasum -a256 <PATH_TO_BINARY_INSTALL_FILE>
(Windows)
certUtil -hashfile <PATH_TO_BINARY_INSTALL_FILE> SHA256
If the result doesn't match the published hash, don't run the binary. Note that this only checks that your binary was downloaded correctly; it cannot detect if the binary was replaced by a bad actor. If you need to ensure that your binary matches the source, see Building from source below.
After you have downloaded the binaries, you need to install them. This is easy to do, and works as follows:
Assuming you want to install the Tari applications into your home folder, then, from within a terminal:
cd ~
tar -xf <PATH_TO_BINARY_INSTALL_FILE>
After this, the Tari applications will be located in
~/tari_weatherwax_testnet with a selection of
soft links to run them.
Just double-click the installer and accept all the default prompts. The Tari applications will be located in the folder
you selected during installation, and can be run by double-clicking the various shortcuts or via the Windows menu
(
Tari Testnet).
Execute the
start_all soft link/shortcut; this will start everything you need
depending on the choices you make when prompted:
Execute the
start_tari_base_node soft link/shortcut; this will also start the Tor
services if not running already that needs to be running before the base node
can run (do not close the Tor console).
Execute the
start_tari_console_wallet soft link/shortcut; this will also start the
Tor services that needs to be running before the base node can run (do not
close the Tor console).
Note: The Tor console will output
[notice] Bootstrapped 100% (done): Done
when the Tor services have fully started.
Depending on your choice of mining:
start_tari_mining_node soft link/shortcut.
start_tari_merge_mining_proxy soft link/shortcut.
start_xmrig shortcut.
To build the Tari codebase from source, there are a few dependencies you need to have installed.
First you'll need to make sure you have a full development environment set up:
brew update
brew install cmake openssl tor coreutils
brew install --cask powershell
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get -y install openssl libssl-dev pkg-config libsqlite3-dev clang git cmake libc++-dev libc++abi-dev libprotobuf-dev protobuf-compiler libncurses5-dev libncursesw5-dev
sudo apt-get install -y wget apt-transport-https
sudo wget -q "https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/$(lsb_release -rs)/packages-microsoft-prod.deb"
sudo dpkg -i packages-microsoft-prod.deb
sudo apt-get update
sudo add-apt-repository universe
sudo apt-get install -y powershell
First you'll need to make sure you have a full development environment set up:
LLVM
LIBCLANG_PATH environment variable pointing to the LLVM lib path, e.g.
setx LIBCLANG_PATH "C:\Program Files\LLVM\lib"
Build Tools
CMake (Used for RandomX)
Either:
or
Perl for OpenSSL:
Tor
C:\Program Files (x86)\Tor Services
C:\Program Files (x86)\Tor Services\Tor, is in the path
You can follow along at The Rust Website or just follow these steps to get Rust installed on your machine.
curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh
Then make sure that
cargo has been added to your path.
export PATH="$HOME/.cargo/bin:$PATH"
Follow the installation process for Windows at The Rust Website. Then make
sure that
cargo and
rustc has been added to your path:
cargo --version
rustc --version
In your directory of choice (e.g.
%USERPROFILE%\Code on Windows), clone the Tari repo
git clone https://github.com/tari-project/tari.git
Grab a cup of coffee and begin the Tari build
(*nix)
cd tari
cargo build --release
(Windows)
This is similar to building in Ubuntu, except the Microsoft Visual Studio environment must be sourced. Open the
appropriate x64\x86 Native Tools Command Prompt for VS 2019, and in your main Tari directory perform the
build, which will create the executable inside your
%USERPROFILE%\Code\tari\target\release directory:
cd %USERPROFILE%\Code\tari
cargo build --release
A successful build should output something as follows
Compiling tari_wallet v0.0.9 (.../tari/base_layer/wallet)
Compiling test_faucet v0.0.1 (.../tari/applications/test_faucet)
Compiling tari_wallet_ffi v0.0.9 (.../tari/base_layer/wallet_ffi)
Compiling tari_base_node v0.0.9 (.../tari/applications/tari_base_node)
Finished release [optimized] target(s) in 12m 24s
Compiled executable can be found by following path:
./target/release/tari_base_node
./target/release/tari_console_wallet
./target/release/tari_merge_mining_proxy
./target/release/tari_mining_node
Alternatively, cargo can build and install the executable into
~/.cargo/bin (
%USERPROFILE%\.cargo\bin on Windows), so it will be executable from anywhere
on your system.
