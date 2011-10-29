Intro

Have you ever wanted to tar something, but you didn't want to push it to your server first?

Tar-js is here to the rescue!!

With tar-js, you can construct a tar archive in the browser. This is basically a port of tar-async for Nodejs for the browser, with a couple differences.

Here's what it supports:

Add strings to a tar archive as files

Customizable uid, gid, mtime, and permissions (defaults work well though too)

Add files in a directory heirarchy

Dependencies

Tar needs an HTML5 compliant browser. More specifically it needs Uint8Array to work.

The examples depend on pakmanager, a package manager for the browser to make code written for node run in the browser. Install it as such:

pakmanager build

Usage Guide

The easiest way to interface with it is by using pakmanager. Include the package from pakmanager in your html, and then in you javascript:

var Tar = require ( 'tar' ), tape = new Tar();

Then all you got to do is call tape.append with your params and it'll be added to the archive. That's it!

Here's the api for append: append(filepath, content, [opts], [callback])