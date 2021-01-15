Tapable with promise support.
yarn add tappable
# or
npm install --save tappable
// Require module
const Tapable = require('tappable')
For basic usage please see tapable docs.
applyPlugins*
This functions are wrapped with pify and return promise too.
// Using async/await
await this.applyPluginsAsync('init')
// Using Promise
this.applyPluginsAsync('init')
.then(() => {
// Applied
})
.catch(err => {
// Some error happened
})
plugin(names, handler)
When register plugins
handler function can also return promise instead of calling
callback argument.
webpack.plugin('init', async () => {
// You can use async/await here
})
// or
webpack.plugin('init', () => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// Call resolve() or rejcet() when finished or chain promise
}))
MIT