cargo install --path=applications/tari_base_node --force
cargo install --path=applications/tari_console_wallet --force
cargo install --path=applications/tari_merge_mining_proxy --force
cargo install --path=applications/tari_mining_node --force
Alternatively, cargo can build and install the executable into
%USERPROFILE%\.cargo\bin, so it will be executable from
anywhere on your system.
cargo install --path=applications/tari_base_node --force
cargo install --path=applications/tari_console_wallet --force
cargo install --path=applications/tari_merge_mining_proxy --force
cargo install --path=applications/tari_mining_node --force
The executables will either be inside your
~/tari/target/release (on Linux) or
%USERPROFILE%\Code\tari\target\release
(on Windows) directory, or alternatively, inside your
~/.cargo/bin (on Linux)
%USERPROFILE%\.cargo\bin (on Windows)
directory, depending on the build choice above, and must be run from the command line. If the former build method was
used, you can run it from that directory, or you more likely want to copy it somewhere more convenient. Make sure to
start Tor service
~/tari/applications/tari_base_node/osx/start_tor (on Mac),
~/tari/applications/tari_base_node/linux/start_tor (on Linux) or
%USERPROFILE%\Code\tari\applications\tari_base_node\windows\start_tor.lnk (on Windows).
To run from any directory of your choice, where the executable is visible in the path (first time use):
tari_base_node --init --create-id
tari_base_node
tari_console_wallet --init
tari_merge_mining_proxy
tari_mining_node --init
Consecutive runs:
tari_base_node
tari_console_wallet
tari_merge_mining_proxy
tari_mining_node
Alternatively, you can run the Tari applications from your source directory using
cargo, and just omit the
--release
flag if you want to run in debug mode (first time use):
cargo run --bin tari_base_node --release -- --init --create-id
cargo run --bin tari_base_node --release
cargo run --bin tari_merge_mining_proxy --release
cargo run --bin tari_console_wallet --release -- --init
cargo run --bin tari_mining_node --release
Consecutive runs:
cargo run --bin tari_base_node --release
cargo run --bin tari_console_wallet --release
cargo run --bin tari_merge_mining_proxy --release
cargo run --bin tari_mining_node --release
Using all the default options, the blockchain database, wallet database, console wallet database, log files and all
configuration files will be created in the
~/.tari (on Linux) or
%USERPROFILE%\.tari (on Windows) directory.
Alternatively, by specifying
--base-path <base-path> on the command line as well, all of this will be created in that
directory.
Tari Base Node Docker images can be found at https://quay.io/repository/tarilabs/tari_base_node
Using
docker-compose.yaml
version: "3"
services:
tari_base_node:
image: quay.io/tarilabs/tari_base_node:v0.5.4
restart: unless-stopped
volumes:
- ./data:/root/.tari
# These 2 params are required for an interactive docker-compose session
stdin_open: true
tty: true
expose:
- 18142
ports:
- "18142:18142"
Then run
docker-compose up -d to start your docker service.
Check the running state with
docker-compose ps
Name Command State Ports
------------------------------------------------------------------
tbn_tari_base_node_1 start.sh Up 0.0.0.0:18142->18142/tcp
To connect to the console, use
docker ps to get the container ID which to attach to the tari_base_node in docker
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
73427509a4bb quay.io/tarilabs/tari_base_node:v0.5.4 "start.sh" 45 minutes ago Up 26 minutes 0.0.0.0:18142->18142/tcp tbn_tari_base_node_1
With the container ID
73427509a4bb, connect to the tari_base_node console as follows
docker attach 73427509a4bb
>> help
Available commands are:
help, version, get-chain-metadata, list-peers, reset-offline-peers, ban-peer, unban-peer, list-connections, list-headers,
check-db, calc-timing, discover-peer, get-block, search-utxo, search-kernel, search-stxo, get-mempool-stats,
get-mempool-state, whoami, get-state-info, quit, exit
>> get-chain-metadata
Height of longest chain : 5228
Geometric mean of longest chain : 5892870
Best block : 2c4f92854b2160324b8afebaa476b39be4004d2a7a19c69dd2d4e4da257bfee2
Pruning horizon : 0
Effective pruned height : 0
>> get-state-info
Current state machine state:
Synchronizing blocks: Syncing from the following peers:
510c83279adc7cb7d7dda0aa07
Syncing 5229/5233
If you don't want to use the docker images provided by the community, you can roll your own!
