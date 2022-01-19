Node.js tardis-dev library provides convenient access to tick-level real-time and historical cryptocurrency market data both in exchange native and normalized formats. Instead of callbacks it relies on async iteration (for await ...of) enabling composability features like seamless switching between real-time data streaming and historical data replay or computing derived data locally.

const { replayNormalized, normalizeTrades, normalizeBookChanges } = require ( 'tardis-dev' ) const messages = replayNormalized( { exchange : 'bitmex' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' , 'ETHUSD' ], from : '2019-05-01' , to : '2019-05-02' }, normalizeTrades, normalizeBookChanges ) for await ( const message of messages) { console .log(message) }

Features

historical tick-level market data replay backed by tardis.dev HTTP API — includes full order book depth snapshots plus incremental updates, tick-by-tick trades, historical open interest, funding, index, mark prices, liquidations and more



consolidated real-time data streaming API connecting directly to exchanges' public WebSocket APIs

support for both exchange-native and normalized market data formats (unified format for accessing market data across all supported exchanges — normalized trades, order book and ticker data)

transparent historical local data caching (cached data is stored on disk in compressed GZIP format and decompressed on demand when reading the data)

support for top cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMEX, Deribit, Binance, FTX, OKEx, Huobi Futures, Huobi Global, Bitfinex, Coinbase Pro, Kraken Futures, Kraken, Bitstamp, Gemini, Poloniex, Bybit, Phemex, Delta Exchange, FTX US, Binance US, Gate.io, OKCoin, bitFlyer, HitBTC, CoinFLEX (2.0), Binance Jersey and more

automatic closed connections and stale connections reconnection logic for real-time streams

combining multiple exchanges feeds into single one via combine helper function — synchronized historical market data replay and consolidated real-time data streaming from multiple exchanges

computing derived data locally like order book imbalance, custom trade bars, book snapshots and more via compute helper function and computables , e.g., volume based bars, top 20 levels order book snapshots taken every 10 ms etc.

full limit order book reconstruction both for real-time and historical data via OrderBook object

fast and lightweight architecture — low memory footprint and no heavy in-memory buffering

extensible mapping logic that allows adjusting normalized formats for specific needs

Installation

Requires Node.js v12+ installed.

npm install tardis-dev --save

Documentation

Examples

Real-time spread across multiple exchanges

Example showing how to quickly display real-time spread and best bid/ask info across multiple exchanges at once. It can be easily adapted to do the same for historical data ( replayNormalized instead of streamNormalized ).

const tardis = require ( 'tardis-dev' ) const { streamNormalized, normalizeBookChanges, combine, compute, computeBookSnapshots } = tardis const exchangesToStream = [ { exchange : 'bitmex' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' ] }, { exchange : 'deribit' , symbols : [ 'BTC-PERPETUAL' ] }, { exchange : 'cryptofacilities' , symbols : [ 'PI_XBTUSD' ] } ] const realTimeStreams = exchangesToStream.map( ( e ) => { return streamNormalized(e, normalizeBookChanges) }) const messages = combine(...realTimeStreams) const realTimeQuoteComputable = computeBookSnapshots({ depth : 1 , interval : 0 , name : 'realtime_quote' }) const messagesWithQuotes = compute(messages, realTimeQuoteComputable) const spreads = {} setInterval( () => { console .clear() console .log(spreads) }, 100 ) for await ( const message of messagesWithQuotes) { if (message.type === 'book_snapshot' ) { spreads[message.exchange] = { spread : message.asks[ 0 ].price - message.bids[ 0 ].price, bestBid : message.bids[ 0 ], bestAsk : message.asks[ 0 ] } } }

Seamless switching between real-time streaming and historical market data replay

Example showing simple pattern of providing async iterable of market data messages to the function that can process them no matter if it's is real-time or historical market data. That effectively enables having the same 'data pipeline' for backtesting and live trading.

const tardis = require ( 'tardis-dev' ) const { replayNormalized, streamNormalized, normalizeTrades, compute, computeTradeBars } = tardis const historicalMessages = replayNormalized( { exchange : 'bitmex' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' ], from : '2019-08-01' , to : '2019-08-02' }, normalizeTrades ) const realTimeMessages = streamNormalized( { exchange : 'bitmex' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' ] }, normalizeTrades ) async function produceVolumeBasedTradeBars ( messages ) { const withVolumeTradeBars = compute( messages, computeTradeBars({ kind : 'volume' , interval : 100 * 1000 }) ) for await ( const message of withVolumeTradeBars) { if (message.type === 'trade_bar' ) { console .log(message.name, message) } } } await produceVolumeBasedTradeBars(historicalMessages)

Stream real-time market data in exchange native data format

const { stream } = require ( 'tardis-dev' ) const messages = stream({ exchange : 'bitmex' , filters : [ { channel : 'trade' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' ] }, { channel : 'orderBookL2' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' ] } ] }) for await ( const message of messages) { console .log(message) }

Replay historical market data in exchange native data format

const { replay } = require ( 'tardis-dev' ) const messages = replay({ exchange : 'bitmex' , filters : [ { channel : 'trade' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' ] }, { channel : 'orderBookL2' , symbols : [ 'XBTUSD' ] } ], from : '2019-05-01' , to : '2019-05-02' }) for await ( const message of messages) { console .log(message) }

See the tardis-dev docs for more examples.