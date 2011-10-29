openbase logo
tar-js

by Jameson Little
0.3.0 (see all)

Tar implemented in the browser

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Intro

Have you ever wanted to tar something, but you didn't want to push it to your server first?

Tar-js is here to the rescue!!

With tar-js, you can construct a tar archive in the browser. This is basically a port of tar-async for Nodejs for the browser, with a couple differences.

Here's what it supports:

  • Add strings to a tar archive as files
  • Customizable uid, gid, mtime, and permissions (defaults work well though too)
  • Add files in a directory heirarchy

Dependencies

Tar needs an HTML5 compliant browser. More specifically it needs Uint8Array to work.

The examples depend on pakmanager, a package manager for the browser to make code written for node run in the browser. Install it as such:

pakmanager build

Usage Guide

The easiest way to interface with it is by using pakmanager. Include the package from pakmanager in your html, and then in you javascript:

var Tar = require('tar'),
    tape = new Tar();

Then all you got to do is call tape.append with your params and it'll be added to the archive. That's it!

Here's the api for append: append(filepath, content, [opts], [callback])

  • filepath- string path (can include directories and such)
  • content- string or Uint8Array
  • opts- options:
    • mode- permissions of resulting file (octet) [default: 777]
    • mtime- modification time in seconds (integer) [default: current time]
    • uid- user id (integer) [default: 0]
    • gid- group id (integer) [default: 0]
  • callback- callback when done (takes a Uint8Array as it's only parameter)
    • This is a reference to the tar so far
    • Copy it if you want to use it, because subsequent adds may break stuff

