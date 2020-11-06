filesystem bindings for tar-stream.
npm install tar-fs
tar-fs allows you to pack directories into tarballs and extract tarballs into directories.
It doesn't gunzip for you, so if you want to extract a
.tar.gz with this you'll need to use something like gunzip-maybe in addition to this.
var tar = require('tar-fs')
var fs = require('fs')
// packing a directory
tar.pack('./my-directory').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('my-tarball.tar'))
// extracting a directory
fs.createReadStream('my-other-tarball.tar').pipe(tar.extract('./my-other-directory'))
To ignore various files when packing or extracting add a ignore function to the options.
ignore
is also an alias for
filter. Additionally you get
header if you use ignore while extracting.
That way you could also filter by metadata.
var pack = tar.pack('./my-directory', {
ignore: function(name) {
return path.extname(name) === '.bin' // ignore .bin files when packing
}
})
var extract = tar.extract('./my-other-directory', {
ignore: function(name) {
return path.extname(name) === '.bin' // ignore .bin files inside the tarball when extracing
}
})
var extractFilesDirs = tar.extract('./my-other-other-directory', {
ignore: function(_, header) {
// pass files & directories, ignore e.g. symlinks
return header.type !== 'file' && header.type !== 'directory'
}
})
You can also specify which entries to pack using the
entries option
var pack = tar.pack('./my-directory', {
entries: ['file1', 'subdir/file2'] // only the specific entries will be packed
})
If you want to modify the headers when packing/extracting add a map function to the options
var pack = tar.pack('./my-directory', {
map: function(header) {
header.name = 'prefixed/'+header.name
return header
}
})
var extract = tar.extract('./my-directory', {
map: function(header) {
header.name = 'another-prefix/'+header.name
return header
}
})
Similarly you can use
mapStream incase you wanna modify the input/output file streams
var pack = tar.pack('./my-directory', {
mapStream: function(fileStream, header) {
// NOTE: the returned stream HAS to have the same length as the input stream.
// If not make sure to update the size in the header passed in here.
if (path.extname(header.name) === '.js') {
return fileStream.pipe(someTransform)
}
return fileStream;
}
})
var extract = tar.extract('./my-directory', {
mapStream: function(fileStream, header) {
if (path.extname(header.name) === '.js') {
return fileStream.pipe(someTransform)
}
return fileStream;
}
})
Set
options.fmode and
options.dmode to ensure that files/directories extracted have the corresponding modes
var extract = tar.extract('./my-directory', {
dmode: parseInt(555, 8), // all dirs should be readable
fmode: parseInt(444, 8) // all files should be readable
})
It can be useful to use
dmode and
fmode if you are packing/unpacking tarballs between *nix/windows to ensure that all files/directories unpacked are readable.
Alternatively you can set
options.readable and/or
options.writable to set the dmode and fmode to readable/writable.
var extract = tar.extract('./my-directory', {
readable: true, // all dirs and files should be readable
writable: true, // all dirs and files should be writable
})
Set
options.strict to
false if you want to ignore errors due to unsupported entry types (like device files)
To dereference symlinks (pack the contents of the symlink instead of the link itself) set
options.dereference to
true.
Copying a directory with permissions and mtime intact is as simple as
tar.pack('source-directory').pipe(tar.extract('dest-directory'))
tar-stream
Use
finalize: false and the
finish hook to
leave the pack stream open for further entries (see
tar-stream#pack),
and use
pack to pass an existing pack stream.
var mypack = tar.pack('./my-directory', {
finalize: false,
finish: function(sameAsMypack) {
mypack.entry({name: 'generated-file.txt'}, "hello")
tar.pack('./other-directory', {
pack: sameAsMypack
})
}
})
Packing and extracting a 6.1 GB with 2496 directories and 2398 files yields the following results on my Macbook Air. See the benchmark here
MIT