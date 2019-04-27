Node tarantool driver for 1.7+ support Node.js v.4+.
Based on go-tarantool and implements Tarantool’s binary protocol, for more information you can read them or basic documentation at Tarantool manual.
Code architecture and some features in version 3 borrowed from the ioredis.
msgpack-lite package used as MsgPack encoder/decoder.
npm install --save tarantool-driver
new Tarantool([port], [host], [options]) ⇐
EventEmitter
Creates a Tarantool instance, extends EventEmitter.
Connection related custom events:
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[port]
number |
string |
Object
3301
|Port of the Tarantool server, or a URI string (see the examples in tarantool configuration doc), or the
options object(see the third argument).
|[host]
string |
Object
"localhost"
|Host of the Tarantool server, when the first argument is a URL string, this argument is an object represents the options.
|[options]
Object
|Other options.
|[options.port]
number
6379
|Port of the Tarantool server.
|[options.host]
string
"localhost"
|Host of the Tarantool server.
|[options.username]
string
null
|If set, client will authenticate with the value of this option when connected.
|[options.password]
string
null
|If set, client will authenticate with the value of this option when connected.
|[options.timeout]
number
0
|The milliseconds before a timeout occurs during the initial connection to the Tarantool server.
|[options.lazyConnect]
boolean
false
|By default, When a new
Tarantool instance is created, it will connect to Tarantool server automatically. If you want to keep disconnected util a command is called, you can pass the
lazyConnect option to the constructor.
|[options.reserveHosts]
array
|[]
|Array of strings - reserve hosts. Client will try to connect to hosts from this array after loosing connection with current host and will do it cyclically. See example below.
|[options.beforeReserve]
number
2
|Number of attempts to reconnect before connect to next host from the
reserveHosts
|[options.retryStrategy]
function
|See below
let connection = new Tarantool({
host: 'mail.ru',
port: 33013,
username: 'user'
password: 'secret',
reserveHosts: [
'anotheruser:difficultpass@mail.ru:33033',
'127.0.0.1:3301'
],
beforeReserve: 1
})
// connect to mail.ru:33013 -> dead
// ↓
// trying connect to mail.ru:33033 -> dead
// ↓
// trying connect to 127.0.0.1:3301 -> dead
// ↓
// trying connect to mail.ru:33013 ...etc
By default, node-tarantool-driver client will try to reconnect when the connection to Tarantool is lost
except when the connection is closed manually by
tarantool.disconnect().
It's very flexible to control how long to wait to reconnect after disconnection
using the
retryStrategy option:
var tarantool = new Tarantool({
// This is the default value of `retryStrategy`
retryStrategy: function (times) {
var delay = Math.min(times * 50, 2000);
return delay;
}
});
retryStrategy is a function that will be called when the connection is lost.
The argument
times means this is the nth reconnection being made and
the return value represents how long (in ms) to wait to reconnect. When the
return value isn't a number, node-tarantool-driver will stop trying to reconnect, and the connection
will be lost forever if the user doesn't call
tarantool.connect() manually.
This feature is borrowed from the ioredis
We use TarantoolConnection instance and connect before other operations. Methods call return promise(https://developer.mozilla.org/ru/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Promise). Available methods with some testing: select, update, replace, insert, delete, auth, destroy.
var TarantoolConnection = require('tarantool-driver');
var conn = new TarantoolConnection('notguest:sesame@mail.ru:3301');
// select arguments space_id, index_id, limit, offset, iterator, key
conn.select(512, 0, 1, 0, 'eq', [50])
.then(funtion(results){
doSomeThingWithResults(results);
});
You can use any implementation that can be duck typing with next interface:
//msgpack implementation example
/*
@interface
decode: (Buffer buf)
encode: (Object obj)
*/
var exampleCustomMsgpack = {
encode: function(obj){
return yourmsgpack.encode(obj);
},
decode: function(buf){
return yourmsgpack.decode(obj);
}
};
By default use msgpack-lite package.
Promise
Resolve if connected. Or reject if not.
Promise
An internal method. The connection should be established before invoking.
Auth with using chap-sha1. About authenthication more here: authentication
Promise
Iterators. Available iterators: 'eq', 'req', 'all', 'lt', 'le', 'ge', 'gt', 'bitsAllSet', 'bitsAnySet', 'bitsAllNotSet'.
It's just select. Promise resolve array of tuples.
Some examples:
conn.select(512, 0, 1, 0, 'eq', [50]);
//same as
conn.select('test', 'primary', 1, 0, 'eq', [50]);
You can use space name or index name instead of id, but it will some requests for get this metadata. That information actual for delete, replace, insert, update too.
Same as tarantool.select but with callbacks.
Promise
Promise resolve an array of deleted tuples.
Promise
Promise resolve an array of updated tuples.
Promise
More you can read here: Insert
Promise resolve a new tuple.
Promise
About operation: Upsert
Promise resolve nothing.
Promise
More you can read here: Replace
Promise resolve a new or replaced tuple.
Promise
Call a function with arguments.
You can create function on tarantool side:
function myget(id)
val = box.space.batched:select{id}
return val[1]
end
And then use something like this:
conn.call('myget', 4)
.then(function(value){
console.log(value);
});
If you have a 2 arguments function just send a second arguments in this way:
conn.call('my2argumentsfunc', 'first', 'second argument')
And etc like this.
Because lua support a multiple return it's always return array or undefined.
Promise
Evaluate and execute the expression in Lua-string. Eval
Promise resolve result:any.
Example:
conn.eval('return box.session.user()')
.then(function(res){
console.log('current user is:' res[0])
})
Promise
It's accessible only in 2.1 tarantool.
You can use SQL query that is like sqlite dialect to query a tarantool database.
You can insert or select or create database.
More about it here.
Example:
await connection.insert('tags', ['tag_1', 1])
await connection.insert('tags', ['tag_2', 50])
connection.sql('select * from "tags"')
.then((res) => {
console.log('Successful get tags', res);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
});
P.S. If you using lowercase in your space name you need to use a double quote for their name.
It doesn't work for space without format.
Promise
Promise resolve true.
Promise
Deprecated
Disconnect from Tarantool.
This method closes the connection immediately, and may lose some pending replies that haven't written to client.
Set environment variable "DEBUG" to "tarantool-driver:*"
It's ok you can do whatever you need. I add log options for some technical information it can be help for you. If i don't answer i just miss email :( it's a lot emails from github so please write me to newbiecraft@gmail.com directly if i don't answer in one day.
Remove let for support old nodejs version
Add support SQL
Fix eval and call
Increase request id limit to SMI Maximum
Fix parser thx @tommiv
New version with reconnect in alpha.
Fix test for call changes and remove unuse upsert parameter (critical change API for upsert)
Add clear schema cache on change schema id
Change msgpack5 to msgpack-lite(thx to @arusakov). Add msgpack as option for connection. Bump msgpack5 for work at new version.
Add upsert operation. Key is now can be just a number.
finish multihost feature