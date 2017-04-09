Tap is a Javascript library for easy unified handling of user interactions such as mouse, touch and pointer events.

No need to detect what kind of events are supported, Tap handles this for you

Small distribution size of 1Kb

Use fastest event types supported (majority of browsers has ~300ms delay between touch/pointer events and click). Every millisecond does really matter!

Installation

If you are using Bower:

bower install tap

For npm users:

npm install tapjs

Otherwise just download the library.

Include it anywhere in your html file (it does not matter where — in <head> or not):

< script src = "bower_components/tap/dist/tap.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Using Tap is super easy. Just handle the 'tap' event in a way you are familiar with:

document .getElementById( 'any-element' ).addEventListener( 'tap' , function ( e ) { });

With jQuery

$( '#any-element' ).on( 'tap' , function ( e ) { });

With Zepto

$( '#any-element' ).on( 'tap' , function ( e ) { });

With Dojo

var myButton = dojo.byId( 'any-element' ); dojo.connect(myButton, 'tap' , function ( e ) { });

With YUI

YUI().use( 'event' , 'node' , function ( Y ) { Y.one( '#any-element' ).on( 'tap' , function ( e ) { }); });

With ExtJS

Ext.get( 'any-element' ).on( 'tap' , function ( e ) { });

With Meteor

First, install Meteor package:

meteor add jimbog:tap

Then, the tap event is used just like any other event in Meteor, here is an example for an anchor element:

Template.MyTemplate.events({ 'tap a' : function ( evt, tmpl ) { evt.preventDefault(); console .log( 'you tapped the link' ); } })

With Angular

Just add the code below or dist/tap.angular.js to your project, and use ng-tap insted of ng-click . Do not forget add ngTap as a dependency.

angular.module( 'ngTap' , []).directive( 'ngTap' , function ( ) { return function ( scope, element, attrs ) { element.bind( 'tap' , function ( ) { scope.$apply(attrs[ 'ngTap' ], element); }); }; });

With Knockout

tap is not in the list of known events for Knockout, so use custom event binding to handle tap event:

< button data-bind = "event: {tap: onAddToCart}" > Add to cart </ button >

Browser Support

Tap was tested on the wide range of devices:

HTC T9295

iPhone 4, 5s

HTC Inspire 4G

Motorola Xoom

Nexus 4

Nexus 5

BlackBerry Bold 9800

Acer S7

Nokia Lumia 825

Nokia Lumia 800

And browsers:

Android Browser 2+

BlackBerry Browser 6+

Chrome 31+

Firefox for Android

Firefox 24+

IE 9+

Mobile Chrome

Mobile Safari 5+

Opera 12+

Opera Mini

Safari 5+

It doesn't mean that all other platforms and browsers (or older versions of them) are not supported.

LICENSE

Tap is distributed under MIT license. Enjoy!