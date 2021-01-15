Tappable

Tapable with promise support.

🛑 Deprecated: please use hookable

Setup

yarn add tappable npm install --save tappable

const Tapable = require ( 'tappable' )

Usage

For basic usage please see tapable docs.

This functions are wrapped with pify and return promise too.

await this .applyPluginsAsync( 'init' ) this .applyPluginsAsync( 'init' ) .then( () => { }) .catch( err => { })

When register plugins handler function can also return promise instead of calling callback argument.

webpack.plugin( 'init' , async () => { }) webpack.plugin( 'init' , () => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { }))

License

MIT