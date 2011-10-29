Have you ever wanted to tar something, but you didn't want to push it to your server first?
Tar-js is here to the rescue!!
With tar-js, you can construct a tar archive in the browser. This is basically a port of tar-async for Nodejs for the browser, with a couple differences.
Here's what it supports:
Tar needs an HTML5 compliant browser. More specifically it needs
Uint8Array to work.
The examples depend on pakmanager, a package manager for the browser to make code written for node run in the browser. Install it as such:
pakmanager build
The easiest way to interface with it is by using pakmanager. Include the package from pakmanager in your html, and then in you javascript:
var Tar = require('tar'),
tape = new Tar();
Then all you got to do is call
tape.append with your params and it'll be added to the archive. That's it!
Here's the api for append:
append(filepath, content, [opts], [callback])