Fast and full-featured Tar for Node.js
The API is designed to mimic the behavior of
tar(1) on unix systems.
If you are familiar with how tar works, most of this will hopefully be
straightforward for you. If not, then hopefully this module can teach
you useful unix skills that may come in handy someday :)
A "tar file" or "tarball" is an archive of file system entries
(directories, files, links, etc.) The name comes from "tape archive".
If you run
man tar on almost any Unix command line, you'll learn
quite a bit about what it can do, and its history.
Tar has 5 main top-level commands:
c Create an archive
r Replace entries within an archive
u Update entries within an archive (ie, replace if they're newer)
t List out the contents of an archive
x Extract an archive to disk
The other flags and options modify how this top level function works.
These 5 functions are the high-level API. All of them have a
single-character name (for unix nerds familiar with
tar(1)) as well
as a long name (for everyone else).
All the high-level functions take the following arguments, all three of which are optional and may be omitted.
options - An optional object specifying various options
paths - An array of paths to add or extract
callback - Called when the command is completed, if async. (If
sync or no file specified, providing a callback throws a
TypeError.)
If the command is sync (ie, if
options.sync=true), then the
callback is not allowed, since the action will be completed immediately.
If a
file argument is specified, and the command is async, then a
Promise is returned. In this case, if async, a callback may be
provided which is called when the command is completed.
If a
file option is not specified, then a stream is returned. For
create, this is a readable stream of the generated archive. For
list and
extract this is a writable stream that an archive should
be written into. If a file is not specified, then a callback is not
allowed, because you're already getting a stream to work with.
replace and
update only work on existing archives, and so require
a
file argument.
Sync commands without a file argument return a stream that acts on its
input immediately in the same tick. For readable streams, this means
that all of the data is immediately available by calling
stream.read(). For writable streams, it will be acted upon as soon
as it is provided, but this can be at any time.
Tar emits warnings and errors for recoverable and unrecoverable situations, respectively. In many cases, a warning only affects a single entry in an archive, or is simply informing you that it's modifying an entry to comply with the settings provided.
Unrecoverable warnings will always raise an error (ie, emit
'error' on
streaming actions, throw for non-streaming sync actions, reject the
returned Promise for non-streaming async operations, or call a provided
callback with an
Error as the first argument). Recoverable errors will
raise an error only if
strict: true is set in the options.
Respond to (recoverable) warnings by listening to the
warn event.
Handlers receive 3 arguments:
code String. One of the error codes below. This may not match
data.code, which preserves the original error code from fs and zlib.
message String. More details about the error.
data Metadata about the error. An
Error object for errors raised by
fs and zlib. All fields are attached to errors raisd by tar. Typically
contains the following fields, as relevant:
tarCode The tar error code.
code Either the tar error code, or the error code set by the
underlying system.
file The archive file being read or written.
cwd Working directory for creation and extraction operations.
entry The entry object (if it could be created) for
TAR_ENTRY_INFO,
TAR_ENTRY_INVALID, and
TAR_ENTRY_ERROR warnings.
header The header object (if it could be created, and the entry could
not be created) for
TAR_ENTRY_INFO and
TAR_ENTRY_INVALID warnings.
recoverable Boolean. If
false, then the warning will emit an
error, even in non-strict mode.
TAR_ENTRY_INFO An informative error indicating that an entry is being
modified, but otherwise processed normally. For example, removing
/ or
C:\ from absolute paths if
preservePaths is not set.
TAR_ENTRY_INVALID An indication that a given entry is not a valid tar
archive entry, and will be skipped. This occurs when:
linkpath is missing for a link type, or
linkpath is provided for a non-link type.
If every entry in a parsed archive raises an
TAR_ENTRY_INVALID error,
then the archive is presumed to be unrecoverably broken, and
TAR_BAD_ARCHIVE will be raised.
TAR_ENTRY_ERROR The entry appears to be a valid tar archive entry, but
encountered an error which prevented it from being unpacked. This occurs
when:
.. in the path and
preservePaths is not set, or
preservePaths is
not set.
TAR_ENTRY_UNSUPPORTED An indication that a given entry is
a valid archive entry, but of a type that is unsupported, and so will be
skipped in archive creation or extracting.
TAR_ABORT When parsing gzipped-encoded archives, the parser will
abort the parse process raise a warning for any zlib errors encountered.