First, clone the Tari repo
git clone git@github.com:tari-project/tari.git
Then build the image using the dockerfile in
buildtools. The base node docker file build the application and then
places the binary inside a small container, keeping the executable binary to a minimum.
docker build -t tari_base_node:latest -f ./buildtools/base_node.Dockerfile .
Test your image
docker run --rm -ti tari_base_node tari_base_node --help
Run the base node
docker run -ti -v /path/to/config/dir:/root/.tari tari_base_node
Default docker builds for base x86-64 CPU. Better performing builds can be created by passing build options
docker build -t tari_base_node:performance --build-arg TBN_ARCH=skylake --build-arg TBN_FEATURES=avx2 -f ./buildtools/base_node.Dockerfile .
The Tari protocol supports hybrid mining; stand-alone or pooled SHA3 mining using the Tari Mining Node or merged mining with Monero using the Tari Merge Mining Proxy in conjunction with XMRig (RandomX-based mining). Blocks to be won by stand-alone and pooled SHA3 mining has been apportioned to approximately 40% and with Monero merged mining to approximately 60%. This apportionment is deeply baked into the Tari protocol and part of the consensus rules. The 40/60 split is determined by slightly different block target times for each algorithm, that when combined will give an average block time of approximately 120s. Each mining algorithms make use of Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) maths to gracefully adjust the target difficulties to adhere to the respective target block times. Any block won by either mining algorithm will be accepted, and when there is a tie a geometric mean calculation will be used to decide the winner. This system is completely fair without any additional empirical meddling to try force a certain outcome.
In order to perform SHA3 mining with Tari, the following applications are needed:
In order to perform pooled SHA3 mining with Tari, the following applications are needed:
For a pool operator:
For a miner:
The Tari Base Node, Tari Console Wallet, Tari Stratum Transcoder and Tari Mining Node can all run in the same directory. By performing the default installation as described in Installing using binaries, all these applications will be available.
For MiningCore see the Linux and Windows build instructions.
The configuration prerequisites are the same for all four Tari applications. After performing a
default installation, locate the main configuration file (
config.toml), which
will be created in the
~/tari_weatherwax_testnet/config (on Linux) or
%USERPROFILE%\.tari-testnet\config (on Windows)
directory.
With the main configuration file, in addition to the settings already present, the following must also be enabled for
the Tari Base Node and the Tari Console Wallet, if they are not enabled already. Under sections
base_node.weatherwax and
wallet respectively:
[wallet]
grpc_address = "127.0.0.1:18143"
[base_node.weatherwax]
transport = "tor"
allow_test_addresses = false
grpc_enabled = true
grpc_base_node_address = "127.0.0.1:18142"
For Tari Stratum Transcoder:
[stratum_transcoder]
# Address of the tari_stratum_transcoder application
transcoder_host_address = "127.0.0.1:7879"
For MiningCore:
See example configuration here.
For the Tari Mining Node there are some additional settings under section
mining_node that can be changed:
[mining_node]
# Number of mining threads
# Default: number of logical CPU cores
#num_mining_threads=8
# GRPC address of base node
# Default: value from `base_node.grpc_base_node_address`
#base_node_grpc_address = "127.0.0.1:18142"
# GRPC address of console wallet
# Default: value from `wallet.grpc_address`
#wallet_grpc_address = "127.0.0.1:18143"
# Start mining only when base node is bootstrapped
# and current block height is on the tip of network
# Default: true
#mine_on_tip_only=true
# Will check tip with node every N seconds and restart mining
# if height already taken and option `mine_on_tip_only` is set
# to true
# Default: 30 seconds
#validate_tip_timeout_sec=30
For pooled SHA3 mining:
[mining_node]
# Number of mining threads
# Default: number of logical CPU cores
#num_mining_threads=8
# Stratum Mode configuration
# mining_pool_address = "miningcore.tari.com:3052"
# mining_wallet_address = "YOUR_WALLET_PUBLIC_KEY"
# mining_worker_name = "worker1"
Uncomment
mining_pool_address and
mining_wallet_address. Adjust the values to your intended configuration.
