tappable

by nuxt-contrib
1.1.0 (see all)

Tapable with promise support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
please use https://www.npmjs.com/package/hookable

Readme

CircleCI Codecov npm

Tappable

Tapable with promise support.

🛑 Deprecated: please use hookable

Setup

yarn add tappable
# or
npm install --save tappable

// Require module
const Tapable = require('tappable')

Usage

For basic usage please see tapable docs.

applyPlugins*

This functions are wrapped with pify and return promise too.

// Using async/await
await this.applyPluginsAsync('init')

// Using Promise
this.applyPluginsAsync('init')
.then(() => {
  // Applied
})
.catch(err => {
  // Some error happened
})

plugin(names, handler)

When register plugins handler function can also return promise instead of calling callback argument.

webpack.plugin('init', async () => {
  // You can use async/await here  
})

// or
webpack.plugin('init', () => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
  // Call resolve() or rejcet() when finished or chain promise
}))

License

MIT