Aborts are considered unrecoverable for both parsing and unpacking.
TAR_BAD_ARCHIVE The archive file is totally hosed. This can happen for
a number of reasons, and always occurs at the end of a parse or extract:
TAR_BAD_ARCHIVE is considered informative for parse operations, but
unrecoverable for extraction. Note that, if encountered at the end of an
extraction, tar WILL still have extracted as much it could from the
archive, so there may be some garbage files to clean up.
Errors that occur deeper in the system (ie, either the filesystem or zlib)
will have their error codes left intact, and a
tarCode matching one of
the above will be added to the warning metadata or the raised error object.
Errors generated by tar will have one of the above codes set as the
error.code field as well, but since errors originating in zlib or fs will
have their original codes, it's better to read
error.tarCode if you wish
to see how tar is handling the issue.
The API mimics the
tar(1) command line functionality, with aliases
for more human-readable option and function names. The goal is that
if you know how to use
tar(1) in Unix, then you know how to use
require('tar') in JavaScript.
To replicate
tar czf my-tarball.tgz files and folders, you'd do:
tar.c(
{
gzip: <true|gzip options>,
file: 'my-tarball.tgz'
},
['some', 'files', 'and', 'folders']
).then(_ => { .. tarball has been created .. })
To replicate
tar cz files and folders > my-tarball.tgz, you'd do:
tar.c( // or tar.create
{
gzip: <true|gzip options>
},
['some', 'files', 'and', 'folders']
).pipe(fs.createWriteStream('my-tarball.tgz'))
To replicate
tar xf my-tarball.tgz you'd do:
tar.x( // or tar.extract(
{
file: 'my-tarball.tgz'
}
).then(_=> { .. tarball has been dumped in cwd .. })
To replicate
cat my-tarball.tgz | tar x -C some-dir --strip=1:
fs.createReadStream('my-tarball.tgz').pipe(
tar.x({
strip: 1,
C: 'some-dir' // alias for cwd:'some-dir', also ok
})
)
To replicate
tar tf my-tarball.tgz, do this:
tar.t({
file: 'my-tarball.tgz',
onentry: entry => { .. do whatever with it .. }
})
To replicate
cat my-tarball.tgz | tar t do:
fs.createReadStream('my-tarball.tgz')
.pipe(tar.t())
.on('entry', entry => { .. do whatever with it .. })
To do anything synchronous, add
sync: true to the options. Note
that sync functions don't take a callback and don't return a promise.
When the function returns, it's already done. Sync methods without a
file argument return a sync stream, which flushes immediately. But,
of course, it still won't be done until you
.end() it.
To filter entries, add
filter: <function> to the options.
Tar-creating methods call the filter with
filter(path, stat).
Tar-reading methods (including extraction) call the filter with
filter(path, entry). The filter is called in the
this-context of
the
Pack or
Unpack stream object.
The arguments list to
tar t and
tar x specify a list of filenames
to extract or list, so they're equivalent to a filter that tests if
the file is in the list.
For those who aren't fans of tar's single-character command names:
tar.c === tar.create
tar.r === tar.replace (appends to archive, file is required)
tar.u === tar.update (appends if newer, file is required)
tar.x === tar.extract
tar.t === tar.list
Keep reading for all the command descriptions and options, as well as the low-level API that they are built on.
Create a tarball archive.
The
fileList is an array of paths to add to the tarball. Adding a
directory also adds its children recursively.
An entry in
fileList that starts with an
@ symbol is a tar archive
whose entries will be added. To add a file that starts with
@,
prepend it with
./.
The following options are supported:
file Write the tarball archive to the specified filename. If this
is specified, then the callback will be fired when the file has been
written, and a promise will be returned that resolves when the file
is written. If a filename is not specified, then a Readable Stream
will be returned which will emit the file data. [Alias:
f]
sync Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file
will be fully written after the call to
tar.c. If this is set,
and a file is not provided, then the resulting stream will already
have the data ready to
read or
emit('data') as soon as you
request it.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
cwd The current working directory for creating the archive.
