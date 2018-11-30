Per our unmaintained repository status documentation this repository is now retired and is no longer accepting issue reports or pull requests. The touch delay in web browsers has been solved natively! Hooray 🎉!
Tappy is a minimal normalized tap event that works with touch, mouse, keyboard, and probably other inputs too.
©2013 @scottjehl, Filament Group, Inc. Licensed MIT
Tappy allows you to bind to a
tap event like you would any other user interaction, like
click. The advantage of usting Tappy's
tap event over
click is that it will allow you to execute code immediately on touch devices, eliminating the 300ms delay that click events have on platforms like iOS. Once bound to an element, Tappy's
tap event will fire upon touch or other traditional interactions like mouse click, pressing the enter key, and more.
Tappy requires jQuery, or a similar framework of matching API conventions.
To use, include
tappy.js in your page, select an element and bind to a
tap event.
$( "a.my-link" ).bind( "tap", function( e ){
alert( "tap!" );
});
In binding to the
tap event, you'll be automatically preventing the browser's default click handling on the element, so be sure to handle that tap responsibly.
To use tappy to create fast-click navigation, you could do something like this on domready:
$( "a" ).each( function(){
var href = $( this ).attr( "href" );
if( href.indexOf( "#" ) !== 0 ){
$( this ).bind( "tap", function(){
window.location.href = this.href;
});
}
} );
$( "a.my-link" ).unbind( "tap" );
This plugin makes several assumptions that may not work well for your project, but we've found them easy enough to work around.
Tappy works best when bound directly to a tappable element. In its current state, we don't recommend using it with event delegation due to the way it prevents default event behavior. That might change in a future update.
This plugin is built using a very limited portion of jQuery's API in attempt to be compatible with slimmer libraries that share jQuery's syntax. That's why it monkey-patches
bind for example, rather than using the Special Events API. That said, we could make those changes, but this is working pretty well for our admittedly specific needs at the moment.
<div class="foo">
<div class="bar">
</div>
</div>
$( ".foo" ).bind( "tap", function(){
foo();
});
$( ".bar" ).bind( "tap", function(){
bar();
});
If you do this, when the
.bar element is tapped on, due to the nature of how the event is normalized, the callback function for bar will be called twice.
<button class="btn-classy">Don't Push Me</button>
$( ".btn-classy" ).bind( "tap", function(){
console.log( "I'm so classy" );
});
$( ".btn-classy" ).bind( "tap", function(){
console.log( "Cuz I'm close to the... edge." );
});
If you do this, when the
<button> is clicked, both callback functions will be called, twice.