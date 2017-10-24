Package and un-package modules of some sort (in tar/gz bundles). This is mostly useful for package managers. Note that it doesn't check for or touch
package.json so it can be used even if that's not the way you store your package info.
$ npm install tar-pack
Pack the folder at
folder into a gzipped tarball and return the tgz as a stream. Files ignored by
.gitignore will not be in the package.
You can optionally pass a
fstream.DirReader directly, instead of folder. For example, to create an npm package, do:
pack(require("fstream-npm")(folder), [options])
Options:
noProprietary (defaults to
false) Set this to
true to prevent any proprietary attributes being added to the tarball. These attributes are allowed by the spec, but may trip up some poorly written tarball parsers.
fromBase (defaults to
false) Set this to
true to make sure your tarballs root is the directory you pass in.
ignoreFiles (defaults to
['.gitignore']) These files can specify files to be excluded from the package using the syntax of
.gitignore. This option is ignored if you parse a
fstream.DirReader instead of a string for folder.
filter (defaults to
entry => true) A function that takes an entry and returns
true if it should be included in the package and
false if it should not. Entryies are of the form
{path, basename, dirname, type} where (type is "Directory" or "File"). This function is ignored if you parse a
fstream.DirReader instead of a string for folder.
Example:
var write = require('fs').createWriteStream
var pack = require('tar-pack').pack
pack(process.cwd())
.pipe(write(__dirname + '/package.tar.gz'))
.on('error', function (err) {
console.error(err.stack)
})
.on('close', function () {
console.log('done')
})
Return a stream that unpacks a tarball into a folder at
folder. N.B. the output folder will be removed first if it already exists.
The callback is called with an optional error and, as its second argument, a string which is one of:
'directory', indicating that the extracted package was a directory (either
.tar.gz or
.tar)
'file', incating that the extracted package was just a single file (extracted to
defaultName, see options)
Basic Options:
defaultName (defaults to
index.js) If the package is a single file, rather than a tarball, it will be "extracted" to this file name, set to
false to disable.
Advanced Options (you probably don't need any of these):
gid - (defaults to
null) the
gid to use when writing files
uid - (defaults to
null) the
uid to use when writing files
dmode - (defaults to
0777) The mode to use when creating directories
fmode - (defaults to
0666) The mode to use when creating files
unsafe - (defaults to
false) (on non win32 OSes it overrides
gid and
uid with the current processes IDs)
strip - (defaults to
1) Number of path segments to strip from the root when extracting
keepFiles - (defaults to
false) Set this to
true to prevent target directory to be removed. Extracted files overwrite existing files.
Example:
var read = require('fs').createReadStream
var unpack = require('tar-pack').unpack
read(process.cwd() + '/package.tar.gz')
.pipe(unpack(__dirname + '/package/', function (err) {
if (err) console.error(err.stack)
else console.log('done')
}))
BSD
If you are using with a old node version(< 14), it works. But if node version >= 14, it's writestream have bugs and cause you unpacked files missed. And Unfortunately, its maintainer doesn't seem to be active anymore since 2017. It is recommended to use compressing instead of it.