mining_worker_name is an optional configuration field allowing you to name your worker.
For SHA3 mining: Tor and the required Tari applications must be started and preferably in this order:
Tor:
Linux/OSX: Execute
start_tor.sh.
Windows:
Start Tor Serviecs menu item or
start_tor shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Base Node:
Linux/OSX: As per Runtime links.
Windows: As per Runtime links or
Start Base Node menu item or
start_tari_base_node shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Console Wallet:
Start Console Wallet menu item or
start_tari_console_wallet shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Mining Node:
Start Mining Node menu item
or
start_tari_mining_node shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Look out for the following types of messages on the Tari Mining Node console to confirm that it is connected properly and performing mining:
2021-02-26 11:24:23.604202000 [tari_mining_node] INFO Connecting to base node at http://127.0.0.1:18151
2021-02-26 11:24:23.606260800 [tari_mining_node] INFO Connecting to wallet at http://127.0.0.1:18161
2021-02-26 11:24:23.721890400 [tari_mining_node::miner] INFO Mining thread 0 started
2021-02-26 11:24:23.722287800 [tari_mining_node::miner] INFO Mining thread 1 started
2021-02-26 11:24:23.722505500 [tari_mining_node::miner] INFO Mining thread 2 started
2021-02-26 11:28:19.687855700 [tari_mining_node::miner] INFO Mining thread 2 stopped
2021-02-26 11:28:19.688251200 [tari_mining_node] INFO Miner 2 found block header BlockHeader { hash: [...], version: 1,
height: 8493, prev_hash: [...], timestamp: Some(Timestamp { seconds: 1614331698, nanos: 0 }), output_mr: [...],
witness_mr: [...], total_kernel_offset: [...], nonce: 8415580256943728281, pow: Some(ProofOfWork { pow_algo: 2,
pow_data: [] }), kernel_mmr_size: 24983, output_mmr_size: 125474 } with difficulty 7316856839
For pooled SHA3 Mining:
Pool Operators: Tor and the required Tari applications must be started in this order:
Tor:
start_tor.sh.
Start Tor Serviecs menu item or
start_tor shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Base Node:
Start Base Node menu item or
start_tari_base_node shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Console Wallet:
Start Console Wallet menu item or
start_tari_console_wallet shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Stratum Transcoder
MiningCore
Miners:
Start Mining Node menu item
or
start_tari_mining_node shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
In order to perform merge mining with Tari, the following applications are needed:
The Tari Merge Mining Proxy will be the communication gateway between all these applications and will coordinate all activities. It will also submit finalized Tari and Monero blocks to the respective networks when RandomX is solved at the respective difficulties.
The Tari Base Node, Tari Console Wallet and Tari Merge Mining Proxy can all run in the same directory, whereas XMRig will run in its own directory. By performing the default installation as described in Installing using binaries, all these applications will be available.
XMRig can also be build from sources. If that is your preference, follow these instructions: https://xmrig.com/docs/miner/.
The configuration prerequisites are the same for all three Tari applications. After performing a
default installation, locate the main configuration file (
config.toml), which
will be created in the
~/tari_weatherwax_testnet/config (on Linux) or
%USERPROFILE%\.tari-testnet\config (on Windows)
directory.