Defaults to
process.cwd(). [Alias:
C]
prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.
gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an
object with settings for
zlib.Gzip() [Alias:
z]
filter A function that gets called with
(path, stat) for each
entry being added. Return
true to add the entry to the archive,
or
false to omit it.
portable Omit metadata that is system-specific:
ctime,
atime,
uid,
gid,
uname,
gname,
dev,
ino, and
nlink. Note
that
mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other
time-based operations. Additionally,
mode is set to a "reasonable
default" for most unix systems, based on a
umask value of
0o22.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default,
/ is stripped
from absolute paths. [Alias:
P]
mode The mode to set on the created file archive
noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of
directories. [Alias:
n]
follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without
this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias:
L,
h]
noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that
long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative
numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime values for entries.
Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like
tar.update or the
keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.
[Alias:
m,
no-mtime]
mtime Set to a
Date object to force a specific
mtime for
everything added to the archive. Overridden by
noMtime.
The following options are mostly internal, but can be modified in some advanced use cases, such as re-using caches between runs.
linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for
any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.
statCache A Map object that caches calls
lstat.
readdirCache A Map object that caches calls to
readdir.
jobs A number specifying how many concurrent jobs to run.
Defaults to 4.
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 16 MB.
Extract a tarball archive.
The
fileList is an array of paths to extract from the tarball. If
no paths are provided, then all the entries are extracted.
If the archive is gzipped, then tar will detect this and unzip it.
Note that all directories that are created will be forced to be writable, readable, and listable by their owner, to avoid cases where a directory prevents extraction of child entries by virtue of its mode.
Most extraction errors will cause a
warn event to be emitted. If
the
cwd is missing, or not a directory, then the extraction will
fail completely.
The following options are supported:
cwd Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults
to
process.cwd(). If provided, this must exist and must be a
directory. [Alias:
C]
file The archive file to extract. If not specified, then a
Writable stream is returned where the archive data should be
written. [Alias:
f]
sync Create files and directories synchronously.
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
filter A function that gets called with
(path, entry) for each
entry being unpacked. Return
true to unpack the entry from the
archive, or
false to skip it.
newer Set to true to keep the existing file on disk if it's newer
than the file in the archive. [Alias:
keep-newer,
keep-newer-files]
keep Do not overwrite existing files. In particular, if a file
appears more than once in an archive, later copies will not
overwrite earlier copies. [Alias:
k,
keep-existing]
preservePaths Allow absolute paths, paths containing
.., and
extracting through symbolic links. By default,
/ is stripped from
absolute paths,
.. paths are not extracted, and any file whose
location would be modified by a symbolic link is not extracted.
[Alias:
P]
unlink Unlink files before creating them. Without this option,
tar overwrites existing files, which preserves existing hardlinks.
With this option, existing hardlinks will be broken, as will any
symlink that would affect the location of an extracted file. [Alias:
U]
strip Remove the specified number of leading path elements.
Pathnames with fewer elements will be silently skipped. Note that
the pathname is edited after applying the filter, but before
security checks. [Alias:
strip-components,
stripComponents]
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
preserveOwner If true, tar will set the
uid and
gid of
extracted entries to the
uid and
gid fields in the archive.
This defaults to true when run as root, and false otherwise. If
false, then files and directories will be set with the owner and
group of the user running the process. This is similar to
-p in
tar(1), but ACLs and other system-specific data is never unpacked
in this implementation, and modes are set by default already.
[Alias:
p]
uid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and
folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the
specified user id, regardless of the
uid field in the archive.
Cannot be used along with
preserveOwner. Requires also setting a
gid option.
gid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and
folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the
specified group id, regardless of the
gid field in the archive.
Cannot be used along with
preserveOwner. Requires also setting a
uid option.
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime value for extracted
entries. [Alias:
m,
no-mtime]
transform Provide a function that takes an
entry object, and
returns a stream, or any falsey value. If a stream is provided,
then that stream's data will be written instead of the contents of
the archive entry. If a falsey value is provided, then the entry is
written to disk as normal. (To exclude items from extraction, use
the
filter option described above.)
onentry A function that gets called with
(entry) for each entry
that passes the filter.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
noChmod Set to true to omit calling
fs.chmod() to ensure that the
extracted file matches the entry mode. This also suppresses the call to
process.umask() to determine the default umask value, since tar will
extract with whatever mode is provided, and let the process
umask apply
normally.
The following options are mostly internal, but can be modified in some advanced use cases, such as re-using caches between runs.
