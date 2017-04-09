Tap is a Javascript library for easy unified handling of user interactions such as mouse, touch and pointer events.
Tap handles this for you
If you are using Bower:
bower install tap
For npm users:
npm install tapjs
Otherwise just download the library.
Include it anywhere in your html file (it does not matter where — in
<head> or not):
<script src="bower_components/tap/dist/tap.min.js"></script>
Using
Tap is super easy. Just handle the 'tap' event in a way you are familiar with:
document.getElementById('any-element').addEventListener('tap', function (e) {
// All the magic happens here
});
$('#any-element').on('tap', function (e) {
// All the magic happens here
});
var myButton = dojo.byId('any-element');
dojo.connect(myButton, 'tap', function(e){
// All the magic happens here
});
YUI().use('event', 'node', function (Y) {
Y.one('#any-element').on('tap', function(e) {
// All the magic happens here
});
});
Ext.get('any-element').on('tap', function (e) {
// All the magic happens here
});
First, install Meteor package:
meteor add jimbog:tap
Then, the tap event is used just like any other event in Meteor, here is an example for an anchor element:
Template.MyTemplate.events({
'tap a': function(evt, tmpl){
evt.preventDefault();
console.log('you tapped the link');
}
})
Just add the code below or
dist/tap.angular.js to your project, and use
ng-tap insted of
ng-click. Do not forget add
ngTap as a dependency.
angular.module('ngTap', []).directive('ngTap', function() {
return function(scope, element, attrs) {
element.bind('tap', function() {
scope.$apply(attrs['ngTap'], element);
});
};
});
tap is not in the list of known events for Knockout, so use custom event binding to handle
tap event:
<button data-bind="event: {tap: onAddToCart}">Add to cart</button>
Tap was tested on the wide range of devices:
And browsers:
It doesn't mean that all other platforms and browsers (or older versions of them) are not supported.
Tap is distributed under MIT license. Enjoy!