With the main configuration file, in addition to the settings already present, the following must also be enabled if they are not enabled already:
base_node.weatherwax and
wallet respectively
[wallet]
grpc_address = "127.0.0.1:18143"
[base_node.weatherwax]
transpo*_r_*t = "tor"
allow_test_addresses = false
grpc_enabled = true
grpc_base_node_address = "127.0.0.1:18142"
And then depending on if you are using solo mining or self-select mining you will use one of the following:
For the Tari Merge Mining Proxy, under section
merge_mining_proxy.weatherwax
[merge_mining_proxy.weatherwax]
monerod_url = [ # stagenet
"http://stagenet.xmr-tw.org:38081",
"http://stagenet.community.xmr.to:38081",
"http://monero-stagenet.exan.tech:38081",
"http://xmr-lux.boldsuck.org:38081",
"http://singapore.node.xmr.pm:38081",
]
proxy_host_address = "127.0.0.1:7878"
proxy_submit_to_origin = true
monerod_use_auth = false
monerod_username = ""
monerod_password = ""
For the Tari Merge Mining Proxy, under section
merge_mining_proxy.weatherwax
[merge_mining_proxy.weatherwax]
monerod_url = [ # stagenet
"http://stagenet.xmr-tw.org:38081",
"http://stagenet.community.xmr.to:38081",
"http://monero-stagenet.exan.tech:38081",
"http://xmr-lux.boldsuck.org:38081",
"http://singapore.node.xmr.pm:38081",
]
proxy_host_address = "127.0.0.1:7878"
proxy_submit_to_origin = false
monerod_use_auth = false
monerod_username = ""
monerod_password = ""
Note: The ports
7878,
18142 and
18143 shown in the example above should not be in use by other processes. If
they are, choose different ports. You will need to update the ports in the steps below as well.
The
monerod_url set must contain valid addresses (
host:port) for
monerod that is running Monero mainnet (e.g.
["http://18.132.124.81:18081"]) or stagenet (e.g.
["http://monero-stagenet.exan.tech:38081"]), which can be a
public node or local instance. To test if the
monerod_url address is working properly, try to paste
host:port/get_height in an internet browser, for example:
http://18.132.124.81:18081/get_height
A typical response would be:
{
"hash": "ce32dd0a6e3220d57c368f2cd01e5980a9b4d70f02b27274d67142d5b26cb4d6",
"height": 2277206,
"status": "OK",
"untrusted": false
}
Note: A guide to setting up a local Monero stagenet on Linux can be found here.
The XMRig configuration must be prepared for either solo or pool merged mining with Monero. It is advisable to use a configuration file for XMRig as this offers more flexibility, otherwise, the configuration parameters can be passed in via the command line upon runtime.
Notes:
monerod_url
configuration setting (see Tari applications) must also correspond to the chosen network.
The XMRig configuration wizard can be used to create a solo mining configuration file in JSON format:
Start ->
+ New configuration
Pools ->
+ Add daemon
Add new daemon for Solo mining, complete the required information, then
+ Add daemon:
Host,
Port: This must correspond to the
proxy_host_address in the Tari configuration file.
Secure connection (TLS): Uncheck.
Coin: Monero.
Wallet address: This must be your own stagenet or mainnet wallet address, or you can use these donation
addresses:
55LTR8KniP4LQGJSPtbYDacR7dz8RBFnsfAKMaMuwUNYX6aQbBcovzDPyrQF9KXF9tVU6Xk3K8no1BywnJX6GvZX8yJsXvt
<Enter your own mainnet wallet address here>
Backends -> Select
CPU (
OpenCL or
CUDA also possible depending on your computer hardware).
Misc -> With
Donate, type in your preference.
Result -> With
Config file, copy or download, than save as
config.json.
Using the public stagenet wallet address above the resulting configuration file should look like this:
{
"autosave": true,
"cpu": true,
"opencl": false,
"cuda": false,
"pools": [
{
"coin": "monero",
"url": "127.0.0.1:7878",
"user": "55LTR8KniP4LQGJSPtbYDacR7dz8RBFnsfAKMaMuwUNYX6aQbBcovzDPyrQF9KXF9tVU6Xk3K8no1BywnJX6GvZX8yJsXvt",
"tls": false,
"daemon": true
}
]
}
For pool mining, the configuration file obtained from the XMRig configuration wizard must be augmented with Tari specific settings. Using the wizard, create the following:
Start ->
+ New configuration
Pools ->
+ Add pool ->
Custom pool
Add new custom pool, complete the required information, then
+ Add pool:
Host,
Port: This must be for a Monero mainnet mining pool that supports the
self-select.
