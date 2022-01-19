Node.js
tardis-dev library provides convenient access to tick-level real-time and historical cryptocurrency market data both in exchange native and normalized formats. Instead of callbacks it relies on async iteration (for await ...of) enabling composability features like seamless switching between real-time data streaming and historical data replay or computing derived data locally.
const { replayNormalized, normalizeTrades, normalizeBookChanges } = require('tardis-dev')
const messages = replayNormalized(
{
exchange: 'bitmex',
symbols: ['XBTUSD', 'ETHUSD'],
from: '2019-05-01',
to: '2019-05-02'
},
normalizeTrades,
normalizeBookChanges
)
for await (const message of messages) {
console.log(message)
}
historical tick-level market data replay backed by tardis.dev HTTP API — includes full order book depth snapshots plus incremental updates, tick-by-tick trades, historical open interest, funding, index, mark prices, liquidations and more
consolidated real-time data streaming API connecting directly to exchanges' public WebSocket APIs
async iterables providing unified way of consuming data messages
combine helper function — synchronized historical market data replay and consolidated real-time data streaming from multiple exchanges
compute helper function and
computables, e.g., volume based bars, top 20 levels order book snapshots taken every 10 ms etc.
OrderBook object
Requires Node.js v12+ installed.
npm install tardis-dev --save
Example showing how to quickly display real-time spread and best bid/ask info across multiple exchanges at once. It can be easily adapted to do the same for historical data (
replayNormalized instead of
streamNormalized).
const tardis = require('tardis-dev')
const { streamNormalized, normalizeBookChanges, combine, compute, computeBookSnapshots } = tardis
const exchangesToStream = [
{ exchange: 'bitmex', symbols: ['XBTUSD'] },
{ exchange: 'deribit', symbols: ['BTC-PERPETUAL'] },
{ exchange: 'cryptofacilities', symbols: ['PI_XBTUSD'] }
]
// for each specified exchange call streamNormalized for it
// so we have multiple real-time streams for all specified exchanges
const realTimeStreams = exchangesToStream.map((e) => {
return streamNormalized(e, normalizeBookChanges)
})
// combine all real-time message streams into one
const messages = combine(...realTimeStreams)
// create book snapshots with depth1 that are produced
// every time best bid/ask info is changed
// effectively computing real-time quotes
const realTimeQuoteComputable = computeBookSnapshots({
depth: 1,
interval: 0,
name: 'realtime_quote'
})
// compute real-time quotes for combines real-time messages
const messagesWithQuotes = compute(messages, realTimeQuoteComputable)
const spreads = {}
// print spreads info every 100ms
setInterval(() => {
console.clear()
console.log(spreads)
}, 100)
// update spreads info real-time
for await (const message of messagesWithQuotes) {
if (message.type === 'book_snapshot') {
spreads[message.exchange] = {
spread: message.asks[0].price - message.bids[0].price,
bestBid: message.bids[0],
bestAsk: message.asks[0]
}
}
}
Example showing simple pattern of providing
async iterable of market data messages to the function that can process them no matter if it's is real-time or historical market data. That effectively enables having the same 'data pipeline' for backtesting and live trading.
const tardis = require('tardis-dev')
const { replayNormalized, streamNormalized, normalizeTrades, compute, computeTradeBars } = tardis
const historicalMessages = replayNormalized(
{
exchange: 'bitmex',
symbols: ['XBTUSD'],
from: '2019-08-01',
to: '2019-08-02'
},
normalizeTrades
)
const realTimeMessages = streamNormalized(
{
exchange: 'bitmex',
symbols: ['XBTUSD']
},
normalizeTrades
)
async function produceVolumeBasedTradeBars(messages) {
const withVolumeTradeBars = compute(
messages,
computeTradeBars({
kind: 'volume',
interval: 100 * 1000 // aggregate by 100k contracts volume
})
)
for await (const message of withVolumeTradeBars) {
if (message.type === 'trade_bar') {
console.log(message.name, message)
}
}
}
await produceVolumeBasedTradeBars(historicalMessages)
// or for real time data
// await produceVolumeBasedTradeBars(realTimeMessages)
const { stream } = require('tardis-dev')
const messages = stream({
exchange: 'bitmex',
filters: [
{ channel: 'trade', symbols: ['XBTUSD'] },
{ channel: 'orderBookL2', symbols: ['XBTUSD'] }
]
})
for await (const message of messages) {
console.log(message)
}
const { replay } = require('tardis-dev')
const messages = replay({
exchange: 'bitmex',
filters: [
{ channel: 'trade', symbols: ['XBTUSD'] },
{ channel: 'orderBookL2', symbols: ['XBTUSD'] }
],
from: '2019-05-01',
to: '2019-05-02'
})
for await (const message of messages) {
console.log(message)
}