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 16 MB.
umask Filter the modes of entries like
process.umask().
dmode Default mode for directories
fmode Default mode for files
dirCache A Map object of which directories exist.
maxMetaEntrySize The maximum size of meta entries that is
supported. Defaults to 1 MB.
Note that using an asynchronous stream type with the
transform
option will cause undefined behavior in sync extractions.
MiniPass-based streams are designed for this
use case.
List the contents of a tarball archive.
The
fileList is an array of paths to list from the tarball. If
no paths are provided, then all the entries are listed.
If the archive is gzipped, then tar will detect this and unzip it.
Returns an event emitter that emits
entry events with
tar.ReadEntry objects. However, they don't emit
'data' or
'end'
events. (If you want to get actual readable entries, use the
tar.Parse class instead.)
The following options are supported:
cwd Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults
to
process.cwd(). [Alias:
C]
file The archive file to list. If not specified, then a
Writable stream is returned where the archive data should be
written. [Alias:
f]
sync Read the specified file synchronously. (This has no effect
when a file option isn't specified, because entries are emitted as
fast as they are parsed from the stream anyway.)
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
filter A function that gets called with
(path, entry) for each
entry being listed. Return
true to emit the entry from the
archive, or
false to skip it.
onentry A function that gets called with
(entry) for each entry
that passes the filter. This is important for when both
file and
sync are set, because it will be called synchronously.
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 16 MB.
noResume By default,
entry streams are resumed immediately after
the call to
onentry. Set
noResume: true to suppress this
behavior. Note that by opting into this, the stream will never
complete until the entry data is consumed.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
Add files to an archive if they are newer than the entry already in the tarball archive.
The
fileList is an array of paths to add to the tarball. Adding a
directory also adds its children recursively.
An entry in
fileList that starts with an
@ symbol is a tar archive
whose entries will be added. To add a file that starts with
@,
prepend it with
./.
The following options are supported:
file Required. Write the tarball archive to the specified
filename. [Alias:
f]
sync Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file
will be fully written after the call to
tar.c.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
cwd The current working directory for adding entries to the
archive. Defaults to
process.cwd(). [Alias:
C]
prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.
gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an
object with settings for
zlib.Gzip() [Alias:
z]
filter A function that gets called with
(path, stat) for each
entry being added. Return
true to add the entry to the archive,
or
false to omit it.
portable Omit metadata that is system-specific:
ctime,
atime,
uid,
gid,
uname,
gname,
dev,
ino, and
nlink. Note
that
mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other
time-based operations. Additionally,
mode is set to a "reasonable
default" for most unix systems, based on a
umask value of
0o22.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default,
/ is stripped
from absolute paths. [Alias:
P]
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 16 MB.
noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of
directories. [Alias:
n]
follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without
this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias:
L,
h]
noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that
long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative
numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime values for entries.
Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like
tar.update or the
keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.
[Alias:
m,
no-mtime]
mtime Set to a
Date object to force a specific
mtime for
everything added to the archive. Overridden by
noMtime.
Add files to an existing archive. Because later entries override earlier entries, this effectively replaces any existing entries.
The
fileList is an array of paths to add to the tarball. Adding a
directory also adds its children recursively.
An entry in
fileList that starts with an
@ symbol is a tar archive
whose entries will be added. To add a file that starts with
@,
prepend it with
./.
The following options are supported:
file Required. Write the tarball archive to the specified
filename. [Alias:
f]
sync Act synchronously. If this is set, then any provided file
will be fully written after the call to
tar.c.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
cwd The current working directory for adding entries to the
archive. Defaults to
process.cwd(). [Alias:
C]
prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.
gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an
object with settings for
zlib.Gzip() [Alias:
z]
filter A function that gets called with
(path, stat) for each
entry being added. Return
true to add the entry to the archive,
or
false to omit it.
portable Omit metadata that is system-specific:
ctime,
atime,
uid,
gid,
uname,
gname,
dev,
ino, and
nlink. Note
that
mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other
time-based operations. Additionally,
mode is set to a "reasonable
default" for most unix systems, based on a
umask value of
0o22.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default,
/ is stripped
from absolute paths. [Alias:
P]
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 16 MB.
noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of
directories. [Alias:
n]
follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without
this option, symbolic links are archived as such. [Alias:
L,
h]
noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that
long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative
numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime values for entries.
Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like
tar.update or the
keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.
[Alias:
m,
no-mtime]
mtime Set to a
Date object to force a specific
mtime for
everything added to the archive. Overridden by
noMtime.
A readable tar stream.
Has all the standard readable stream interface stuff.
'data' and
'end' events,
read() method,
pause() and
resume(), etc.
The following options are supported:
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
cwd The current working directory for creating the archive.
Defaults to
process.cwd().
prefix A path portion to prefix onto the entries in the archive.
gzip Set to any truthy value to create a gzipped archive, or an
object with settings for
zlib.Gzip()
filter A function that gets called with
(path, stat) for each
entry being added. Return
true to add the entry to the archive,
or
false to omit it.
portable Omit metadata that is system-specific:
ctime,
atime,
uid,
gid,
uname,
gname,
dev,
ino, and
nlink. Note
that
mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other
time-based operations. Additionally,
mode is set to a "reasonable
default" for most unix systems, based on a
umask value of
0o22.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default,
/ is stripped
from absolute paths.
linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for
any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.
statCache A Map object that caches calls
lstat.
readdirCache A Map object that caches calls to
readdir.
jobs A number specifying how many concurrent jobs to run.
Defaults to 4.
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 16 MB.
noDirRecurse Do not recursively archive the contents of
directories.
follow Set to true to pack the targets of symbolic links. Without
this option, symbolic links are archived as such.
noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that
long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative
numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime values for entries.
Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like
tar.update or the
keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.
mtime Set to a
Date object to force a specific
mtime for
everything added to the archive. Overridden by
noMtime.
Adds an entry to the archive. Returns the Pack stream.
Adds an entry to the archive. Returns true if flushed.
Finishes the archive.
Synchronous version of
tar.Pack.
A writable stream that unpacks a tar archive onto the file system.
All the normal writable stream stuff is supported.
write() and
end() methods,
'drain' events, etc.
Note that all directories that are created will be forced to be writable, readable, and listable by their owner, to avoid cases where a directory prevents extraction of child entries by virtue of its mode.
'close' is emitted when it's done writing stuff to the file system.
Most unpack errors will cause a
warn event to be emitted. If the
cwd is missing, or not a directory, then an error will be emitted.
cwd Extract files relative to the specified directory. Defaults
to
process.cwd(). If provided, this must exist and must be a
directory.
filter A function that gets called with
(path, entry) for each
entry being unpacked. Return
true to unpack the entry from the
archive, or
false to skip it.
newer Set to true to keep the existing file on disk if it's newer
than the file in the archive.
keep Do not overwrite existing files. In particular, if a file
appears more than once in an archive, later copies will not
overwrite earlier copies.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths, paths containing
.., and
extracting through symbolic links. By default,
/ is stripped from
absolute paths,
.. paths are not extracted, and any file whose
location would be modified by a symbolic link is not extracted.
unlink Unlink files before creating them. Without this option,
tar overwrites existing files, which preserves existing hardlinks.
With this option, existing hardlinks will be broken, as will any
symlink that would affect the location of an extracted file.
strip Remove the specified number of leading path elements.
Pathnames with fewer elements will be silently skipped. Note that
the pathname is edited after applying the filter, but before
security checks.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
umask Filter the modes of entries like
process.umask().
dmode Default mode for directories
fmode Default mode for files
dirCache A Map object of which directories exist.
maxMetaEntrySize The maximum size of meta entries that is
supported. Defaults to 1 MB.
preserveOwner If true, tar will set the
uid and
gid of
extracted entries to the
uid and
gid fields in the archive.
This defaults to true when run as root, and false otherwise. If
false, then files and directories will be set with the owner and
group of the user running the process. This is similar to
-p in
tar(1), but ACLs and other system-specific data is never unpacked
in this implementation, and modes are set by default already.
win32 True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where
filenames containing
<|>? chars are converted to
windows-compatible values while being unpacked.
uid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and
folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the
specified user id, regardless of the
uid field in the archive.
Cannot be used along with
preserveOwner. Requires also setting a
gid option.
gid Set to a number to force ownership of all extracted files and
folders, and all implicitly created directories, to be owned by the
specified group id, regardless of the
gid field in the archive.