Secure connection (TLS): Check/Uncheck (based on the pool requirements).
keepalive: Check.
nicehash: Uncheck.
User: This must be your own mainnet wallet address, or you can use this address to donate to Monero:
888tNkZrPN6JsEgekjMnABU4TBzc2Dt29EPAvkRxbANsAnjyPbb3iQ1YBRk1UXcdRsiKc9dhwMVgN5S9cQUiyoogDavup3H
Password: A custom field that could be your wallet name or some other pool settings.
Coin: Monero.
Algorithm: rx/0.
Backends -> Select
CPU (
OpenCL or
CUDA also possible depending on your computer hardware).
Misc -> With
Donate, type in your preference.
Result -> With
Config file, copy or download, than save as
config.json.
Add custom entries for
"self-select": "127.0.0.1:7878" and
"submit-to-origin": true in the
"pools" section.
Mining pool
cryptonote.social requires you to add a personalized handle to the wallet address so that you can
query your own pool statistics, separated by a full stop, i.e.
<YOUR WALLET ADDRESS>.<pool specific user name>. For
demonstration purposes,
donatemonero has been associated with the public mainnet wallet address above. If you go to
https://cryptonote.social/xmr and enter
donatemonero in the
Username: text box you will see some merge mining
activity for that address. The configuration file used for this exercise is shown below:
{
"autosave": true,
"cpu": true,
"opencl": false,
"cuda": false,
"pools": [
{
"coin": "monero",
"algo": "rx/0",
"url": "cryptonote.social:5555",
"user": "888tNkZrPN6JsEgekjMnABU4TBzc2Dt29EPAvkRxbANsAnjyPbb3iQ1YBRk1UXcdRsiKc9dhwMVgN5S9cQUiyoogDavup3H.donatemonero",
"pass": "start_diff=220000;payment_scheme=pprop;donate=0.5",
"tls": false,
"keepalive": true,
"nicehash": false,
"self-select": "127.0.0.1:7878",
"submit-to-origin": true
}
]
}
Tor and the required Tari applications must be started and preferably in this order:
Tor:
start_tor.sh.
Start Tor Serviecs menu item or
start_tor shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Base Node:
Start Base Node menu item or
start_tari_base_node shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Console Wallet:
Start Console Wallet menu item or
start_tari_console_wallet shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Tari Merge Mining Proxy:
Start Merge Mining Proxy menu item
or
start_tari_merge_mining_proxy shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
In addition, select one of the merge mining options as outlined in solo or pool mining in the next paragraphs.
This paragraph is applicable to solo mining Monero on mainnet or stagenet and solo mining Tari on testnet.
Solo merged mining with Monero is supported using the
daemon option.
As mentioned previously, the
monerod_url field in the
config.toml should be enabled for the corresponding mainnet or stagenet network
Monero wallet address:
# URL to monerod
monerod_url = [ # mainnet
"http://18.132.124.81:18081",
"http://xmr.support:18081",
"http://node1.xmr-tw.org:18081",
"http://xmr.nthrow.nyc:18081",
]
monerod_url = [ # stagenet
"http://stagenet.xmr-tw.org:38081",
"http://stagenet.community.xmr.to:38081",
"http://monero-stagenet.exan.tech:38081",
"http://xmr-lux.boldsuck.org:38081",
"http://singapore.node.xmr.pm:38081",
]
Ensure the
config.json configuration file discussed in Solo mining is copied to the XMRig build or
install folder, then start XMRig:
Linux/OSX: Execute
./xmrig in the XMRig build or install folder.
Windows: Execute
xmrig in the XMRig build or install folder, or
Start XMRig menu item or
start_xmrig
shortcut in the Tari installation folder.
Note: On modern Windows versions, coin mining software is blocked by default, for example by Windows Defender. Ensure that these processes are allowed to run when challenged:
PUA:Win32/CoinMiner
PUA:Win64/CoinMiner
App:XMRigMiner
Look out for the following outputs in the XMRig console to confirm that it is connected to the Merge Mining Proxy and accepting jobs:
* POOL #1 127.0.0.1:7878 coin monero
[2021-01-21 12:10:18.960] net use daemon 127.0.0.1:7878 127.0.0.1
[2021-01-21 12:10:18.960] net new job from 127.0.0.1:7878 diff 286811 algo rx/0 height 756669
[2021-01-21 12:10:56.730] cpu rejected (0/1) diff 286811 "Block not accepted" (656 ms)
[2021-01-21 12:10:57.398] net new job from 127.0.0.1:7878 diff 293330 algo rx/0 height 756670
[2021-01-21 12:12:23.695] miner speed 10s/60s/15m 4089.0 4140.2 n/a H/s max 4390.9 H/s
[2021-01-21 12:12:57.983] cpu accepted (1/1) diff 293330 (594 ms)
The
cpu: rejected and
cpu: accepted messages originates from stagenet or mainnet
monerod, and shows the Monero
statistics. At this point, the mined and rejected Tari coinbases should be visible in the Tari Console Wallet.
This paragraph is applicable to pool mining Monero on mainnet and solo mining Tari on testnet.
Pool merged mining with Monero is supported using the
Stratum mode self-select option via XMRig. Two mining
pools we have tried out that support this feature are monero-pool, with
its reference pool implementation running here, and
cryptonote.social. With normal self select mode, XMRig requests a Monero block
template from a third party and submits the solution to the mining pool. Tari added a
submit-to-origin option to the
self select mode whereby, if a solution has been found that only matches the pool difficulty, XMRig will submit the
solution to the pool only, but if the achieved difficulty meets both that of the pool and Tari, it will be submitted to
the Merge Mining Proxy as well as to the mining pool.
The
monerod_url field in the
config.toml should be enabled for the mainnet value:
# URL to monerod
monerod_url = [ # mainnet
"http://18.132.124.81:18081",
"http://xmr.support:18081",
"http://node1.xmr-tw.org:18081",
"http://xmr.nthrow.nyc:18081",
]
Ensure the
config.json configuration file discussed in Pool mining with self select
is copied to the XMRig build or install folder, then start XMRig as before for solo mining.
Look out for the following outputs in the XMRig console to confirm that it is connected to the pool and the Merge Mining Proxy and accepting jobs:
* POOL #1 cryptonote.social:5555 coin monero self-select 127.0.0.1:7878 submit-to-origin
[2021-01-18 11:40:48.392] net new job from cryptonote.social:5555 diff 220006 algo rx/0 height 2277084
[2021-01-18 11:41:22.378] origin submitted to origin daemon (1/0) diff 284557 vs. 371742
[2021-01-18 11:41:22.812] cpu accepted (1/0) diff 220006 (433 ms)
[2021-01-18 11:41:39.201] miner speed 10s/60s/15m 1562.2 1630.4 n/a H/s max 1710.0 H/s
[2021-01-18 11:42:06.320] cpu accepted (2/0) diff 220006 (482 ms)
Status essages
origin: submitted to origin daemon (1/0) and
origin: not submitted to origin daemon, difficulty too low (1/1) pertains to submissions to the Tari network,
and
cpu: accepted (1/0) to the pool.
Mined and rejected Tari coinbases should be visible in the Tari Console Wallet, and pool shares in the pool interface.
If you are using
cryptonote.social:5555 as in the example above, go to https://cryptonote.social/xmr and type in
your wallet identity under
Username: to see your shares, or try
taritest if you used this configuration example.
RFC directory.
The RFCs are long-form technical documents proposing changes and features to the Tari network and ecosystem. They are hosted at https://rfc.tari.com, but you can easily build and serve a local version yourself.
Firstly, install
mdbook. Assuming you have Rust and cargo installed, run
cargo install mdbook
Then, from the
RFC directory, run
mdbook serve
and the RFC documentation will be available at http://localhost:3000.
Run
cargo doc
to generate the documentation. The generated html sits in
target/doc/. Alternatively, to open a specific package's documentation directly in your browser, run
cargo doc -p <package> --open
See RFC-0110/CodeStructure for details on the code structure and layout.