Cannot be used along with
preserveOwner. Requires also setting a
uid option.
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime value for extracted
entries.
transform Provide a function that takes an
entry object, and
returns a stream, or any falsey value. If a stream is provided,
then that stream's data will be written instead of the contents of
the archive entry. If a falsey value is provided, then the entry is
written to disk as normal. (To exclude items from extraction, use
the
filter option described above.)
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
onentry A function that gets called with
(entry) for each entry
that passes the filter.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
noChmod Set to true to omit calling
fs.chmod() to ensure that the
extracted file matches the entry mode. This also suppresses the call to
process.umask() to determine the default umask value, since tar will
extract with whatever mode is provided, and let the process
umask apply
normally.
Synchronous version of
tar.Unpack.
Note that using an asynchronous stream type with the
transform
option will cause undefined behavior in sync unpack streams.
MiniPass-based streams are designed for this
use case.
A writable stream that parses a tar archive stream. All the standard writable stream stuff is supported.
If the archive is gzipped, then tar will detect this and unzip it.
Emits
'entry' events with
tar.ReadEntry objects, which are
themselves readable streams that you can pipe wherever.
Each
entry will not emit until the one before it is flushed through,
so make sure to either consume the data (with
on('data', ...) or
.pipe(...)) or throw it away with
.resume() to keep the stream
flowing.
Returns an event emitter that emits
entry events with
tar.ReadEntry objects.
The following options are supported:
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
filter A function that gets called with
(path, entry) for each
entry being listed. Return
true to emit the entry from the
archive, or
false to skip it.
onentry A function that gets called with
(entry) for each entry
that passes the filter.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
Stop all parsing activities. This is called when there are zlib errors. It also emits an unrecoverable warning with the error provided.
A representation of an entry that is being read out of a tar archive.
It has the following fields:
extended The extended metadata object provided to the constructor.
globalExtended The global extended metadata object provided to the
constructor.
remain The number of bytes remaining to be written into the
stream.
blockRemain The number of 512-byte blocks remaining to be written
into the stream.
ignore Whether this entry should be ignored.
meta True if this represents metadata about the next entry, false
if it represents a filesystem object.
path,
type,
size,
mode, and so on.
Create a new ReadEntry object with the specified header, extended header, and global extended header values.
A representation of an entry that is being written from the file system into a tar archive.
Emits data for the Header, and for the Pax Extended Header if one is required, as well as any body data.
Creating a WriteEntry for a directory does not also create WriteEntry objects for all of the directory contents.
It has the following fields:
path The path field that will be written to the archive. By
default, this is also the path from the cwd to the file system
object.
portable Omit metadata that is system-specific:
ctime,
atime,
uid,
gid,
uname,
gname,
dev,
ino, and
nlink. Note
that
mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other
time-based operations. Additionally,
mode is set to a "reasonable
default" for most unix systems, based on a
umask value of
0o22.
myuid If supported, the uid of the user running the current
process.
myuser The
env.USER string if set, or
''. Set as the entry
uname field if the file's
uid matches
this.myuid.
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 1 MB.
linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for
any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.
statCache A Map object that caches calls
lstat.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default,
/ is stripped
from absolute paths.
cwd The current working directory for creating the archive.
Defaults to
process.cwd().
absolute The absolute path to the entry on the filesystem. By
default, this is
path.resolve(this.cwd, this.path), but it can be
overridden explicitly.
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
win32 True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where paths
replace
\ with
/ and filenames containing the windows-compatible
forms of
<|>?: characters are converted to actual
<|>?: characters
in the archive.
noPax Suppress pax extended headers. Note that this means that
long paths and linkpaths will be truncated, and large or negative
numeric values may be interpreted incorrectly.
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime values for entries.
Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like
tar.update or the
keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.
path is the path of the entry as it is written in the archive.
The following options are supported:
portable Omit metadata that is system-specific:
ctime,
atime,
uid,
gid,
uname,
gname,
dev,
ino, and
nlink. Note
that
mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other
time-based operations. Additionally,
mode is set to a "reasonable
default" for most unix systems, based on a
umask value of
0o22.
maxReadSize The maximum buffer size for
fs.read() operations.
Defaults to 1 MB.
linkCache A Map object containing the device and inode value for
any file whose nlink is > 1, to identify hard links.
statCache A Map object that caches calls
lstat.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default,
/ is stripped
from absolute paths.
cwd The current working directory for creating the archive.
Defaults to
process.cwd().
absolute The absolute path to the entry on the filesystem. By
default, this is
path.resolve(this.cwd, this.path), but it can be
overridden explicitly.
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
win32 True if on a windows platform. Causes behavior where paths
replace
\ with
/.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime values for entries.
Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like
tar.update or the
keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.
umask Set to restrict the modes on the entries in the archive,
somewhat like how umask works on file creation. Defaults to
process.umask() on unix systems, or
0o22 on Windows.
If strict, emit an error with the provided message.
Othewise, emit a
'warn' event with the provided message and data.
Synchronous version of tar.WriteEntry
A version of tar.WriteEntry that gets its data from a tar.ReadEntry instead of from the filesystem.
readEntry is the entry being read out of another archive.
The following options are supported:
portable Omit metadata that is system-specific:
ctime,
atime,
uid,
gid,
uname,
gname,
dev,
ino, and
nlink. Note
that
mtime is still included, because this is necessary for other
time-based operations. Additionally,
mode is set to a "reasonable
default" for most unix systems, based on a
umask value of
0o22.
preservePaths Allow absolute paths. By default,
/ is stripped
from absolute paths.
strict Treat warnings as crash-worthy errors. Default false.
onwarn A function that will get called with
(code, message, data) for
any warnings encountered. (See "Warnings and Errors")
noMtime Set to true to omit writing
mtime values for entries.
Note that this prevents using other mtime-based features like
tar.update or the
keepNewer option with the resulting tar archive.
A class for reading and writing header blocks.
It has the following fields:
nullBlock True if decoding a block which is entirely composed of
0x00 null bytes. (Useful because tar files are terminated by
at least 2 null blocks.)
cksumValid True if the checksum in the header is valid, false
otherwise.
needPax True if the values, as encoded, will require a Pax
extended header.
path The path of the entry.
mode The 4 lowest-order octal digits of the file mode. That is,
read/write/execute permissions for world, group, and owner, and the
setuid, setgid, and sticky bits.
uid Numeric user id of the file owner
gid Numeric group id of the file owner
size Size of the file in bytes
mtime Modified time of the file
cksum The checksum of the header. This is generated by adding all
the bytes of the header block, treating the checksum field itself as
all ascii space characters (that is,
0x20).
type The human-readable name of the type of entry this represents,
or the alphanumeric key if unknown.
typeKey The alphanumeric key for the type of entry this header
represents.
linkpath The target of Link and SymbolicLink entries.
uname Human-readable user name of the file owner
gname Human-readable group name of the file owner
devmaj The major portion of the device number. Always
0 for
files, directories, and links.
devmin The minor portion of the device number. Always
0 for
files, directories, and links.
atime File access time.
ctime File change time.
data is optional. It is either a Buffer that should be interpreted
as a tar Header starting at the specified offset and continuing for
512 bytes, or a data object of keys and values to set on the header
object, and eventually encode as a tar Header.
Decode the provided buffer starting at the specified offset.
Buffer length must be greater than 512 bytes.
Set the fields in the data object.
Encode the header fields into the buffer at the specified offset.
Returns
this.needPax to indicate whether a Pax Extended Header is
required to properly encode the specified data.
An object representing a set of key-value pairs in an Pax extended header entry.
It has the following fields. Where the same name is used, they have the same semantics as the tar.Header field of the same name.
global True if this represents a global extended header, or false
if it is for a single entry.
atime
charset
comment
ctime
gid
gname
linkpath
mtime
path
size
uid
uname
dev
ino
nlink
Set the fields set in the object.
global is a boolean that defaults
to false.
Return a Buffer containing the header and body for the Pax extended
header entry, or
null if there is nothing to encode.
Return a string representing the body of the pax extended header entry.
Return a string representing the key/value encoding for the specified
fieldName, or
'' if the field is unset.
Return a new Pax object created by parsing the contents of the string provided.
If the
extended object is set, then also add the fields from that
object. (This is necessary because multiple metadata entries can
occur in sequence.)
A translation table for the
type field in tar headers.
Get the human-readable name for a given alphanumeric code.
Get the alphanumeric code for a given human-readable name.